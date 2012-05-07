How I picked my twenty favorite films of all time and why

Yes, I know Roger Ebert recently wrote a piece about struggling to define his ten favorite films of all time. He was doing so as part of the “Sight & Sound” critic’s poll, and it was a typically great Ebert piece, even if I disagree strongly with some of the titles on his list.
Disagreement is, of course, part of the point. And since I wasn’t asked to be part of the “Sight & Sound” poll, and neither were any number of interesting online voices, it was immediately appealing when Cole Abaius from Film School Rejects asked me to contribute my list to a piece he’s doing this week. I decided it would be a fun exercise and opened up a file to start writing and…
… froze.
I’ve taken a shot at a similar list before, almost in passing, and I’ve certainly got a running short list in my head of my favorite movies. But actually quantifying what my ten, or in this case twenty, favorite films are, without cheating, without including trilogies, without padding the list out… that’s tough. And by the time I was done, I realized this needed to be a stand-alone article here on the blog.
One film you won’t see on my list? “Citizen Kane.” I might include it on the list of the ten most significant films of all time, and I certainly think much of what we consider modern film language evolved from choices that Welles and Gregg Toland made on that film, but as far as personal enjoyment? It’s not in my top ten or even my top twenty. I just don’t feel compelled to revisit it often, nor do I feel there is much more I can ever take from it as an experience.
For me, a top twenty film has to be magic. It has to be a film that works for me every single time, a film that delivers something true and that punches me in the heart in a certain way and that always works for me, no matter what mood I’m in when it starts. There are very few films that I think meet those standards, and so when I started with a long list of titles I consider essential and then started trying to compress that list down to ten, it was next to impossible for me to do. I realized that Richard Linklater had a point when he complained that we’re entering the second century of cinema, and it seems miserly to only have ten spots on a list. I’ve expanded that to twenty for the sake of this exercise, and even so, there were a lot of films that I had to cut in order to make this work.
Oddly, the number one spot is easy for me. There is a film I see every few years in the theater, and each time, I feel cleansed. I feel like my love of film is reborn, fresh and new and pure, and each time, I try to take at least one person with me who has never seen it before so I can share that experience vicariously again.
But after that? It gets harder. Much harder.
I’m of the opinion that film criticism has to evolve from what it currently is if it’s going to survive as something of merit. Right now, there is this weird sense that every critic has to review every new film and have an opinion on all of it, even with the blind spots that every single viewer of art has built in. We all carry so much baggage into the theater with each new film that it’s amazing there are seats for anyone else to sit down. I see critics rail against mainstream films because they hate what they represent, and their opinion on those films rings as less than useless because they refuse to meet the films on their own terms. If you’re looking down your nose at a movie, you’re not seeing it. Likewise, I see critics who seem to have nothing to say about the rest of the world each year, acting as if only America is creating cinema worth conversation.
I think ultimately, a good critic is a curator, someone who explains his own beliefs and blind spots with enough clarity and conviction that a reader can understand how that critic approaches a film. I believe that we are obligated as critics to discuss what we love with the same passion that we discuss what we hate. Without both extremes, we are unable to define our point-of-view. A good critic is driven by real passions but not blinded by them.
I love the way you guys have reacted to the Film Nerd 2.0 series, for example, because those aren’t reviews of current movies. Instead, they are discussions of how those movies create opportunities for conversation between myself and my sons, and they are attempts to see these familiar titles through new eyes. That is the real heart and soul of my work these days, and the fact that people seem to enjoy reading those pieces is just the gravy. Yes, I write hundreds of new reviews each year, but I increasingly believe that it is the work I do where I discuss older films that is more important.
It’s important because we are, each one of us, adrift right now on an ocean of available media, and considering how many films there are at our fingertips at any given moment, it is sometimes shocking how limited the conversation about film seems to be. Why should everybody always be in lock-step, talking about the same few release-date-driven things, when there are so many other movies out there that we could also be discussing? Why are new releases treated as the only important thing out there? Why is there more discussion of box-office numbers than the vast body of film history?
And while I’m publishing this here instead of as part of the Film School Rejects piece, I do believe that there are voices out there worth paying attention to, newer voices, voices that do not necessarily tow the party line. One of the reasons the Sight & Sound poll is roughly the same each time is because many of the same people have been voting on it for decades now, and there is a certain mindset towards some of the films on that list that has become set in stone. My feeling is that there is no such thing as a “given” when dealing with a list like this, nor is there any way my list is going to look just like someone else’s. These are the twenty films I’m most in love with… me. And I am not going to pretend that means these are the twenty “best” films of all time, as if there is some absolute that exists. I can only tell you what the twenty films are that mean the most to me.
In the end, the way I defined this is simple: these are the twenty films that I would most willingly sit down and re-watch, anytime and anywhere. These are the twenty films that speak most directly to the way I view the world, either challenging or confirming my beliefs. And these twenty films are here because of my passion for them, not because I hope they impress anyone, and not because other polls or lists tell me that they “have” to be here.
If I were to make a list of the most significant films for the art form, or the ten films that most expanded the vocabulary of cinema, or the ten films that I consider most important for people to see, those lists would all look different than this. And if I’d made this list a decade ago, it would have looked different. In fact, it did. Does that mean I don’t love those other films anymore? Nope. Just means that at the age of 42, there are different films that speak to me in that deep, meaningful way, and when narrowing things down, many favorites are going to be left out. After staring at a list of about 120 films that really mean something to me for a full weekend, I ended up picking the final 20 very quickly, and there’s something almost subliminal about the way the list shook out. I miss films like “Duck Soup” and “The Godfather Part II” and “Breaking The Waves” and “The Apartment” and “Vertigo” and many more, but I had to just listen to that inner voice and make the hard choices.
As film fans, that’s all you can really do. I watch movies for my reasons. I watch them to feel connected to a larger world. I watch them to visit friends who only exist on the screen. I watch them to remind myself of what is important to me. I watch them to learn how other people deal with the feelings and the doubts and the pains that we all share. I watch them to escape. I watch them to ground myself. I watch them to see things that are blatantly impossible, and I watch them to see things that are true. They are all-encompassing, which is why I’ve given my life over to film.
You can count down my choices, from number 20 to number one, in the embedded gallery below. I’m sure some of you are now raging about what a lunatic I am, others are feeling like their own perspective is confirmed, and even more of you are already starting to sort out their own list. I would love for you to share your favorite films in the comments section and to keep this page bookmarked for an ongoing conversation about what makes us rank certain films so high and why others just don’t mean the same thing to each of us.
My thanks to Cole Abaius for the prod in the first place, and to Sight & Sound for inspiring this conversation at least once a decade.
And now that I’m feeling better and I’ve done this as a sort of reset, let’s get back into it with a busy week before I leave for the Cannes Film Festival where it appears I’ll be seeing a special screening of “Lawrence of Arabia,” my favorite film.
Sounds like heaven to me.
Well done. Some very interesting choices.
I was going to add, although I don’t know what my Top 10 films would be, “2001”, “Magnolia” and “Field of Dreams” would definitely be found. It’s a fun exercise.
Dude!!!
Field of Dreams is the way to my heart!!!
I cry… every. Damn. Time.
Amen brother! I love Field of Dreams so much I made a pilgrimage to Dyersville Iowa just to see the ballfield with my own eyes. Over 1800 km and worth it!
I was born in 84 so I love the Baseball movies for kids from the 90’s like Sandlot, Rookie of the Year and Little Big League. Major League is also important to me as I lived in Milwaukee at the time and have some family members in it. I just rewatched A League of Their Own recently and that is still a favorite. I hope that comes to Blu soon.
There is just something about the baseball movie that is so comforting. “The Natural” and “Bull Durham” are also high on my list.
My list of Favorite 20 Films has a few similarities with Drew’s.
For me, what makes a great film, or enters into my favorite film, has to do with EVERYTHING that goes into the film, from writing, to performance, to direction, but particularly, for me, the music.
I love music. I love Williams and Shore and Silvestri and Bernstein and Morricone and Giacchino and Rozsa and Horner and Zimmer.
Most all of my favorite films have great music in them (or at least… I think they do). Also, while I love thrillers, I’m a wuss when it comes to horror, so yes, horror is NOT represented in my favorite films, even though there is so much good (and bad) out there. So, without further adieu:
20. WALL-e: To me this is the best work Pixar has done. Nothing but heart.
19. Match Point: Woody Allen at his supreme powers working outside his comfort zone. AMAZING film.
18. 12 Angry Men: The pure goodness of Henry Fonda in this film echoes the work done in my Number 3 pick.
17. Amadeus: Never gets enough credit. Two best actor statues should’ve gone out the year this came out. Tom Hulce is perfectly profane in his brilliance.
16. Notorious: Cary Grant & Ingrid Bergman, the most beautiful woman who ever lived. With Claude Raines, this thriller pulls you in close until the end.
15. West Side Story: The greatest musical ever. Romeo & Juliet in New York City.
14. The Dark Knight: Elevating “comic book film” to a kind of excellence not seen in ANY film. Zimmer’s score is pulse-pounding and eerily quiet all at once.
13. The Lion King: The best Disney film ever drawn. The music is amazing, the story brings tears & cheers. Hamlet never looked so good.
12. Vertigo: Hitchcock’s masterwork. Jimmy Stewart is unhinged, even a little nasty, but still very much sympathetic. Kim Novak is stunning.
11. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: I know others prefer Once Upon a Time in the West, but this is the height of Leone and Morricone’s powers. The Ecstasy of Gold reverberates in my ears daily.
10. Ghostbusters: The most-often quoted film of all time. Okay, maybe not, but it is by me. Back off, man, I’m a scientist. This film is pure joy. Murray, Aykroyd, and Ramis play so well together, and because of them, we’ll always know how to answer, “Who you gonna call?”
9. Raiders of the Lost Ark: Spielberg’s most fun film, William’s second-most heroic score (after Superman). Everything works. I could watch this film every day for the rest of my life.
8. Ben Hur: The pure spectacle that is Ben Hur was everything that was right with the old studio system. And Miklos Rozsa’s score is the most epic of epics scores from this time period.
7. Rashomon: Kurosawa’s seminal work changed film in so many ways: playing with time, the frame story, changing POV’s within the narrative, and he’s the first director to point his camera UP, and shoot the sun.
6. The Adventures of Robin Hood: I have never seen a film with better color. It saturates the screen. Everyone in this film is having the time of their lives. If Ingrid Bergman is the most beautiful woman who ever lived, Olvia D’Haviland is a close second. And the music… I wish this music was the soundtrack to my life. Rousing!
5. Jaws: Spielberg’s first major film is still his best. I know many say it’s derivative of Hitchcock, but this film really speaks with a clear voice, and I love how each act is like a different film and are so clearly delineated: the first, the attack and aftermath; the second: the moment people get off the ferry for the July 4th weekend and Bruce has is way with poor Alex and the guy in the pond, the third: the time spent on the Orca. I’ll never get over seeing this film. Ever. And William’s score? Brilliance in simplicity.
4. Young Frankenstein: I look at this list and can’t believe there aren’t more comedies, but out of the whole realm of comedic film, this is the greatest. There can be no argument. Well… okay, there can, that’s the point, but come on, you gonna argue this?
3. To Kill a Mockingbird: The most decent man in all of film exists in this movie. Gregory Peck’s Atticus Finch is the man I want to be, the man I long to be. Not perfect, but a great father, a decent human being, a caring, empathetic, just, righteous man.
2. Field of Dreams: I love this film. I’m a sucker for the baseball part of the story as much as I am for anything, but it’s the father-son part that really gets me. I cry. Every. Damn. Time. I love how Horner keeps the full orchestra sheathed, until he unleashes it at the last possible moment, when the emotions are the most raw… when Ray finally gets to have that last catch with his dad. It’s perfection.
1. The Lord of the Rings: My favorite novel of all time is The Lord of the Rings. There was NO way three films by the guy who made the fun trifle The Frighteners, was going to come close to what I saw in my mind every year I read the book (every year since I was 11… going on 20 years, now). And I was right… Jackson SURPASSED my own imagination. These are my, “now I can die in peace” films. Well… that is until The Hobbit is finished, I guess. But everything, from the acting (Sean Astin CARRIES these films) to Howard Shore’s brilliant, career-defining music… everything is perfect. Count me as one of those who doesn’t care about not seeing Bombadil or the Scouring of the Shire. The ONLY quibble I have with Jackson is not including Saruman’s demis in ROTK. Cutting those 5 minutes was a huge mistake, but in three perfect films, he’s allowed one mulligan.
OOPS!!!
Mistake!
The part in Jaws a label the second act actually STARTS with Alex Kitner’s death, not when the people come in for the 4th.
My bad.
It must be said that my father introduced me to the vast majority of these films. The fact that we haven’t spoken in about a year makes that fact even more bittersweet. We see how important a thing like shared interests can be between fathers and sons with every Nerd 2.0 Drew writes, and the two pursuits I love most in life, sports & film, came from my dad.
I always be grateful for that, no matter what personal issues we may have.
Touche on Wall E & Lion King. Thomas Newman is my favorite composer and I love that score. Hans Zimmer is another favorite and I loved that when I got older, I realized my first two favorite Zimmer scores were A League of Their Own and Lion King.
Very interesting. I hadn’t seen any (or even heard of several) of your 11-20 except Network, and have seen all of 1-10 except The General. I’ll have to check them out.
Your note on how you approach Citizen Kane was especially interesting to me, considering I feel a similar way about an inordinate number of your top ten–Apocalypse Now, Seven Samurai, Lawrence of Arabia, and Brazil are all movies I really respect, enjoy quite a bit (unlike Manhattan), and see why others adore them, but something prevents me from totally embracing them. Throw in Taxi Driver, Pulp Fiction, Rashoman, Children of Men, and No Country for Old Men and that’s basically my Hansel from Zoolander memorial list (“Sting would be another person who’s a hero to me. The music he’s created over the years, I don’t really listen to it, but the fact that he’s making it, I respect that.”).
My favorite film is Almost Famous, more specifically the Untitled Director’s Cut. I was 16 when it came out and wanted to be William Miller/Cameron Crowe so bad. I also have Shawshank Redemption, Breakfast Club, O Brother Where Art Thou?, Out of Sight and Eternal Sunshine in my top 10 too. I’m a huge Batman nerd so The Dark Knight is also in my top 10 too.
I find it hard with lists as well because I love comedies more than anything but those aren’t always thought of as top picks. Honsetly, some of the best times I’ve ever had in a theater in my life were when I saw Liar, Liar, Super Troppers, Hot Rod & Observe & Report. I also have loved Apatow since Heavyweights (But didn’t know it at the time) and 40 Year Old Virgin has been one of my most watched movies in the last 6 years. Between cable and BluRay, I’ve seen Starsky & Hutch and Old School more than my favorite movies, but don’t think of those.
I like your list though because you had some movies on here I didn’t expect from your writing over the years (especially Duck Soup and Gambit). Now I have some more to check out.
I totally get that now where it’s a better reflection. The teenage version of me would’ve had 3 Kevin Smith movies on there and defended him to death. Now, sadly due to my distaste of everything he does, I can’t even watch them anymore without my current feelings taking over.
Cameron Crowe has thankfully been someone who I connect with. I love Elizabethtown (but understand anyone who doesn’t) and We Bought A Zoo had me tearing up for almost half the running time. I still watch Almost Famous like it’s my comfort food.
I cannot wait for Duck Soup on FN 2.0. Seriously one of my favorite series of articles. I love sharing them with my friends who have children and with my young nephews.
This is the very best piece you’ve ever written Drew. It speaks volumes to me as a film buff, and about me personally as a human being. You’ve given your life to the cinema in literally the exact same way as I have, for the exact same reasons I have; some films, especially film sagas like STAR WARS, HARRY POTTER, etc. have recurring characters that are like friends to me too…and not just the science fiction films either. Dramas, comedies, horror, etc. have the exact same affect. I like to watch characters interact with each other, to observe their pleasantries, to see their dramatic resolve either verbally or sometimes physically bouncing from one person to another, to experience visions, situations and human emotion that I can relate and cross-parallel with my very own life. To give a random example: the very reason me and my best friend were so dead-set on seeing a movie like AMERICAN REUNION was because we, as 25 year old males, grew up with those characters for the good portion of our formative years; obviously guys like Jim or Stifler were not me or him in any real way, but because we identified with them as young men…even in the goofiest of ways. That’s why it to me is a near-perfect film, because Universal and the filmmakers/cast crafted it in such a way to where it caters to that exact same emotional response millions of others had about those same characters.
I’d like to thank you for this, Drew, for giving us your thoughts on your favorite films and backing it up with a truthful, sincere and realistic approach that dozens if not hundreds of other film critics either lack or never had to begin with.
I’d like to share with you, in brief responses, my personal top 20 favorite films from 1-15, and the last five are without summary or reflection:
1. JURASSIC PARK (1993) – A film that I cannot imagine my life without. Watching it was like experiencing both my imagination and my life bloom; even my family and myself bonded over it. A deeply personal, even goofy oddity of a choice for favorite; it is impossible to replace the impact Spielberg’s masterpiece had on my life.
2. PULP FICTION (1994) – It changed and blew away any notion of what a film could be or could achieve in my eyes; and obliterated my senses in the process.
3. THE DARK KNIGHT (2008) – Batman is a hero who precisely defines how I feel as a individual of society. This film is the masterful crescendo of this hero and what a good man will do to save his civilization; the ending nearly brought me to full tears.
4. STAR WARS (1977) – I refuse to call it A New Hope, even though that’s unknowingly but precisely what it was the summer of 1977, and it (as well as the other five installments) continues to be for me and billions of others, from the first time I saw it in theaters in 1997.
5. THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE (1974) – A film that speaks to my deepest, darkest fears as a boy growing up in the sticks of Texas. The backroads of Texas can be a genuinely scary place for me…and I love it. This film is the reason why.
6. EL DORADO (1966) – It’s where I first fell in love with the Western, and where I came to know the Duke as a small child. It surprises me to know that, years later as a grown adult, it continues to be perfect.
7. GUNG HO (1986) – What is (barely) looked at today as an obscure Ron Howard/Michael Keaton movie is a funny and proud movie about culture clash and the working man in small town America. It’s a favorite of my uncle as well.
8. THE INSIDER (1999) – This was a film I discovered during a confused and difficult time in my young life, and I strangely identified with the anguish of Jeffrey Wigand and his story, as well as the impact of media and the corporate world. I peel off layers of insight every single time I watch this film, even today.
9. THE BIG KAHUNA (1999) – Just three grown salesmen in a room talking, pontificating about landing a big sale turned into something quietly profound, deep, and powerful. A movie that sneaks in and touches your soul.
10. BATMAN (1989) – Tim Burton’s work of art that introduced me to my all-time favorite superhero. Even after Nolan’s films today, it and the sequel still manages to dazzle me.
11. THE BIG LEBOWSKI (1998) – I watched this movie when first released on video in ’98; little did I know it would eventually become a cult phenomenon. It’s my all-time favorite comedy. If we were all just a little like the Dude, maybe the world would be a little bit happier.
12. FARGO (1996) – I was under the spell of this film’s weirdness, and it’s absolute perfection. It’s the one that truly made me love the Coen brothers.
13. THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1993) – I was in my early 20’s when I finally watched this movie, and it instantly worked it’s ghoulish magic on me. My love for it has only grown deeper in the subsequent years.
14. DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993) – The perfect movie for anyone who had to grow up in a small Texas town. It is the most 70’s-looking film I’ve ever seen, to the point where it’s seamless. It’s characters: iconic. It remains 100% awesome.
15. RUSHMORE (1998) – I was obsessed with this movie. It was so weird, so different, such a color-outside-the-lines degree of awkardness that I watched the VHS like countless times. There’s just something about it.
The other five on my list include TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (1962), FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS (1998), METROPOLIS (1927), BLUE VELVET (1986), and GRUMPY OLD MEN (1993). These 20 are merely the tip of the iceberg of all my other favorites, but the list is getting to be overkill, for a comment forum of course lol :P anyway, thanks for reading. And thanks again Drew.
Linklater is a mini genius in my mind. Besides Dazed, I’m forever in debt for Before Sunrise/Sunset (but mostly Sunset).
Glad to see Grumpy Old Men get some love. “Looks like Chuck’s about to put the hot dog in the bun!” My friend is hoping that in another 20 years we get a remake with George Clooney & Brad Pitt. I’d see that.
The 90’s really were, in my opinion, some of the glory days in film. It’s also where the decline sadly began. But there were many, many gems.
METROPOLIS and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD are fairly new on my list, mainly because I finally saw them for the first time in the last six months. They had a great impression on me, and I knew they would be on my list, but time is one of those weird things that’ll heighten my impression of them.
DAZED AND CONFUSED is a picture that will be regarded as an instant classic as time goes on. Way too many people love and adore that movie, much like THE PRINCESS BRIDE (another awesome one I just recently saw at a theater here in Dallas). It certainly isn’t going away, thank heavens.
One curiosity Drew…since you’ve created a list of your personal top twenty best, are you tempted to create a list at the opposite end of the spectrum: the top worst? Not sure if you’ve already done it or not, but it would be interesting to see.
Glad in a way to not see genre movies and Star Wars. I think Lucas has done his level best to show us what an accident that was. But The Right Stuff a better movie than Blade Runner or Aliens? I know it’s a personal list and that’s the point, but I can’t really buy that.
I certainly wouldn’t bother with Kieslowski or Charlie Kaufman like Ebert did – totally unwatchable – but no Hitchcock?
And one thing you might want to explain: no movies on your list made in the last 20 (or is it 25?) years. Is that where we’re at now? No great movies being made any more? Even Ebert puts a couple of recent titles in his list.
Yes, that makes sense – you’ve known them longer so you’re more confident about their iconic status.
If it’s titles from the last 20 years, I think it’s hard to beat “Fight Club”, “Mulholland Drive”, “Let There Be Blood”, “Children of Men”, and definitely, “Enter the Void”. Those films don’t look backward, and could not have been made in any other way at any other time. And they have the nice bonus of being sequel- and prequel-proof. I would even say that “Shaun of the Dead” is a kind of perfect movie. It really speaks to people of a certain generation.
By the way, seeing movies in 70mm is a sure way to get you to fall in love. I saw Apocalypse Now Redux in a huge cinema on one of its first showings, and what I remember most is that not one person left their seat for the entire running time. Spellbinding.
The gearhead digital filmmakers of today should be gunning for higher resolution, closer to 70mm, in Ultra HD. Higher framerates just make everything look like 1970s television. People are going to be absolutely horrified when Peter Jackson unleashes The Hobbit at 48fps this year, if the distributor will even allow it.
Shouldn’t a film’s significance override personal enjoyment when considering a list like this?
The Sight and Sound poll awards films that “stand the test of time in the face of shifting critical opinion.”
Most of the films on the Sight and Sound list (Citizen Kane, Vertigo, Godfather I & II, 2001, Sunrise), I wouldn’t define as enjoyable cinematic experiences.
However, I would define them as films that changed the way people thought about and created films. And films that expanded my consciousness and gave me a new way to see the world.
That’s why Ebert’s inclusion of The Tree of Life (a film I know you didn’t care for) seems appropriate for the Sight and Sound poll.
Whether you like the film or not, The Tree of Life, like the other films on the Sight and Sound poll, is the type of film that marks a significant moment in the history of cinema.
How exactly you pick a top 20 (or 10, or 50, or whatever) seems pretty arbitrary. I could see someone doing it your way, but I’d probably do it Drew’s way–the 20 movies that consistently blow me away, and work on basically every level.
There is no greater “enjoyment” watching a movie for then when that happens–which is why I vociferously disagree that the first two Godfather movies or the Tree of Life are not “enjoyable”, and all three are probably in my top twenty. And 2001 and Citizen Kane are close.
Yeah, but the point of the Sight and Sound poll is that it isn’t arbitrary. It’s looking for films that match a very specific criteria: films that mark watershed moments in the history of cinema and have withstood the test of time.
The whole point of the Sight and Sound list is that it isn’t just an arbitrary 10 favorite films list. All the films on the list should be particularly groundbreaking, and if you are able to enjoy them as well, then that’s fine too.
To use an example from the current zeitgeist, if you were to label the superhero film that had the greatest cultural impact, a lot of people would probably list The Dark Knight or The Avengers, which are both groundbreaking.
But actually, a film like Superman: The Movie would probably be the forerunner for this type of list, in that it was the first superhero film that took itself seriously and had the special effects to pull it off, and that it follows a template which all subsequent superhero films have followed.
But “groundbreaking” isn’t the same as “best”. Superman may be significant, but it hardly “withstands the test of time”–compared to what’s coming out now, it seems positively hokey.
If groundbreaking was really what the poll was looking for, the list would look a lot different–it would have to include Birth of a Nation, The Jazz Singer, and probably Snow White at the very least. That just isn’t what it is.
The films on the list are there simply because they are groundbreaking films rather than the “best” films.
Most modern day moviegoers would label Sunrise, Battleship Potemkin, Citizen Kane, and Tokyo Story “hokey” by today’s standards.
Sad to say that I haven’t seen (or in some cases heard of) at least half of the movies on your list. I don’t think any of the ones I have seen are bad movies by any means, but none of them really REALLY do it for me.
I don’t have an ALL TIME list (maybe later I’ll put some time into it and see what I come up with), but I did make a list for my favorite moves of 2000-2009. Some of these I consider great movies, and some of these are on my list just for personal reasons….either way, I love them all.
20) Finding Nemo 2003
19) The Notebook 2004
18) Family Man 2000
17) Unbreakable 2000
16) Big Fish 2003
15) Love, Actually 2003
14) The Incredibles 2004
13) The Orphanage 2008
12) Children Of Men 2006
11) Up! 2009
10) Stardust 2007
9) Wall E 2008
8) Batman Begins/The Dark Knight 2005/2008
7) District 9 2009
6) Pan’s Labyrinth 2006
5) V For Vendetta 2006
4) The Fountain 2006
3) Moulin Rouge 2001
2) Gladiator 2000
1) The Lord of the Rings. 2001/2002/2003
I love the inclusion of Being There on your list. It’s rare to see that film get any love.
I literally sat down with my friend in a cafe this weekend and we both decided to sit down and make top twenty list, so this is very fresh. I’m going to alter it a bit though for the sake of this article. I couldn’t decide on the rule of whether or not to limit it to one film per director or not. Certainly Spielberg, Kubrick, Hitchcock, Tarantino, Leone, Scorsese, and PTA have all made multiple films that apply. The list I made allowed for multiple films, so I’m going to try it by only including one.
1) PULP FICTION
This will always be my number one in large part because it was the one that kicked the door open for me when I first saw it when I was twelve years old. I loved film before that, but this was the one that made me notice a director’s voice and shattered my notions of what films were. It started my interest in indie films, which led to foreign films, which led to watching old classics, etc. It just changed my life in general, so I reserve my number one spot for it.
2) THE GODFATHER
Yeah, yeah, I know. Just being honest.
3) GOODFELLAS
This has creeped higher and higher over the years. I’ve seen it dozens of times at this point and it still amazes me with every viewing.
4) BOOGIE NIGHTS
A perfect film that I always look to. There Will Be Blood is a stronger, more mature film and would be here if I allowed multiple films; but this was another film that defined my youth.
5) BRAVEHEART
I suspect this is for me what Lawrence of Arabia is for Drew. Sometimes I feel guilty about it but whatever. It’s the truth. For some generations, it’s Lawrence of Arabia, for some it’s Spartacus, for me it was Braveheart, and I’m finding for those a little younger than me it’s Gladiator.
6) THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
Unfortunately the ranking on IMDB has tarnished the legacy of this film for some people and I’ve received some odd looks from people when I tell them I rank it this highly, but they’re letting coolness get in their way.
7) FARGO
8) RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (Almost Jaws)
9) ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST (The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly goes back and forth with this title.)
10) VERTIGO
11) THE SHINING
12) THE WILD BUNCH
13) BLOW OUT
14) THE DARK KNIGHT
15) NETWORK
16) THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS
17) DO THE RIGHT THING
18) FANNY AND ALEXANDER
19) SEVEN
20) CHINATOWN
My biggest regret is the lack of foreign films. Pierrot Le Fou, Three Colors Trilogy, Day For Night, Army of Shadows, and plenty of others almost made the cut.
What did you think about Magnolia? That was a movie that I hated the first time I saw it because of the overwhelming music. But eventually I came to love it and P. T. Anderson as a director.
He’s my favorite working director and literally all of his films would make my top twenty if I wanted to get crazy.
Magnolia is a film that rocked me on my first viewing. I was in 8th grade when it came out and was still very much in my infancy as a “serious” film fan and was still in the starting stages of watching foreign films and challenging films. Magnolia blew me away and became an instant favorite.
Nice list with several movies I’m unfamiliar with. Then a few, like 2001, I consider in the “great but not necessarily fun” movies so they might not make MY list.
I will not give my top 10 or 20 movies. I will say, one that came to mind for me was Rocky. I have always considered that a movie that encapsulated the American Dream as well as anything and it always comes to mind when I’m thinking of my favorites. It’s not my absolute favorite, and it might not be as artsy or conflicted as something like Raging Bull, however I love the movie and it would have to rank pretty highly on my list. I’m not sad it did not make it on this list, the article just got me thinking about it.
-Cheers
Great eclectic group. Always so hard to choose 1 for #1
First of all, thanky uo Drew. Your heartfelt but clear-eyed love of this
artform is almost like a cleansing experience from all the cynicism and
ugliness that clogs up the Internet like so much crap in the pipes.
Articles like THIS are why I love movies so much, love talking about
movies so much, and why we need critics and writers to examine, breakdown
and discuss this medium. Not to explain whether or not something is good
or not, but to examine why a piece of art MATTERS.
Here’s my Top list.
15. FARGO- A perfect examination of mundane evil and
near-heroic-in-its-mundanity decency, shto through with an amazing sense of place and dialect. There are many, many Coens movies that I love, but none with the almost chemical love that affects me whenever I see and hear Burwell’s strings over the snow.
14. M- The birthplace of one of my favorite genre’s: the procedural. But more than that, M is a film with true soul. Lang made a movie that was both
absolutely of-its-time but also utterly timeless in it’s examination of the evil next door.
13/ HIGH AND LOW- Expectations. It’s not that HIGH AND LOW is better than any of Kurosawa’s other classics, it’s simply that his samurai epics have been so completely absorbed and dissected by mass culture that by the time you sit down to watch something liek RASHOMON, you’ve already seen 10,000 riffs on the concept. H&L on the other hand, is utterly untouched by mass culture which meant that when I first sat down to watch it, I had no idea what the film is about. And…holy shit. A career-best Mifune gives perhaps the definitive portrayal of a modern-day saint, a man defined not by his goodness, but by the sin in his own soul that he must overcome to accomplish good. There may be nothing in Kurosawa’s filmography that hits me as close as the scenes of the entire city coming together to root out the villian, so great is the desire to see a truly selfless act rewarded.
12. AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON- A perfect assemblage of horror and comedy. Baker’s makeup works are truly mind-blowing the first time you see them, and Landis has a sure and steady hand as he mounts both frights and gags.
10. SLAP SHOT- I come from a hockey household, and SLAP SHOT is holy writ. There may be better sports movies (Ok, there are absolutely better sports movies) but SLAP SHOT is one of the few which exists in its own pocket universe, a movie that could only be made at that exact point in time and which works as a time machine back to that era. Oh, and it helps that the movie is f-cking hilarious.
9. THE GOOD THE BAD AND THE UGLY- The perect fusion of image, performance and music. Leone didn’t make movies about human beings, he made films about gods and monsters tramping around the West that exists only in our mass unconscious. And Morricone gave him the exact right sonic scape to paint those images on.
8. UP- “Thanks for the adventure! Now go have another one!”
7. SPIRITED AWAY- I can’t even talk about this movie. It transcends narrative and logic to tell a story in the language of dreams and spirits. Almost to beautiful to take.
6. THE PRINCESS BRIDE- The first movie to ever make me conscious of the writer as an acitve part of movies. Before, it had seemed like movies were just sort of willed into existence. But Falk’s voice reading through all the reversals and twists on fairy tale formula blew up that concept and made me realize the true power of the storyteller.
5. IRON GIANT- “Su-per-Man.” Thank you Brad Bird.
4. MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL- The most quotable movie of all time. Absolutely hilarious from start to finish, this movie owes allegiance to no creed or story beyond “make ’em laugh” and the Python’s execute their insane worldview without a single misstep. “What is your favorite color?”
3. ET- My first Spielberg, if memory serves. I don’t even have words for this movie, I’ve internalized it to an almost chemical level. All I’ll say is that Williams’ score is pure emotion and even to this day my stomach drops out when those bikes lift off.
2. LORD OF THE RINGS- These films are the reason I love movies. Sitting in a theater at age 11, watching Middle Earth unspool before my eyes, it was like someone dropped a hand grenade in my brain pan. To this day it gives me chills just to hear a hint of Shore’s score, or to watch any of the many, many sequences when Jackson’s images and Tolkein’s words are in complete harmony.
1. PAN’S LABYRINTH: My favorite film. There is no other movie that speaks to me the way this one does. Even it’s minuscule flaws only add texture to the overall work. PAN is a movie that speaks to the part of me that wants to do nothing but create art and tell stories. It is a near-mythic examination of the origins and reaches of fantasy and horror, a master class by a genius on why monsters and fairies need to exist.
Top 20 (in no order)
Barton Fink
Fargo and No Country are probably better films but this means more to me.
Dr Strangelove
Brazil
The Great Piggy Bank Robbery
This is a 7 minute Warner Brothers cartoon but I’m including it because I think it’s the best piece of animation I’ve ever seen.
The Incredibles
The best action film ever made.
Punch Drunk Love
This has my favourite score of all time
Gerry
Opened me up to a new way of thinking about cinema. I was completely transfixed by it, even though it has no plot, no action, and barely any dialogue.
Crumb
Manages to be both uplifting and depressing at the same time.
A Thousand Clowns
The dialogue in this film is hilarious and beautiful.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Squid and the Whale
I’ve never been through a divorce but I relate to both Jesse Eisenberg and Owen Kline in this film more than any other characters I can name.
All the Real Girls
Pulp Fiction
The needle drop of Misirlou at the beginning might be my single favourite moment in all of cinema.
Stranger Than Paradise
I felt like I needed a Jim Jarmusch film on this list but I only caught up with the rest of his films in the past few months. Ask me again in a year and I may well replace this with Dead Man or Down by Law.
Wet Hot American Summer
The most I’ve ever disagreed with Roger Ebert.
Taxi Driver
At the risk of sounding like a cinedummy, with the exception of Scorsese and Hal Ashby, I’m not a huge fan of 70s cinema.
Wendy and Lucy
Being John Malkovich
I was torn between this and Adaptation but I’m picking this because it’s funnier.
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Waiting for Guffman
I ALMOST put The Incredibles in on my No. 20, but I love WALL-e too much. He finds the special place in my heart, and never lets go. :-)
I find that the reason we all love movies so much and participate in discussions like these is because everyone literally has their own emotions/fears/baggage we bring so that no two people can have the same top 20 list. I watch a lot and find my favorite movies are ones I remember watching with my family, friends or a film that broke my understanding of physics and imagination. here they are:
1. King Kong (1933/2005) – the ultimate epic fantasy that shows how far we’ll go for women
2. Jaws – Spielberg’s masterpiece of editing/tension
3. The Wizard of Oz – the only movie my family watches every time it’s on
4. Pan’s Labyrinth – a child’s innermost dreams come true was like a view straight in ours & GDT’s mind
5. Raiders of the Lost Ark – the best action movie ever made
6. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy – i consider this one film, one story, and the biggest production ever accomplished
7. Speed Racer – this polarizes people but to me the visuals enhance the family values and incredible score might be Giacchino’s masterpiece
8. Monty Python and the Holy Grail – the funniest film of all time
9. Jurassic Park – the first time i realized the possiblities of movies
10. Pulp Fiction – every time you notice something different that connects each story
11. Se7en – understanding how serial killers work made me understand the horrors to which people are capable of
12. Saving Private Ryan – Spielberg’s ultimate war film that was an appreciation for all our troops do
13. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas – i’ve been that messed up before and it gets it sooo right
14. Terminator 2 – apocalyptic stakes with a heart
15. Up – I love dogs and sometimes talk to them
16.Forrest Gump – My name is Bubba, literally. nuff said.
17. Hot Fuzz – the greatest you have to be in on the joke movie that is hilarious every time
18. The Matrix Reloaded -something about not having to explain the rules & just going crazy makes me smile
19. The Sound of Music – my family prob sings this more than anything
20. There Will Be Blood – A meditation of a film that almost represenats the language of film in a bottle
other honorable mentions: Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Blade Runner, Fight Club, Wall-E, Shawshank Redemption, Dances with Wolves, The Brothers Bloom, Seven Samurai, Zodiac, Goodfellas, The Lion King. Man i could prob list 100 movies that are all my favorites, this is tough – good luck everyone
I’ve enjoyed reading all of your favorites every bit as much as Drew’s.
Drew is right about one thing – what your favorite movies are depend not only on when you were exposed to them, but how and why. The more you live with a film, the more it solidifies a place in your life. It defines the point in your life at which it hit you, and vice versa. That’s why I’m much more interested in Favorite film lists than the cold, calculated, antiseptic list Sight and Sound puts out.
If anyone’s interested, here’s my list:
[goosetown.blogspot.com]
Great column, Drew. I’d like to contribute my own Top 20 list to the discussion:
1. Star Wars- First movie I saw in a theatre. Actually first four movies I saw in a theatre. To quote Drew: “Audiences didn’t just react to the film in theaters. They went crazy for it. They exploded at every joke. They would applaud after big action moments and cheer during them. They practically tore the seats out during the Death Star attack. It was part celebration when the film would play, and part pure visceral release. Every. Single. Time.” Right on, man.
2. Raiders Of The Lost Ark- Because the Indy theme is my ringtone, and it still makes people smile when they hear it.
3. The Maltese Falcon- Because its the stuff dreams are made of.
4. Dances With Wolves- The ending wrecks me every time.
5. Casablanca- Just a perfect movie.
6. City Lights- I’m partial to Chaplin, and this is his best.
7. Glory- Because I love the 54th…
8. Dead Poets Society- Again, the ending just kills me…
9. Back To The Future- Because a DeLorean time machine is so unbelievably cool…
10. The Wizard Of Oz- Because prior to DVD’s, watching this film on TV every year was a BIG DEAL…
11. Say Anything… The greatest teenage movie ever.
12. Young Frankenstein- Many reasons for this to be on the list, but mainly because of Gene Hackman and SEDAGIVE!!
13. Shakespeare In Love- A moving exploration of inspiration and the writer’s art, set against the backdrop of one of the greatest love stories ever written
14. The Princess Bride- For teaching me never to go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line…
15. Jaws- Because I still don’t go in the water.
16. Bringing Up Baby- Brilliant screwball comedy. Hepburn is unhinged and glorious.
17. Rebel Without A Cause- Because of the performances of James Dean, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo.
18. Shadow Of A Doubt- Evil comes home, courtesy of Hitchcock.
19. Platoon- Stone’s best, a brilliant look at the cost of war to the human soul.
20. The Big Lebowski- Because that rug really tied the room together.
Re: the sight and sound poll, I think some critics lists would have been different if they were asked there ‘favourite films’ (as drew has done) rather than the best films of all time. Personally I think it’s possible to love one thing, because it connects with you on such an emotional level, yet still realise when another film bests it in terms of pure quality.
Just for fun my 5 favourites:
-Kill bill
-eternal sunshine
-lord of the rings
-se7en
-goodfellas
I agree. I would only put three or four of my top 20 on a list of the 20 greatest films ever made.
SE7EN is a masterpiece. This may sound incredibly sick but I like to watch it on Christmas eve just because that’s when I have time.
Drew – great list!
I’m curious about the changes from your 2001 top ten list ([www.aintitcool.com]). For example, 3 movies that were in your top ten (The Empire Strikes Back, The Fellowship of the Ring and The Road Warrior) appear to have dropped out of your top 20. Of course, everyone’s preferences change over time, but I’m interested in why these three films appear to have slipped down your list.
Really glad to see ‘Raiders’, ‘Samurai’, & ‘Rain’. An interesting list with some happy surprises like ‘Cinema Paradiso’ and some others I had not heard of before but will be sure to watch because they are on Drew’s list. If he loves them, then they surely must be worthwhile viewing.
I can’t even begin to go through and pick 20… it quite frankly scares me. I know DEFENDING YOUR LIFE, KILL BILL, and TROUBLE IN PARADISE are on there somewhere. The only thing I know for sure is FARGO is number 1.
The Coen Bros sensibilities have always spoken to me in a way very few filmmakers have, and Marge Gunderson is one of the greatest film characters of all time. I’ve seen it countless times and I’ll see it countless more. Great article, Drew.
Defending You Life is the most overrated comedy of the 80’s!!!
It is perfect! My favorite Albert Brooks film and my favorite Meryl Streep performance EVER.
It has such a profound message! I love it dearly! Glad to find someone else who does!
Defending was my first Brooks movie and it made me seek out the rest of his work. I love that movie still. As a child, when I was in church, I always thought of heaven as Defending Your Life.
Frak! I meant to say MOST UNDERRATED!!!
It is the MOST UNDERRATED comedy of the 80’s.
Stupid words, why don’t you work WITH me, instead of against me?
I’m at work so I can’t come up with a full list right now, but my all time favorite movie is Back to the Future. In my eyes it is the closest thing to perfection from beginning to end. Zemeckis is not even in my top 10 directors of all time, but his work here is simply magical.
I agree… it, along with The Maltese Falcon was so hard to leave off my list.
I love reading all these lists! And love how some films I thought would only be on mine, like Vertigo. Field of Dreams, and Young Frankenstein, are also good enough to make other’s top-20 (they’re all three GREAT films, but to make other’s top-20 is pretty cool!).
Also, it warms my heart to see The Lord of the Rings up there in many No. 1, No. 2 or top-5 spots. As we get further away, I think many take Peter Jackson’s Magnum Opus for granted. Glad to see y’all don’t!
Other films that were ALMOST on my list that I see here are:
The Incredibles (love, love LOVE it)
The Princess Bride (because there is no greater cause to fight for, than “to blave”)
Rushmore (I am in love with ALL of Wes Anderson’s films, yes, even Darjeeling and Steve Zizou)
The Iron Giant (the greatest non-Disney animated film ever (sorry Miyazaki))
The Maltese Falcon (it hurt to leave it off the list)
Back to the Future (maybe the most perfect screenplay ever written)
1. L.A. Confidential – best experience I have had in a theater (The Avengers is a close second). Never heard an audience gasp at the same time like I did during the Cromwell/Spacey Rollo Tomasi scene.
2. Crimes & Misdemeanors – never seen guilt, which I find the most fascinating of human emotions, dealt with in such a fascinating manner.
3. Cinderella Man – I agree with many on here that Field of Dreams is a great movie, but this film gets me to cry each time. Crowe seeing visions of his kids as he picks us his bloody mouthpiece is pretty darn inspirational stuff.
4. Duck Soup – “You’re a brave man. Go and break through the lines. And remember, while you’re out there risking your life and limb through shot and shell, we’ll be in be in here thinking what a sucker you are.”
5. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance – John Wayne was never tougher, and Jimmy Stewart never a bigger pansy…and all is right in the world.
6. Inglourious Basterds – and now I know how to hold up three fingers in England and Germany!
7. Amadeus – not enough films showcase what music means to our lives. This one does that for me.
8. Back To The Future – I’ll never forget my parents coming home from watching this film at the theater and my mom saying to me, “We’re going again tomorrow night and you’re coming with us.” Thanks mom!
9. The Last of the Mohicans – Day-Lewis was the man! What a shot with the muzzleloader.
10. Braveheart – Mel has had an interesting few months, but man, can that guy direct violence.
11. Schindler’s List
12. Spirited Away
13. The Straight Story
14. Heat
15. The Insider
16. Rushmore
17. Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World
18. Munich
19. Young Frankenstein
20. The Big Lebowski
Alright, I’ve given it some thought, and I’ll throw my hat into the ring.
20) Raiders of the Lost Ark: As Drew said, it’s the best adventure movie of all time.
19) Memento: Perfectly constructed and incredibly unique film proved Nolan’s talent.
18) The Silence of the Lambs: Probably my favorite character interplay ever in Clarice and Hannibal’s relationship.
17) The Shawshank Redemption: An archtypical example of an earned happy ending.
16) Wall-E: Dazzling animation, and it just charms the pants off me every time I see it.
15) Inception: As with Memento, Nolan shows his mastery of intricately structured films–only this time with a budget.
14) Sennen Joyu (Millennium Actress): Satoshi Kon shows what 2D animation is capable of with an involving and twisty story.
13) The Tree of Life: My first exposure to Malick, the vision and power on display blew me away when I saw it in theaters.
12) Pan’s Labyrinth: The juxtaposition of Ofelia’s fairytale world with the brutal reality of civil war-era Spain is fantastic.
11) The Godfather Part II: The best sequel of all time both continues and expands the Corleones’ story.
10) The Dark Knight: Hits on every cylinder in an amazing take on the very concept of heroism.
9) The Matrix: I gravitate to “smart” action movies (see also Inception), and The Matrix is probably the best example–a great, mindblowing premise with incredibly staged set-pieces.
8) Patton: A nuanced and tremendously acted portrait of a fascinating individual. The ending gets me every time.
7) Fight Club: A movie that is, if anything, even more fascinating a second (or third, or eighth…) time through.
6) Princess Mononoke: Miyazaki’s spellbinding take on the eternal man vs. nature conflict, in which there are no real villains and the only way to win is to not fight at all.
5) Saving Private Ryan: A tour de force by Spielberg that totally revolutionized the way war is portrayed on screen.
4) The Emperor’s New Groove: A movie that, simply, makes me incredibly happy every time I watch it–as my avatar demonstrates. I’ve seen it upwards of 15 times and still consistently laugh out loud.
3) The Godfather: A nearly perfect film, with perhaps the single most iconic film performance of all time in Brando’s Vito (which is most of the reason I but this above the sadly Brando-less Part II.
2) Schindler’s List: I haven’t cried in a movie since Mufasa died when I was four, but watching this was as close as I’ve ever gotten. No film has ever affected me like Schindler’s List–not even close.
1) The Lord of the Rings: Like others have said here, I consider it one film, and its what got me into movies in the first place. I still remember walking out of the theater after seeing the Fellowship when I was 11 and being literally speechless. I’ve revisited all three parts at least ten times each since then…and even now if someone asked if I wanted to watch any of them at just about any time, I would drop whatever I was doing and pop in the extended edition DVD.
Although New Groove isn’t as high on my all time Disney list, it is one of my favorites. Such a great voice cast. One of the last great hand drawn films from them.
Thanks for this, and especially for including “Network,” “The General,” “Brazil,” and “Being There.” On any given day, any one of those four could top the list of my all-time favorites, and all four, arguably, are unjustly forgotten by most viewers today.
Take those four, plus the can’t-miss “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and add “The Wild Bunch,” “North by Northwest,” and “Wages of Fear,” and that gives you eight out of my all-time top ten.
Which I round out with two picks that I acknowledge are highly idiosyncratic, but that’s why this is about personal favorites, justified solely by my love:
Fellini’s “Amarcord.” Some of his other movies are more highly esteemed and get more love (“La Dolce Vita” and “8-1/2,” most obviously, plus “La Strada”), and I certainly appreciate them, but I hold “Amarcord” closer to my heart. Fellini’s films work for me in a big way, and land hard, but none of them hits me the way “Amarcord” does; it feels to me like the purest expression of self, like the film in which he most successfully reached into his chest, pulled out his beating heart, and used it as a paintbrush on screen. “8-1/2” is the film where Fellini most clearly said, “This is what I DO,” but “Amarcord” is the film where he said, “This is who I AM.” When I saw this, it was, for me, an atomic bomb of pure authorial signature, of individual autobiographical expression and set a standard that has rarely been approached by any other work. I walked out of the cinema almost literally dancing with joy.
And speaking of joy:
“A Fish Called Wanda.” Seeing this now, the first couple of minutes are a little herky, as you force yourself to adapt to the dated presentation: the flat cinematography, the pop-orchestra score, and all the rest. But then it hits a groove, and it never lets up. Every single joke works. The humor dives dark but never violates your trust. Every single character gets to breathe, and shine, and all of them bounce off each other in various permutations. This is my “Princess Bride,” the movie I can watch endlessly, even though I know every word and every intonation, even though I’ve internalized and can anticipate every camera angle and every edit. It’s pure entertainment and it just sings from beginning to end.
Oh, and one more comment:
In your paragraph on “Network,” you say it’s just as relevant now as when it was released. I would argue, in fact, that it’s MORE relevant now. When it first came out, it was regarded as science fiction, as a strange and angry fantasy warning against a potential end point for our coarsening culture; it was cautionary, but in reductio-ad-absurdum form. Things would never ACTUALLY get that bad. We’d never ACTUALLY live in that world.
Well, guess what. We’ve surpassed “Network,” in every way imaginable, save the very last shot. We don’t track in and hold on the corpse; we zoom in quickly, and then cut away in a public show of distaste. And then we go find the footage on YouTube, and indulge our morbid sensibilities in private. That, Chayefsky did not see, and could not have seen, coming. But everything else? Spot on.
So “Network,” now, has evolved into a much better joke than anyone could have predicted. In 1976, this was a blend of comedy and terror, one possible road map into a horrific future. But now, we LIVE in the horror movie. It’s all around us. And we barely even notice it.
That’s what “Network” says to a modern audience. Or, at least, the small minority of the modern audience that bothers to go back and revisit this towering masterpiece.
Couldn’t agree more with you on every single word you say about “A Fish Called Wanda”… a perfect (mini) review of a perfect comedy. Only “The Big Lebowski” comes close to me as far as a comedy I can watch over and over and over again.
Wanda is brilliant in ever way. Didn’t Klein get an oscar for it??
I read this piece and came up with my own list very quickly. This is all subject to revision, but these are movies I can watch again and again. In no particular ranking or order with my comments on why I put them on the list:
Godfather 1,2,3-Michael Corleone’s story arc is the heart of these movies and why I put part 3 on my list. I just love the scene in the Vatican where Michael and the crooked priest bargain over the price of his (supposed) penance. It always speaks to me.
Aliens-I think this is Cameron’s best film. The last section of the movie starting with the motion detector set piece to the end is a manual on how to raise stakes and build tension.
Pulp Fiction-“I’m trying real hard to be the shepard.” More than a line its become a motto. Samuel L. was robbed of an Oscar for this one.
Heat-Neil McCauley is one of my favorite DeNiro performances. Love the dialougue too. Cut the Natalie Portman parts out and I think this is the perfect cops and robbers movie.
Chinatown-Love the intelligence of this one. Also Noah Cross is one of my favorite villians ever. The first movie to teach me that the bad guys can win.
Lethal Weapon 1 & 2-Everyone just does such good work. Parts 3 & 4 kind of devolved into a type of routine but the first two still hold up. I love how they find moments of truth amid such circumstances.
Die Hard- Hans Gruber is a great villian. John McClane was a better hero. What the hell happened to McTiernan??
The Hunt for Red October-Once again what happened to McTiernan?? This movie is good in how it builds stakes. I just love the rhythm of the ending and how cool Scott Glenn is. I aspire to be that cool in all situations.
Patton-I think people underrate this one. This first film to teach me about the reality of war. I also love the ending, “All glory is fleeting.”
The Great Escape-I love how this one brings all the disparate characters together, outlines their role and then shows how they put their escape together. By the end I’m always on the edge of my seat. Was McQueen ever cooler than when he was in the cooler?
Lawrence of Arabia- So many spectacular images, the train being derailed, that raid on the seaside town, Lawrence walking through the hospital. The first film to really define cinema spectacle for me while providing a memorable journey with a memorable character.
City of God-I can’t think of a movie that tells such a big story in such a personal way.
The Dark Knight- The last movie I actually paid to see multiple times in the theatre. This made me feel that alot of these movies was bullshitting. Nolan just threw everything he could on the screen and a lot of it stuck.
The Shining-I love Jack in this and I love how spooky the movie feels. Not super scary but it always gets under my skin.
Eddie Murphy Raw & Delirious- They have been trying for years and still nothing makes me laugh like vintage Eddie.
Children Of Men-Few movies have made think like this one has. I love how they don’t try to explain everything they just create a world and put the viewer inside it.
Thats my 20!!!
Yeah, too bad about McTiernan. He set the bar high, and people are still trying hard to reach it. I hope we haven’t heard the last from him.
Lethal Weapon, City of God – also ones for the ages.
Predator, Die Hard, and Red October. Not many directors make three in a row like that.
Are you guys referring to all of the legal problems McTiernan has got himself into, or the lack of quality movies he’s put out?
If it’s the latter, I kinda disagree. While never reaching Die Hard’s greatness, he has some solid movie on his resume. Last Action Hero is underrated, Predator is testosterone filled action goodness, and Die Hard With a Vengeance and Hunt for Red October are both solid movies.
The Rollerball remake is almost terrible enough to bring down the entire filmography though…
When I pick a film, I pick it either for emotions, depth or how it’s held up. That being said.
A Clockwork Orange
Nightbreed
The Shawshank Redemption
Heat
Blow Out
Videodrome
Escape from New York
Brain Damage
Raising Arizona
Blue Velvet
Magnolia
Dawn of the Dead
Tenebre
Just Before Dawn
The Devil’s Backbone
I’m Not There
Dr. Strangelove
Robocop
Near Dark
Okay, maybe not the greatest films ever. But a wildly diverse one. I think of films I love. That make a mark on me, new and old.
Magnolia? Raising Arizona??
RESPECT!!!
Here is my list of the top 20 films that are special to me:
20. Warrior – Almost nobody watched it but a great story, great acting and exciting. Great entertainment.
19. The Prestige – Christopher Nolan is the best filmmaker out there right now great film doesn’t get the credit it deserves.
18. Black Hawk Down – Amazing action and keeps you on edge until the end Eric Bana is such a badass it isn’t even funny.
17. Se7en – This is a grimy film that is shot perfectly,
16. Training Day – This is a street film capturing LA in its best and worst.
15. Casino Royale – Brought James Bond into the 21st century and found the perfect actor for this new take on Bond.
14. Fight Club – “First rule of fight club is don’t talk about fight club”, will be remembered forever.
13. Jurassic Park – Nothing makes me feel like a kid again than watching this movie, Spielburg gave me something to dream of and be terrified by in the same movie.
12. Full Metal Jacket – My favorite Kubrick film it is a thrilling tale that shouldn’t give you the creeps but it does for me every time I watch it.
11. LOTR: The Fellowship of the Ring – Peter Jackson made the greatest trilogy ever it was hard to pick one out of three but this blew me away when I saw it in the theatre.
10. Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Again something I saw as kid and James Cameron built upon his story with this one, which is the best of series by a long shot.
9. Saving Private Ryan – From the chaotic opening to the end I was captivated by the story and visuals and the ending gets me every time.
8. Reservoir Dogs – Tarantino’s entire filmography belongs on my list but like LOTR I made myself pick one and the dialogue and coolness of the film draws me to it.
7. Trainspotting – If ever a movie could be used as an anti-drug film it might be this one, Boyle captured the character’s just right and made the 90’s a lot better when this came out.
6. The Departed – What a great movie I can barely find words to describe how I first reacted upon leaving the theatre except maybe perfection.
5. Pan’s Labyrinth – Del Toro made a heartbreaking movie here that was just as gruesome as it was fantastical, blended the two worlds together and made a tragic tale.
4. The Matrix – Who can honestly say if they saw this without being warned that they didn’t come away from the viewing going “WTF” but in a totally awesome way .
3. Batman Begins – I loved Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns but he has nothing on Nolan’s Batman Begins the score and Christian Bale’s demeanor leave me with goose bumps by the end.
2. The Dark Knight – I thought Nolan could not top Begins and not only did he do it but he did it in an epic way that changed people’s perceptions of comic book films.
1. Almost Famous – My favorite I didn’t watch until I got the Bootleg cut DVD and it was worth it for me. I think Crowe’s best work and he got the most out of the cast crew and made a perfect film in my eyes.
The rankings may change but my ten today at this moment would be:
The Godfather
King Kong
Oldboy
Jaws
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Casablanca
Psycho
Seven
Wizard of Oz
I love a column like this because of the interesting discussion it provokes. I wasn’t going to list my favorite movies, but I saw a comment from Drew that he’s interested in seeing them.
A couple of notes….I decided not to set any number limitation to my list. If I came up with more or fewer than 20, so be it. My choices aren’t there for any other reason than I love them and feel compelled to watch them as often as I can. If I see one listed on the program guide, I must immediately change the channel because I enjoy it so much. I’m no film scholar so I can’t make a list of the “best” films in so much as what are technically great achievements. I know enough to recognize the technical brilliance of “Avatar”, for example. But, I can’t say why “The Godfather” is a technically great film. So that isn’t a consideration for me. I’m not sure what this group of films says about me other than I love the. I have great affection for many of the films other people have listed here like “Chinatown”, “Network”, LOTR Trilogy,”Magnolia”, “Jurassic Park”, some of the Woody Allen films, “Ghostbusters”, and many others. But these aren’t as special to me personally. Other movies I love, like “Caddyshack” or “Raging Bull” but I don’t have the same affection as I do for the movies I put on my list. I’ll say that I was born in 1966 as a way of letting any readers know the era in which I came up. Here’s my list of my favorite and essential films in no particular order.
“Star Wars”
“Raiders of the Lost Ark”
“Wizard of Oz”
“Gone With the Wind”
“Casablanca”
“The Maltese Falcon”
“Broadcast News”
“Almost Famous”
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”
“Boogie Nights” – I think Drew mentioned how “Dazed & Confused captures a certain time just right. I think “Boogie Nights” also does so.
“Blazing Saddles” – I must concede that many people born after I was may find much of the racist language so objectionable that they won’t like it or may even hate this movie. I 100% understand that.
“Die Hard”
“Spartacus”
“The Terminator” (and “Term 2”)
“West Side Story”
“Singing In The Rain”
“The Bridge on the River Kwai”
“Midway”
“Saving Private Ryan” – When Miller implores Ryan to “Earn this!”, I am reduced to a blubbering, sobbing mess every time wondering if I’ve earned it. When the older Ryan stands at Miller’s grave 50 years later and asks his wife if he’s a good man, it always makes me consider if I’ve lived a good life that would honor the people who fought in WW2.
“Spinal Tap”
“American Pie”
“Meet the Parents”
“Conan the Barbarian”
“A Fish Called Wanda”
“Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan” – I recently watched the first six Trek films and this is the only one that held up for me.
“King Kong” (1976) – I love all three “Kong” movies and I am certain this is the least well-made of them. The special effects don’t hold up very well. The script is ridiculous. The actors sometimes seem to be thinking they are in different movies. But damn me for it, I still love this stupid film! (And I hate myself a little for it…)
“Rocky” – When Rock picks himself up from the brink of defeat and breaks Creed’s ribs, I get chills that no other sports movie has been able to give me.
“Excalibur” – I recently watched this and there is a lot that doesn’t hold up. Some of the performances are shaky at best. A lot of the dialogue is quite bad. But it’s still a gorgeous looking film and the score is tremendous. And I’m a sucker for stuff like this.
“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956) – I also like the 1978 remake very much but it’s not as watchable today as the original.
“Animal House” – I think it still holds up really well as compared some of its contemporaries like “Stripes” and “Vacation” and “Caddyshack”.
“Some Like it Hot”
“When Harry Met Sally” – Probably on this list because of the time in my life it was released so it has lots of nostalgia for me.
“Groundhog Day”
“North By Northwest” – I know a couple of other Hitchcock films are more highly regarded by a large number of people, but I really love this film.
“12 Angry Men”
“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”
The last two films show that a great script with impeccable actors can produce compelling entertainment without much action.
I hope nobody is too irritated that I named 36 movies. But these all occurred to me as I typed out my comments. If I see one of these movies on, I stop whatever I’m doing to watch. I hope my list is taken in the spirit in which it’s given – with great affection.
I like your list (while I may not like some of your choices) because it was written by a real, honest person.
Thank you, David.
I am always surprised how the comments here don’t see how dishonest Drew is. How can none of the Star Wars movies not be on his “personal” top 20 list? If anyone has read Drew they will know that a big part of the reason Drew does what he does for a living is because of the inspiration he got back in 1977. I find it sad that he either no longer feels that chemical reaction with Star Wars or he just wants to pander (or maybe all of that previous stuff was a lie).
There are some names on his list that just scream film snob.
And that is the problem with film critics as they all want to show how much more sophisticated they are then the rest of us.
This list is no different.
And the horror is compounded by the fact that you’re apparently forced to read all of them.
I don’t understand what is so dishonest. Sure, the list has changed quite a bit from his 2001 list on Aintitcool.com but that’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes. I am 23 years old and my favorite films list is so different from when I was younger, it actually changes year after year and I rent more older films and what not. Doesn’t make anybody a liar if titles get shifted, that’s the beauty of movies, you can find so many things to love about something.
No need to be a debbie downer, David.
Good list Drew
My answer to what my favourite movies ever are is really simple: “The Empire Strikes Back”, “Aliens” & everything else underneath that. Hey, I think it’s a valid answer & easy to explain. And they’re both sequels!
It’s all about re watch-ability.
In no particular order:
Kelly’s Heroes
Ben Hur
Mash
Lost in Translation
Rushmore
Soylent Green
To Kill a Mockingbird
Last of the Mohicans
The Legend of Hell House
Star Wars
all LOTR
Saturday Night Fever
The Exorcist
Strange Brew (guiltiest of pleasures)
Drew…when are you going to get that Race with the Devil re-imagining made?
And as my little avatar pic just reminded me, since I haven’t been here in awhile…
Omega Man
Dr J fro mutant where the mutation apparently only affects you to the top of your collar? Priceless…
Let me say that in general principal I hate those “The Best 100 Films Ever Made” type of lists because they try to rank films. A group of people getting together and deciding that such-and-such is the greatest film ever made is really kind of dumb, since movies are such a subjective experience. And how can you really compare a silly comedy with a dramatic film about the holocaust or a movie about a man-eating shark? Apples and oranges.
That’s why I really like what Drew has done here, made a list of his personal favorite films. A favorite film, for me, is a good friend I can visit with over and over again; I notice new and interesting things each time I watch them.
Anyway, for what it’s worth, here’s my list presented in chronological order. Yes, I use the words “perfect” and “masterpiece” far too often. Sue me. :-) Oh, and because I found it so freaking hard to narrow it down to just 20 films, I have a few quick lists at the end to tack on a bunch more favorites.
King Kong (1933) – This movie scared the crap out of me when I was a toddler, my parents said I’d run out of the room but peek around the corner and couldn’t look away. I’ve revisited it many, many times over the years and I see something new and amazing every time I watch it.
The Wizard of Oz (1939) – As others here have commented, it was the magical movie that in pre-VCR days you had to wait… and wait… and wait… for the once-a-year showing on CBS. Still magical and musical and perfect. The Wicked Witch of the West is still one of the great all-time screen villains, but without Judy Garland’s note-perfect performance, the movie would have collapsed like a house of cards in an earthquake… she doesn’t get enough credit. “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” defines the perfect movie song.
It’s A Wonderful Life (1946) – I can watch this movie every year on Christmas eve, and I always feel empty like something is missing if I haven’t. Most years I think, “Are we really going to watch that movie again?” but within minutes, usually the heartbreaking scene where young George saves the life and career of his boss the pharmacist by refusing to deliver the “poison”, the movie has completely sucked me in again.
Night of the Living Dead (1968) – The scariest film ever made, as far as I’m concerned… I saw it at far too young of an age and it gave me nightmares for over a decade. Ahead of it’s time for showing a black man as the intelligent hero of the film, its brutally dark ending still depresses me every time I see it. A masterpiece of horror and suspense that literally created a brand-new sub-genre, the living dead zombie film. (Interestingly, the word “zombie” is never actually used in the film, only “ghoul”.)
Jaws (1975) – Guaranteed to suck me in and make me watch it until the end every time I see even a single scene while flipping around the channels. I just can’t stop watching this movie, and it gets better and better with each viewing. Yeah, so what if the shark doesn’t look quite real when you finally get a look at it… the malfunctioning robot made it a better film by forcing Speilberg to edit around visuals of the shark. “We’re going to need a bigger boat,” indeed.
Star Wars (1977) – I saw this in the theaters 5 times… when I was seven years old (!). It is perfect from beginning to end. Say what you will about “The Empire Strikes Back”, probably a better written and acted film, but this one created the entire universe and introduced us to that Galaxy Far, Far Away that has obsessed two or three generations of movie-goers. I love so many movies, but when push comes to shove I always list this as my favorite movie that made me fall in love with cinema. I’m still hooked.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – The greatest action adventure movie ever made. Period. (“Die Hard” is a close second, though!) As Drew said, the other movies in the Indiana Jones series don’t even come remotely close to this one. Under-rated: Speilberg’s many long, single-take scenes in the film, watch for them the next time you see it.
Blade Runner (1982) – One of the greatest and most intelligent sci-fi films of all time, a richly imagined universe beautifully direced and acted… made perfect by the final speech made by the replicant Roy Batty at the end. Harrision Ford, Rutger Hauer and even Sean Young are all amazing in the movie. Ridley Scott’s “Alien” also barely missed my list.
Amadeus (1984) – This movie, with the possible exception of the original “Star Wars”, changed my life more than any other film. I was always just a bit “afraid” of or intimidated by classical music, and this movie made me fall in love with it. I’ve gone on to fall for jazz, world music, take music appreciation classes, start going to classical music concerts, and opened my eyes to a world of amazing music. “Amadeus” was actually edited to fit the music of Mozart, instead of original music being written to fit the editing of a movie, like most other musical scores. And the movie has the genius of Mozart throughout its every scene as a result. Tom Hulce and F. Murray Abraham give two of the best acting performances ever.
Aliens (1986) – Cameron’s OTHER masterpiece, besides “Titanic”, and the film that put him on Hollywood’s radar. Yes, “Terminator” had already come out, but this was a big-budget sequel to a beloved horror sci-fi classic, and in his own action-packed way this movie improves on the masterpiece “Alien” in almost every way. The final 40 minutes of the movie is one of the most intense, sustained action sequences in movie history, punctuated by Ripley’s “Get away from her, you bitch” line. Perfection.
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) – Still my favorite comedy, period. The entire cast is note perfect. The dialogue is endlessly quotable. Kevin Kline gives the performance of his career as idiotic, clueless Otto; and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Wanda gives the all-time great speech when she finally gets to point this out to him. “I’ve known dresses with higher I.Q.’s than you.”
Field of Dreams (1989) – It’s been called a “chick flick” for guys, the perfect baseball movie, a great fantasy film, and a movie that brings together the love of a father for his son and a son for his father. To me, it is all those things, but it is the performance by Burt Lancaster as Dr. Archibald “Moonlight” Graham that destroys me.
Dances With Wolves (1990) – A transporting movie for me in every way, dramatic, funny, action-packed, romantic, and with a final scene that tears me apart every time. Second movie in a row in my list with Kevin Costner… not really a fan of his acting, but he was perfect for this movie and in “Field of Dreams”, an example of an actor who was picking perfect movies and “in the zone” in the late 80’s!
L.A. Story (1991) – Some of you might be saying, “What?” when they see this title on my list. And I daresay that many of you probably haven’t even seen it. I have yet to see it mentioned in this talkback. But Steve Martin’s script, 10 years in the making, is a brutally funny and impossibly romantic view of love and life in Los Angeles. Hysterical and magical.
Titanic (1997) – I don’t care what the critics say about this film, I think it is just about one of the most perfect movies ever made, beginning with the sepia-toned ghost-like images of the passengers waving goodbye and ending with the abstract “reunion” of Jack and Rose. It is romantic and action packed and heartbreaking. Cameron’s masterpiece.
The Big Lebowski (1998) – Another note-perfect comedy, this movie is just filled with bizarre, quirky hysterical characters from beginning to end, a labyrinthian Philip-Marlowe-in-modern-day type mystery plot with the perfect Dude who’s always, hysterically, one or two steps behind the plot. Second only to “A Fish Called Wanda” as a comedy that you can watch over and over and over again, and it just gets funnier with repeated viewings.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) – The first time I saw this in the theater, people gave it a standing ovation… several times… during the movie. Emotional, romantic, exciting, funny, and it has TWO of the most tragic love stories of any movie I’ve ever seen. Romeo & Juliet who? Oh, and the martial arts contain some of the best fight scenes ever put on film.
Amelie (2001) – My best friend, kind of a film cynic at times, called this one the “feel good movie of a lifetime”. I can’t describe it any better than that. Anyone who can watch this film and NOT fall in love with Amelie Poulain is a sadder person for it.
Fellowship of the Ring (2001) – I decided not to “cheat” and put all three movies of this amazing epic trilogy on my list. The first one is still the best, in my opinion, and has two of the greatest death scenes ever put on film (if you count Gandalf’s, as well). Emotional and powerful from the first scenes. My dad leaned over to me and said “I think that’s the greatest action scene I’ve ever seen” after the battle and escape from the mines of Moria. This movie (and indeed the entire trilogy) was just epic and beyond huge, and it’s amazing to think of what Peter Jackson accomplished with them.
Finding Nemo (2003) – I know that many consider “Toy Story”, “Up”, “The Incredibles”, “Wall-E” or even “Cars” (yuck!) to be Pixar’s masterpiece, but I believe it is “Finding Nemo”. A heartbreaking story that at its core is about a father realizing that his kid is growing up. And it has one of the most amazing vocal performances ever by Ellen DeGeneres as Dory. This film is animation perfection from beginning to end.
JUST MISSED THE LIST: Sense & Sensibility, The Joy Luck Club, Braveheart, Beauty & The Beast (Disney), The Iron Giant, 2001: A Space Odyssey, To Kill A Mockingbird, Die Hard, The Usual Suspects, The Sixth Sense, Shaun of the Dead, Casablanca, The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, Ordinary People, The Matrix, Back To The Future, Pulp Fiction, Pirates of the Carribean: Curse of the Black Pearl, Catch Me If You Can, Jurassic Park, The Empire Strikes Back, Alien, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The African Queen, American Grafitti, The Zero Effect, When Harry Met Sally, The Abyss, Contact
BLEW MY MIND, BUT I’VE ONLY SEEN ONCE OR TWICE: Lawrence of Arabia, Schindler’s List, Children of Men, The Shawshank Redemption, Silence of the Lambs, Magnolia, Snow Falling On Cedars, The Insider, Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, Stranger Than Fiction, Se7en, Memento
GUILTY PLEASURES I FIRST SAW AS A KID & CAN’T BE CRITICAL OF: Superman II, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Robocop, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, Monty Python & The Holy Grail, Bambi, Flash Gordon (1980), Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Airplane!, The Planet of the Apes (1968), Time After Time
Since I’m at work and bored as hell with an hour and 15 minutes to burn until I clock out, I’m going to summarize in my last five of my top 20, then throw in five more for good measure, making this my top 25. So here goes…
16. E.T. THE EXTRA TERRESTRIAL (1982) – Some movies give you a funny little chill in your gut when you watch them, the chill that reminds you of a simpler time in life as a child, the chill that fills you being with equal parts goodwill and love. This is one of those movies.
17. JAWS (1975) – This movie is like an old friend I drink with every so often; every time I reconnect, it makes me happier as a person. I didn’t have quite the same water-phobic reaction as my parents did to Spielberg’s classic, but it’s effect on me was a great and respectful one, for sure.
18. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (1962) – Something told me to buy the new Blu-ray remaster and watch it for the first time. It was one of the best decisions I could have made. Amazing story, impeccable acting, beautifully directed and shot, and a core of decency and heroism rarely seen in film today. If more people could be more like Atticus, this would be a humble world, indeed.
19. FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS (1998) – Is it weird that I idolized this movie as a 7th grader? Granted, I’m not a drug user. But Gilliam’s masterful ode to Dr. Thompson is a glorious, demented and brilliant mindfuck…literally the most random 119 mins one could spend at the movies. I totally soaked in the weirdness as a youngster…and I still do :)
20. V FOR VENDETTA (2006) – Fuck the Matrix…this is the best damn thing the Wachowski’s have ever been a part of, period. It’s themes couldn’t be more relevant to today’s society, it’s hero a swashbuckling and resourceful eccentric with a strong sense of idealism, it’s restraint with action and special effects and using them sparingly to the story, plot, and characters first, and an ending that literally pumped me up and made me cheer…this film is everything I love about comic-book heroes.
21. GRUMPY OLD MEN (1993) – Sorry, Felix and Oscar…its John and Max that come to mind when I think about the greats Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. It’s a great comedy that reminds me of my happy memories with my grandparents, while making me laugh uncontrollably in the process.
22. METROPOLIS (1927) – The Giorgio Moroder version was my first experience, revived on the big screen here recently in Dallas. And the “complete” Metropolis certified my love…watching it, you realize with disbelief that Lang and his team ACTUALLY pulled this off in 1927. It is hard to sink it all in, the grand scope of this film (inspiring in later years STAR WARS and BLADE RUNNER) and its powerful story of everyman equality overshadowing a cruel upper class seemingly destined to rule.
23. BATMAN BEGINS (2005) – The masterful beginning of the greatest incarnation of the Dark Knight ever to see the screen. Watched it three times in theaters, loved it that much and will continue to, for the respect & life it pumped back into the Caped Crusader. But little did I or anyone else know what the future had in store for us…
24. THE BOONDOCK SAINTS (1999) – Two Irish vigilante brothers doing God’s business by blasting away the scum of the world? Not since the roles of Charles Bronson have there been characters more iconic than the McManus brothers. Troy Duffy created one seriously loud Irish he-man’s cheer with this cult classic.
25. BLUE VELVET (1986) – None of David Lynch’s films have been on my list yet, which is surprising since he stands along Tarantino as my two all-time favorite filmmakers. I enjoy his films on a very strange and different, abstract level; very much like the films themselves. This one represents him at the top of his game.
I tried not to overthink this – just went with my gut and picked movies that make me feel good whenever I watch them. It’s all about the joy that movies have given me.
I can watch any of these movies at any time. It would take me forever to come up with a definitive list, so here’s a “Best Of” my “Best Of.”
Listed alphabetically:
About a Boy
Avalon (1990, Levinson)
Dead Poets Society
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
The Fugitive (1993, Davis)
Home for the Holidays (1995, Foster)
Midnight Run
The Natural
Nobody’s Fool (1994, Benton)
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Star Wars
Wonder Boys
Very nice list! Check this one out…has some amazing movies…
