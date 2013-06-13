Watch: how many times can Kevin Hart say “bitch” in his ‘Let Me Explain’ trailer?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The question asked in the headline is kind of a hypothetical query, but also a real one. Hypothetically speaking, I mean: if Kevin Hart has a little over 2 minutes in which to sell us on his new movie — 137 seconds to be exact — how much of that time does he really want to dedicate to the word “bitch”? Might he be worried he’ll bore his audience by repeating the same term over and over again? Or perhaps concerned he’ll alienate folks who maybe aren’t huge fans of that particular noun? Is he unaware of other linguistic gems like “cunt” and ‘whore”? Does he have Tourette’s?

Literally speaking, the answer is 6.