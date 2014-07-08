How Soon Can I Download These ‘Seinfeld’ Emojis

07.08.14 4 years ago

In case you hadn't heard, last week marked the 25th anniversary of “Seinfeld,” a show that somehow still feels as fresh and funny as it did during its original run. Perfectly coinciding with the milestone is a delightful new app created by the grammatically-challenged folks over at @Seinfeld2000 (“COMING V SOON,” they promise on Instagram) that will feature a total of 42 “Seinfeld” emojis, meaning you'll soon be able to add Jerry, Elaine, George, Kramer, Newman and even the Puffy Shirt to your texts, tweets and Instagram posts. To sum up: I'm speechless. I have no speech.

(more emojis here)

So what does this mean? It means I'm dancing right now. In my chair at the office. Just bopping away to the “Seinfeld” theme music now playing on a continuous loop in my own head. Cue bassline.

