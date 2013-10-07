How Steven Soderbergh helped edit Spike Jonze’s ‘Her’

There are, obviously, many reasons to look forward to Spike Jonze’s “Her,” which premieres at the New York Film Festival later this week — beginning, of course, with the fact that it’s a Spike Jonze movie, and his first since 2009’s “Where the Wild Things Are” (much loved round these parts). But news of another major filmmaker’s indirect input just makes the whole project that much more intriguing.
It turns out Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh had a hand in the editing process of the quirky romantic drama, and his involvement has been described in detail by Mark Harris in his profile of Jonze. (We linked to the article in this morning’s roundup, but this particularly nugget seemed worthy of an individual spotlight.)
While the film we’ll eventually seen has not been directly edited by Soderbergh (who, of course, has edited most of his own recent work under the alias Mary Ann Bernard), Jonze turned to him for guidance when he was struggling to bring his original cut (which ran approximately 150 minutes) to a tidier length. Soderbergh offered to create his own intuitive cut of the material. His assistance, and the influence thereof, is described, in Jonze’s words, as follows:
“He”s the smartest, fastest editor-filmmaker I know. He got the movie on a Thursday, and in 24 hours, he took it from two and a half hours to 90 minutes. We basically said, ‘Be radical, shock us,” and it was awesome. He said, ‘I”m not saying this should be the cut of the movie, but these are things to think about.” It was amazingly generous of him, and it gave us the confidence to lose some big things that I wasn”t ready to lose [before]. Even though we didn”t use that exact cut, we were able to make connections between scenes out of connections he made. And making many of the cuts he suggested was a really good kind of pain.”
“Her” now runs approximately two hours — halfway between Jonze’s previous edit and Soderbergh’s quick cut, then, but it’s clear that the latter was a significant stage in the process. As a writer who knows the value of a keen editorial eye — particularly at the stage when you’ve been living too closely to your own creation for too long — it tickles me to think of two such singular artists supporting each other in this way. (It’s evidently not the first time the two friends have called each other: Soderbergh is also thanked in the closing credits for “Where the Wild Things Are.”)
Meanwhile, it’s heartening to know that Soderbergh — who recently announced his supposed retirement from directing for cinema — is still keeping in touch with the medium via the work of others. I can’t help wondering how long he’ll manage to stay away. Last month, he won two Emmy Awards for directing and editing his HBO movie “Behind the Candelabra,” so his burgeoning television career could hardly be going better.
One person, however, who might not be as thrilled with the final edit is actor Chris Cooper, whom Jonze directed to an Oscar win in 2002’s “Adaptation.” He was the focus of a movie-within-the-movie subplot that Jonze ultimately deemed inessential to his central narrative; it’s not directly stated in Harris’ piece that the omission was advised by Soderbergh, though Jonze does say of his approach to shooting such potentially extraneous material: “There are times when I need room to fall. And other times when I depend on my friends to save me.”
In any event, Cooper’s in good company on the sidelines: he joins Samantha Morton, who originally voiced the key role of the operating system with whom Joaquin Phoenix’s protagonist falls in love, only to be replaced by Scarlett Johansson in post-production.
Anyway, check out the rest of Harris’s piece here — it’s a great read, and one that only further whets the appetite for one of the autumn’s most enticing prospects.
Is this a kind of vanity project for Soderbergh? I don’t mean to cynical, but I remember reading about Soderbergh’s offer to edit The Canyons, and how insulted Paul Schrader was after receiving it. From what I hear, the movie could have used another pair of eyes, but the Soderbergh anecdote hints of a sort of smarmy superiority.
The Canyons is a very good film regardless.
I’ll say this about Soderberg, some of his recent thrillers he has edited like movie length montages basically – Contagion and Side Effects and I thought both worked magnificently. The sheer pace and gathering momentum these films had made for deeply engrossing and compelling films.
I’ve heard of Soderbergh working post on another WB project, and said project’s director being none-too-pleased about it.
In this case, however, it appears that his input was invited — the two have an established relationship.
this anecdote re: the Canyons has been somewhat misinterpreted in the press…(although the Schrader quotes regarding are also typically Schrader -off the chart-)
To be clear..editing on The Canyons had ground to a halt. They were out of ideas and money. Paul Schrader reached out to Soderbergh to watch the movie and give him notes/help. Soderbergh, watched the film and responded that instead of ‘giving notes’ or ‘writing down’ suggestions..that it would be easier for him to do a pass…to edit the changes and then pass them back to Schrader. The *actual editor of The Canyons was a close friend of Schraders’ and had been doing the job for next to no money..and Schrader felt like he couldn’t just hand the guy Soderbergh’s ‘edit’…so now this story has somehow lived on via the internet portraying Soderbergh as some sort of ‘edit monster.’
The bottom line is that Paul Schrader asked Soderbergh for help. Soderbergh offered to help..and then Schrader told him he didn’t need his help. So there you go.
Regarding Spike and Soderbergh–they’ve been friends for years..and admire each other’s work..so there’s no weird thing when one asks the other for their opinion or what their thoughts are regarding something they’re working on or feeling ‘stuck’ on..it goes both ways. It’s only because Spike spoke of this in this interview that people have made a big thing about it.
Soderbergh also did his own radical cut of Girl With The Dragon Tattoo…for best friend David Fincher.
(sitting with Fincher editors Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall. ) Fincher wanted to include the ‘Soderbergh Cut’ on the GWTDT DVD- but Sony wouldn’t go for it.
As far as what Kris Tapley says about Soderbergh ‘working post’ on a WB project and the ‘director being none too pleased’.. that’s flat out WRONG.
Soderbergh, being a longtime DGA officer/Vice President of the DGA would NEVER have done an edit on another directors material unless ASKED specifically by the director. He’s never been paid for editing work..it’s something he’s done because he was asked by the director.
Kris T has been known to get stuff wrong. There is ONE WB project I know of that Soderbergh did edit work on. A LOT of edit work..but it was because the film’s star specifically asked him to do the recut because the director had been editing for a year and the film was still almost 3 hrs long and the studio was going to FIRE the director. So if this is the film Kris is talking about.. (as opposed to just being WRONG) the director very well knew he was going to get canned off the film- and that that Soderbergh coming in to ‘do a pass’ for the star was a lifeline.
This is so awesome–great to see artists supporting one another. a great reminder that film is a collaborative effort and that nothing is made in a vacuum.
Soderbergh should edit The Wolf of Wall Street, the film would be ready by now.
He sounds like a real editing dork. I don’t think he means any disrespect when he asks other directors to edit their films, he just tremendously enjoys doing it.