“How to Get Away with Murder” casts Cicely Tyson in a mysterious role

Tyson will reunite with “The Help” co-star Viola Davis for at least one episode.

TV has us convinced torture works, despite the findings of U.S. Senate torture report

The report released last week may have concluded that the CIA's torture wasn”t effective, but that”s not going to stop television from depicting scenes of torture. “People may disagree in real life, but in Hollywood, torture works,” as Eric Deggans put it, adding: “Sometimes, it seems, the drama of torture is too great to resist; even when producers know how dangerous and damaging it is in the real world.” PLUS: Shows like “24,” “Scandal” and “Sons of Anarchy” “carried water” for torture.

Bill Cosby”s wife Camille compares coverage of her husband to Rolling Stone”s erroneous college rape story

Camille Cosby released a statement saying: “A different man has been portrayed in the media over the last two months. It is also a portrait painted by individuals and organizations whom many in the media have given a pass. There appears to be no vetting of my husband”s accusers before stories are published or aired. An accusation is published, and immediately goes viral.”



“SportsCenter” to devote 30 minutes to Chris Rock on Tuesday

He”ll be interviewed for 30 minutes by Stephen A. Smith as part of his “Top Five” promotion.

Joel McHale to host ESPN”s Friars Club Roast of Terry Bradshaw

ESPN2 will air the special, featuring Erin Andrews, Jeffrey Ross and Lisa Lampanelli.

Barbara Walters” “Most Fascinating” special was down from last year”s “final” special

About 7.7 million tuned in to watch Amal Clooney named the most fascinating person of 2014.

“Sons of Anarchy”s” finale ratings: 9.2 million watched, including DVR users

That amounts to the most-watched episode of the FX series.

“Shark Tank” investor Lori Greiner will play herself on “New Girl”

Nick and Schmidt will pitch the entrepreneur their new business idea.

Watch Victoria Justice in MTV”s “Eye Candy” trailer

She plays a hacker who helps the NYPD find her deadly cyber stalker in the drama debuting Jan. 5.

“NCIS” casts a teenage Tony DiNozzo

Actor Tanner Stine will play the young DiNozzo in an episode delving into his childhood at a military prep academy.

“Honey Boo Boo”s” Mama June rejects $1M sex tape offer

Vivid had offered her and Sugar Bear $1 million to make a sex tape. But June says: “It ain't happening, not even for a zillion dollars.”

HBO”s “Ballers” adds Arielle Kebbel

She”ll join The Rock on the HBO sports comedy.

“The Fosters” books Patrick Duffy

Fellow “Dallas” alum Marlene Forte and “Ugly Betty” veteran Tony Plana will also guest on the ABC Family series.