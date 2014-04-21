‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’: Watch the first 5 action-packed minutes right now

04.21.14 4 years ago

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” is now available for a test run.

Dreamworks Animation has posted the first five minutes of the forthcoming sequel online, and if that sounds like a lot of exposition, not to worry – this flick starts off with a bang. From dragon races to sheep catapults to death-defying skydives, there's not a dull moment to be found in the just-released footage. But don't take our word for it – click on the video below for the full clip.

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” is slated for release on June 13.

