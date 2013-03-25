Hugh Jackman goes berserk in two brand-new ‘Wolverine’ posters

03.25.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Now those are some heavy-duty neck muscles.

Hugh Jackman goes absolutely bananas in two brand-new posters for “The Wolverine,” director James Mangold’s forthcoming follow-up to the critically-derided first installment that sees the adamantium-clawed mutant embarking on a journey to Japan to face a “mysterious figure from his past.”

The first one-sheet, distinguished by a black background embedded with some lethal-looking ninja assassins, debuted as a Coming Soon exclusive earlier today. The second, meanwhile, is an international poster that features a decidedly tortured-looking Wolvie crouching against a rainy city backdrop. Man, does this guy ever wear a shirt?

Check them out below and let us know what you think.

“The Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26.

