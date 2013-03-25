Hugh Jackman goes berserk in two brand-new ‘Wolverine’ posters

Now those are some heavy-duty neck muscles.
Hugh Jackman goes absolutely bananas in two brand-new posters for “The Wolverine,” director James Mangold’s forthcoming follow-up to the critically-derided first installment that sees the adamantium-clawed mutant embarking on a journey to Japan to face a “mysterious figure from his past.”
The first one-sheet, distinguished by a black background embedded with some lethal-looking ninja assassins, debuted as a Coming Soon exclusive earlier today. The second, meanwhile, is an international poster that features a decidedly tortured-looking Wolvie crouching against a rainy city backdrop. Man, does this guy ever wear a shirt?
Check them out below and let us know what you think.
“The Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26.
RATED R OR GO AWAY!!!! SO STUPID NOT TO HAVE THIS R.
I hate to be nitpicky but HJ seems to look less like classic Wolverine in each movie outing. It’s the hair man! He’s losing that iconic look.
Maybe it’s just me but that first poster is just aesthetically harsh. Not a fan of it at all.
I actually prefer that one…I like the contrast.
i am expecting ultra hardcore action.
Drops to knees and cracks concrete while raging.