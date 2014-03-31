Hugh Jackman Has An Existential Crisis In ‘Wolverine: The Musical’

What if Hugh Jackman changed the lyrics to 'Les Miserables” song 'Who Am I' to reflect what it means to play Wolverine? That was the question posed by BBC Radio 1 weekend show host Matt Edmondson when Jackman stopped by the studio. The resulting serenade makes you wonder if Logan could've had a career in musical theater if the Weapon X project hadn't come along to give him that wonderful metal skeleton.

