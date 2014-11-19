Hugh Laurie to appear on “Veep”

Details of the former “House” star”s role are being kept under wraps, but his appearance will mark his return to scripted TV since “House” wrapped.

Idris Elba to reprise “Luther” role for a 2-episode 4th season

BBC America will air the new “Luther” episodes in 2015.

“American Idol” returns on Jan. 7, followed by the premiere of “Empire”

“Idol”s” first week back will include a one-hour episode and a two-hour episode.

“How to Get Away with Murder” gets a season finale date, “American Crime” and “Secrets and “Lies” get premiere dates

ABC”s “Murder” will end its freshman season on Feb. 26, while “American Crime” starring Felicity Huffman and Timothy Hutton debuts March 5. Meanwhile, “Secrets and Lies” starring Ryan Phillippe debuts with a two-hour premiere on March 1.

Watch “SNL”s” hilarious Twitter sketch that got cut last year

Aidy Bryant celebrated her 10,000th tweet with a song.

“Alias” alum Merrin Dungey to guest on “Once Upon a Time”

She”ll play Ursula, the villain from “The Little Mermaid.”

Charles Dance says there”s a “distinct possibility” for a “Game of Thrones” film

“The books get bigger and bigger (in scope),” he says. It might need a feature to tie things up, something with a feature budget, like $100 million for two hours. Those dragons get real big, you know.”

“Community”s” Danny Pudi and Donald Glover reunite for a video game commercial

Watch them in an ad for Ubisoft”s new video game, “Far Cry 4.”

Marvel”s “Jessica Jones” testing out Krysten Ritter, Alexandra Daddario, Teresa Palmer

Jessica De Gouw has also tested for the Netflix role, according to Deadline.

Don Lemon offers a non-apology apology for his “thickheaded rape comments” to a Bill Cosby accuser

“If my question struck anyone as insensitive, I'm sorry as that was not my intention,” the CNN host said today.