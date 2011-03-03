Hugo Weaving brings the Red Skull to life in new ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ image

One of the biggest no brainers when the casting was announced for Joe Johnston’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” was Hugo Weaving as the notoriously evil Red Skull. The only question was whether Mr. Smith from “The Matrix Trilogy” really wanted to play a bad guy again. Much to fans’ delight, Weaving came on board and Cap has quite the adversary on his hands.

It’s unclear why, but someone at Marvel Studios decided the primarily female magazine and site Entertainment Weekly (who we love when looking for the latest “Glee,” “Idol” or Oscar commentary) was the best place to debut a brand new full size image of the aforementioned skull. You can see most of it on this post, but if you want the full bonanza click here.

We’ll update this post when Paramount and Marvel provide a clean version for all outlets.

What do you think of Weaving’s Red Skull? Share your thoughts below.

