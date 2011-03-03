‘Hunger Games’ casts a wide net for Katniss, including two Oscar nominees

I feel bad about rushing this one, since it’s the first time I’ve written about “Hunger Games” here on the site, but I promise this is a conversation that is just beginning.
When any series blows up and becomes a big buzz hit and gets purchased by Hollywood and suddenly seems to be everywhere, I do my best to read the source material so I can speak with some sort of knowledge about it. It’s the least you can do when you’re covering pop culture the way I do. And frequently, I find myself underwhelmed by whatever it is, as I did with “Twilight,” for example, or irritated by the material or by some subtext or by the fanbase itself.
With “Hunger Games,” you can count me in.
I think the books are very well-written, very smart, and the characters are worth investing in. When you look at the range of ages the producers are considering as they start casting, it makes sense, because Suzanne Collins hasn’t really made things easy on the people making the films. Her lead character, Katniss Everdeen, is a sixteen year old with the maturity of someone in her mid-twenties but who physically could be mistaken for younger. And she’s got to be physically striking, a romantic lead but not an obvious one, and capable of carrying an action film.
Yeah, good luck with that.
One of the things that is so compelling about the series of books is the “Battle Royale” like hook of the thing, which is set in a future where people live in one of 12 different districts, all of them serving the Capitol. Once a year, each District has to send one boy and one girl to compete in televised games that are fought to the death, tributes to the ongoing glory of the nation of Panem. These kids, from the very beginning of the first book, are dealing with the very real presence of death in their lives, and the possibility that they will not live to see tomorrow.
In District 12, Katniss and her family do their best to help their neighbors, and life is tolerable. When Katniss’s younger sister is picked in the annual lottery where names are drawn to pick the tributes, Katniss steps up to take her place, setting off a series of events that, by the end of the third book, includes all-out civil war. It’s a huge journey, and the first book deals strictly with the Hunger Games that Katniss enters along with Peeta Mellark, a boy from her village.
There is a love story of sorts that is built into the series, but it never becomes the sole purpose of the story being told, and it’s not a weak “will-they-won’t-they?” dilemma, either. Instead, Collins draws a series of strong characters with some very logical, tangible attractions in place, and there’s no easy answer to the problems she lays in the paths these people are on
The role of Katniss is going to tax an actress, and over three films, she’s going to have to grow a lot. If they cast someone like Jennifer Lawrence, who is 20, they’ll have to ask her to play younger. She’s probably mature enough to have some perspective on Katniss, and she can bring a certain strength to it that was evident in “Winter’s Bone,” too. If they cast someone like Hailee Steinfeld, she’s 14, and so she’s playing older, which might inform the way Katniss is constantly trying to play the roles people expect of her.
It sounds like as many as 30 people have already read for the film, and before Gary Ross picks a Katniss with Lionsgate, I’m guessing they are going to need to do a screen test and really consider every option. I’m not surprised to see Chloe Moretz in the mix, or Emma Roberts, and Saoirse Ronan is a safe bet as well. But adding names like Kaya Scodelario and Emily Browning to the mix, with 24-year-old Lindsy Fonseca being a real surprise, means they’re considering everyone, and that’s the key. Ross needs to weigh every option, and I’m sure they’ll make a choice that takes into account how long they’ll need to make the films, how they’re writing the character for the movies, and even the way they need to build a cast around someone.
Big stuff, and like I said, they’re still early in the process, so there’s more time to talk about the books and the movies as they start production this year.
I know a lot of people who enjoyed these books….EXCEPT for the last one’s ending. That’s the only thing holding me back from reading.
The ending of the series is tricky, but ultimately I thought it was handled really well. There are no easy endings to a love triangle, some fans are always going to be let down.
There may be a couple of issues with books 2 and 3, especially concerining turining them into movies (nothing insurmountable, I hope). But considering your comment, I particularly enjoyed the last one’s ending. In my eyes, it pretty much refuses to take the happily ever after option, which is a bold choice. Compared with the Harry Potter epilogue (a series I adored except for said final chapter) with its “All was well”, this one is way better and provides a closure to the series that would otherwise be missing. I can only encourage you to give it a try – if you’re not blown away by the first book, I’d be very surprised.
It’s a serious concern to a new reader. I loved *loved* the first two books. I enjoyed reading the third book for most of it; then it started to get a bit repetitive; then it imploded.
I’ve never been so disappointed in the ending to a book series, and it had nothing to do with the love triangle. The author seemed to be trying so hard to make some damning point about humanity or our current society or who knows wtf that she just let things unravel completely.
The last 50 pages or so of the book were so baffling to me that I literally believed I was reading a dream sequence until too few pages remained for an alternate resolution to be possible. It was a depressing day.
thanks for the replies…I think I will give the first book a shot and see where it goes from there. Gotta finish read Wise Man’s Fear first (sequel to the amazing Name of the Wind)
I just can’t get enough of that photo.
Massive Ditto.
You hit the nail on the head!
I marathon-ed the books, finishing all 3 in about 4 days. I finished reading around the same time that I got to see True Grit. Hailee Steinfeld has been my choice for Katniss ever since, I think she’s perfect for the role and would LOVE to see Hollywood actually cast a teenager in this role instead of having someone play younger. Also, I was worried when I read that Alex Pettyfer read for the part of Peeta, since he’s totally wrong for that character. He’d make a great Finnick in movies 2 & 3 though.
Lindsy really isn’t a surprise if you watch Nikita. She pretty much plays Katniss now, and honestly, she is who I saw in my minds eye while reading. I didn’t realize she was 24, though….which kinda sucks!
If not for the age, Jennifer Lawrence would be perfect for the role considering that her character in WINTER’S BONE was basically Katniss Everdeen minus the dystopian future and bow and arrow. A young girl with steely resolve who looks after a younger sibling (or two) when her mother checks out on life following her father’s departure who bravely goes up against a fearsome establishment in the Ozarks region.
Hailee Steinfeld is the only choice! Too bad Neil Blomkamp isn’t directing it. Now thats how you make a dystopian tween flick!
I am really hoping it’s Hailee Steinfeld! She’s perfect!
For those thinking the 24-year-old Lyndsey Fonseca is too old for the role, Alison Lohman was the same age when she played a 14-year-old in Matchstick Men, and she NAILED that performance. Fonseca can easilly pass for her late twenties, and she’s terrific on Nikita.
Correction in Matchstick Men Alison Lohman was playing a twenty-some con pretending to be a 14-year-old.
but if they are filming three movies that take place over three years it may become a problem at the end. Thay may be able to work around it, but she already has Nikita and How I met Your Mother to work around too.
Chole Moritz would be good, or she could maybe be a good Rue instead.
I really think they should go younger with someone who still projects wisdom. For that either Ronan or Steinfeld would do. Jennifer Lawrence would be perfect too trilogies take a while and I think she’s meant for bigger things.
I’m really hoping for kaya scodelario!! she has that strong and expressive look on her face.
Jeff Bridges as Haymitch would be prefect too.