‘Hunger Games’ Dayo Okeniyi cast for ‘Terminator: Genesis’

(CBR) Director Alan Taylor”s “Terminator: Genesis” has secured its final lead actor: Dayo Okeniyi.

Deadline reports that Okeniyi, best known for playing Thresh in “The Hunger Games”, has been cast as Danny Dyson, the son of the late Cyberdyne mastermind Miles Dyson, portrayed by Joe Morton in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”. Previously, “Attack the Block” actor John Boyega was rumored to be up for the role.

Okeniyi is the final main cast member to join the cast of “Terminator: Genesis”, signing on alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke, Jason Clarke and Jai Courtney. “Genesis” is said to be the first of a new “Terminator” trilogy, with the next two films rumored to shoot back to back.

“Terminator: Genesis” hits theaters on July 1, 2015.

