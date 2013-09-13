‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ adds Oscar nominee Julianne Moore

#Jennifer Lawrence
09.13.13 5 years ago

“The Hunger Games” franchise is adding yet another Oscar vet to its already all-star pedigree.

Julianne Moore has signed on to star in the two-part finale titled “Mockingjay.”

The four-time Oscar nominee will play the role of President Alma Coin, who will lead Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and the growing rebellion against the corrupt Capitol. 

The “Mockingjay” films will also star Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, and Woody Harrelson, along with recent additions Natalie Dormer, Stef Dawson and Evan Ross. Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”) is directing. 

Best known for her acclaimed turns on such films as “Boogie Nights,” “The Hours” and “The Kids Are All Right,” Moore will next be seen in the “Carrie” remake and in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s “Don Jon.”

The second film in the franchise based on Suzanne Collins’ book series, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” will be in theaters in just a couple of months, but fans will have to wait  more than a year to see Moore. 

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I” opens November 21, 2014, with “Part II” following on November 20, 2015.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGScarrieCATCHING FIRECressidaFinnick ODairJEFFREY WRIGHTJENNIFER LAWRENCEJOSH HUTCHERSONJULIANNE MOOREkatniss everdeenmockingjayNatalie DormerPeeta MellarkSAM CLAFLINthe hunger games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP