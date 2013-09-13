‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ adds Oscar nominee Julianne Moore

“The Hunger Games” franchise is adding yet another Oscar vet to its already all-star pedigree.

Julianne Moore has signed on to star in the two-part finale titled “Mockingjay.”

The four-time Oscar nominee will play the role of President Alma Coin, who will lead Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and the growing rebellion against the corrupt Capitol.

The “Mockingjay” films will also star Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, and Woody Harrelson, along with recent additions Natalie Dormer, Stef Dawson and Evan Ross. Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”) is directing.

Best known for her acclaimed turns on such films as “Boogie Nights,” “The Hours” and “The Kids Are All Right,” Moore will next be seen in the “Carrie” remake and in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s “Don Jon.”

The second film in the franchise based on Suzanne Collins’ book series, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” will be in theaters in just a couple of months, but fans will have to wait more than a year to see Moore.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I” opens November 21, 2014, with “Part II” following on November 20, 2015.