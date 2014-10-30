‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ sets 2014 advance ticket sales record

Audiences just can't wait to see Jennifer Lawrence suit up as Katniss Everdeen once again.

The upcoming “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” doesn't open until November 21, but the threequel is already breaking records.

In its first day, the Lionsgate film set a record for advance ticket sales this year on both Fandango and MovieTickets.com, according to Deadline.

It takes the 2014 from “Divergent,” another Lionsgate film, and also topped Marvel's “Guardians of The Galaxy,” which went on to a $93.4 million opening weekend.

“Mockingjay” will likely top “Guardians'” opening numbers; “Catching Fire” opened to a huge $158 million in November 2013.

The film also stars Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Stanley Tucci, Julianne Moore, and Donald Sutherland.

Watch the latest trailer for the film here.

Part 2 will be released in November 2018.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I” opens November 21.