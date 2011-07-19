‘Hunger Games’ releases an incendiary teaser poster

There is a danger in playing to the fanbase on something like “The Hunger Games,” because ultimately you don’t need to convince the fans. You need to convince people who have never read one of the books, and when you’re kicking off a campaign, first impressions can be very important.
Lionsgate premiered the motion poster for “Hunger Games” today, and it’s an interesting first image to share with an audience. Obviously, if you’ve read the series then you understand the importance of the Mockingjay pin, and you know what it means to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), the lead character in the series. But if you haven’t, I’m curious what you’d make of the image.
Lionsgate has some time to start to really teach people about the world of Panem and the idea of the annual contest between the 12 Districts that make up the country, each of them forced to hand over two young people as tributes who will fight to the death. This first film is the easiest to explain because it’s all focused on that contest. Over the course of the next two stories, the story becomes something far larger and more sprawling, and Lionsgate will be able to build onto whatever foundation they lay this time in selling those movies.
I hope they’re paying attention to campaigns like “Twilight” and “Harry Potter” just as closely as they pay attention to campaigns for “City Of Ember” or “The Golden Compass,” because it seems like for every book series that is successfully ported over to film, there are at least two or three series that got it wrong and never made it past the first film. Which one of those scenarios are going to play out with this one?
We’ll find out in about eight months.
“The Hunger Games” opens March 23, 2012.
You don’t have to have read the book to think that’s friggin cool.
I think it works great for both preaching to the choir (me) and newbies. Has an animated poster like this been done before? If it were like this in real life it would be frakkin awesome! But I think by putting the emphasis on the Mockingjay is the best way to go to start indoctrinating people into The Hunger Games. It’s an image that makes you want to know more.
Had never heard of this property before it was announced however long ago and what I was hearing about it didn’t have me very interested at all – I put it in the “clearly this isn’t for me, but could be cool” category…
Still, that poster looks really cool and if I wasn’t the type of person to check these sites daily, this poster would have me looking into this film.
Yawn. I’ve never read the books so all I see is a Lord of the Rings inspired marketing campaign. It looks cool but looking at that I assume this is some sort of fantasy film.
Dystopian actually. I suppose you could say it is in the vein of Fantastic Realism maybe. But only barely.
The first novel (and parts of the second) are in the vein of an Americanized Battle Royale.
Wow, it looks like someone in the marketing department actually read the books (for once).
Wow, animated posters. I see kind of a version of this in theatres now with a static video poster and the audio-less trailer playing underneath, however just a full-on animated poster is a much better idea. Since you can’t hear the tiny trailer playing in the video screen and all. What an age of wonder and delight we live in, my friends!
First off you are wrong. when you are doing an adaptation you do have to convince the fans of the original. You have to convince them you aren’t going to totally mess it up.
That said, those that don’t know will be wowed by the cool factor.
Those that do know when get the wink wink of starting in darkness and nothing (a reference to coal mining and Katniss as a nobody), the “girl who was on fire” and the rebirth from nothing into the embodiment of the mockingjay.
I’m not sure you are totally correct here. It is nice to let the fans know that hey we aren’t screwing up your beloved story, but honestly 9 out of 10 fans will see the thing anyway unless they make it look like total crap. Sure they might then complain afterwards, but then they will have already seen it.
And I think you’re reading a bit too much into the poster. I think the maximum amount of thought put into this idea was, hey wouldn’t it be cool if we made a motion poster where the mockingjay symbol appears out of flames, because flames are central to katniss. Yeah! Its a good poster but not deep art.
Wow. I honestly can’t understand half of what this post is talking about. Does this have something to do with Pokeyman? The picture of fire doesn’t help. I feel like those astronauts that landed on the planet where there was apes and everything.
The Golden Compass was a great movie. Really don’t get why it was so misunderstood. I enjoyed it more than any Harry Potter or Twilight film.