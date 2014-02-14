‘Hunger Games’ star Jennifer Lawrence to present at the Oscars

Oscar fave Jennifer Lawrence will return to present at this year”s Academy Awards.

Show producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron made the announcement today.

Lawrence is the first presenter to be announced, but you can expect a deluge of similar announcements over the coming days.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that all four Best Song nominees will perform during the telecast, including Pharrell Williams (“Happy” from “Despicable Me 2”); Idina Menzel (“Let It Go” from “Frozen”); U2 (“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”); and Karen O (“The Moon Song” from “Her”).

Lawrence won a Best Actress Oscar for David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” and is nominated this year for her supporting role in Russell’s “American Hustle.” She was also nominated for her leading role in 2010’s “Winter”s Bone.”

She’ll next be seen reprising her role as Mystique in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and will close out 2014 with “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1.”

The Oscars will air on Sunday, March 2, live on ABC. Ellen DeGeneres is hosting this year’s show.