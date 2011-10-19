‘Hustle & Flow’ producer John Singleton sues Paramount for $20 million

When was the last time you earned $9 million for producing a low-budget independent film and then sued the distributor to make another $20 million? If you’re Oscar-nominated director John Singleton, then the last time you did that was today.
Singleton is suing Paramount Pictures and MTV Films for allegedly going back on a contract stating that the studios would fund two low-budget Singleton-directed films in exchange for the rights to distribute the Singleton-produced “Hustle & Flow” in 2005. They also gave him $9 million as part of the deal.
Although critically acclaimed and the recipient of a best song Oscar (for Three 6 Mafia’s “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp”), “Hustle” only hustled up around $23 million at the box office. And that’s just the gross. After promotional costs and back-end deals (as small as they may have been), the drama probably only made a profit of about half of that. Nonetheless, Singleton is trying to get $20 million in his suit, which states that the 2005 deal with Paramount was supposed to allow him to make two future films budgeted under $3.5 million each. However, Singleton stipulates that even though they made a profit on the “Hustle” acquisition, Paramount began coming up with new conditions on the deal which made it impossible for the director to make those two films. According to TMZ, he further contends that he passed up golden opportunities to direct films at other studios while Paramount dragged its feet.
It’s important to note here that Singleton’s latest directorial effort was the Taylor Lautner-starring bomb “Abduction.” It’s a far cry from his Oscar-nominated debut “Boyz in the Hood” twenty years ago.
Everyone deserves their fair share of movie profits, but doesn’t $9 million for a movie that made $23 million sound like enough?
Yeah it would seem like enough but this article doesn’t take into account the profit the film made on DVD, Blu Ray, cable, etc. If Paramount didn’t honor his contract, than sure, why doesn’t he have the right to sue?
This is one of the most biased articles I’ve ever seen. It doesn’t matter what the film grossed or the quality of his other films. If they didn’t abide by the contract stipulations then he has every right to sue. Studios do not get to just back out of a contract because a film didn’t make as much as they projected. I never comment on articles but I am sick of these reporters spinning information in such a biased manner.
I don’t think the article is biased, so much as it is written by “movie bloggers” who really have no understanding whatsoever of the contracts and contractual obligations in Hollywood. The $20 million he is suing for would most assumedly include possible profits he would have made on the other films, had Paramount not allegedly reneged on the deal. I know you’re not real journalists, but if you’re going to pretend to be, at least spend 10 minutes online doing a bit of research.
Have to agree with others here, the bias is so obvious. They broke their deal, he’s suing – nothing wrong with that.
I agree this is quite biased. Lacking journalism skills here.
I’ll echo what Samantha and GPOP wrote. And it seems to me that the profits from “Hustle & Flow” are irrelevant to the lawsuit.
Yep I agree. A deal is a deal. Imagine what Paramount would have done if the film did really well. Regardless of after sales like DVD and Blu Ray. Then imagine if Mr Singleton then said sorry guys I’m just not going to make those 2 contractually agreed movies. Without a shadow of a doubt Paramount would sue Mr Singleton for breach of contract. I hope he gets every pennt he asks for as this will show not just movie companies but also those in the music industry that they should stand by their written word.
Yeah, this is pretty lousy journalism, even by movie blog standards. Paramount honoring the terms of a contract has nothing to do with “deserving” additional profits. Maybe “hitfix staff” could hold off on conflating facts into gossip next time?
It’s not about what percentage of $33 million Singleton gets for “Hustle & Flow.” it’s about Paramount honoring its contract.
Singleton should have taken the movie some where else more independent. Lionsgate may have been a better fit. They would have made his smaller movies. Paramount is too busy cranking out crappy Tranformers movies that generate billions.
Ultimately the question here is what, exactly, his contract said. Without being able to read it nobody, including the writer of this piece, really can make any judgment about whether or not someone is getting stiffed or if they are just trying for an unwarranted blind money grab based on hurt feelings.
He has every right to sue. Also alot of the money is probably posturing too. He probably wouldn’t get $20 mil anyway but you have to aim high to get what you want.
I just want to follow up on a few responses to my comment. I was not refering to race when I said biased. I meant a bias toward the film studios who have a history of screwing over artists who actually create the film not just distribute it. It’s not always about race people. I would also like to say that I loved Hustle and Flow. It’s one of my favorite films. I think it was very well made.