Ian Somerhalder joins Luke Hemsworth in Noel Clarke’s ‘The Anomaly’

06.03.13 5 years ago

Ian Somerhalder of “The Vampire Diaries” is joining Luke Hemsworth in the upcoming sci-fi action-thriller “The Anomaly.” Also appearing the film are Brian Cox, Alexis Knapp, and Noel Clarke. In addition to being on screen, Clarke directs the feature as well.

The original screenplay for “The Anomaly” is from Simon Lewis. It finds an ex-soldier waking up in the back of a van next to a kidnapped boy and with only nine minutes and 37 seconds of consciousness to figure out what is going on. The film is shooting on location in London, with principal photography having started last week.

The director, Clarke, most recently appeared in “Star Trek into Darkness,” but many science fiction fans will know him as Mickey ‘The Idiot’ Smith from “Doctor Who.” His directing credits include “4.3.2.1” and “Adulthood.” Prior to his part on “The Vampire Diaries,” Somerhalder played Boone on J.J. Abram’s “Lost.”

TAGSIAN SOMERHALDERLuke HemsworthNOEL CLARKEThe Anomaly

