ICG honors contributors to cinematography including a familiar HitFix face

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) held a celebratory luncheon at the ASC clubhouse today to showcase the winners of the 2013 Emerging Cinematographers Awards. Those honorees will have their work screened during a special ceremony at the DGA Theater on Sunday night. Friday, the guild took a few moments to honor four more experienced gentlemen for their contribution to the cinematic arts at the American Society of Cinematographers Clubhouse in Hollywood.

Mark Weingartner, a DP who has worked on visual effects for films such as “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “2012,” was honored with the Canon Award for advancement of digital technology in film and television.

Cinematographer Julio Macat, best known for his work on “Home Alone,” “Wedding Crashers” and “Pitch Perfect,” received the Kodak Mentorship Award. Macat, who was emotionally moved by the recognition, has dedicated a good deal of his free time to mentoring students at Pepperdine, AFI, NYU and Chapman University.

Dr. Corey Carbonara earned the Nat Tiffen Award for education contributions to the art and craft of cinematography.

Last, and certainly not least, HitFix and In Contention’s own Kristopher Tapley was honored with this year’s Technicolor William A. Fraker Award for journalistic contributions to the art and craft of cinematography. Tapley gave a fantastic speech where he humbly acknowledged how, as someone who covers awards season, it was so different to be on the “other side.” As a graduate of the North Carolina School of the Arts and USC, Tapley has worked behind the camera and knows the difficulties of motion picture production. He remarked that’s been a driving force of his dedication to covering below the line talent. In fact, one of his favorite stories to do every year is the top 10 shots of the year, because he gets to chat with such visionaries as Wally Pfister, Roger Deakins and Robert Richardson (among others). Those “celebrities” are much more exciting to him than the traditional big stars in front of the camera.

This year’s emerging cinematographer winners are Eduardo Fierro (“Eleven: Twelve”), Guy Skinner (“Your Father’s Daughter”), Kyle Klutz (“Vessel”), Mike Berlucchi (“140 Drams”), T.J. Williams, Jr. (“The Return”), Michael Alden Lloyd (“The Secret Number”), Camrin Petramale (“Memoirs of a Parapsychologist”) and VanNessa Manlunas (“King of Norway”). Honorable mention went to Rob C. Givens (“The Ride”) and Andrew Shulkind (“South Down Orchard”).