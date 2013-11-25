Icona Pop go French New Wave in new video for ‘Just Another Night’

Swedish duo Icona Pop is inspired by Paris in its new video for “Just Another Night.” Watch the video here or below.

The black-and-white video borrows its look and narrative from French New Wave cinema, placing duo Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo in a love triangle with a sexy Italian guy. In between shots of glamorous Parisian nightlife, Hjelt and Jawo pose in mod dresses, looking forlorn as they belt out the ballad. By the end, the best friends figure out that they only have one another.

“Just Another Night” is off the duo’s 2013 debut album “This is… Icona Pop,” which also includes the hit single “I Love It.” Icona Pop will embark on an ambitious tour starting next month, headlining five West Coast dates, then supporting Miley Cyrus on her Bangerz tour and finally opening for Katy Perry in the U.K. portion of her world tour. Check out the dates below the video.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Icona Pop tour dates:

12-02 Birmingham, AL – Workplay Theatre

12-04 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

12-07 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Center

12-08 Seattle, WA – Comcast Arena

12-09 Chicago, IL – United Center

12-12 Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center

12-15 San Diego, CA – House of Blues *

12-17 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre *

12-18 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

12-20 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

12-21 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom *

02-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena #

02-16 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome #

02-20 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center #

02-22 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center #

02-24 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena #

02-25 San Jose, CA – SAP Center #

02-27 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center #

03-01 Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena #

03-04 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center #

03-06 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center #

03-07 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena #

03-09 Milwaukee, MI – BMO Harris Bradley Center #

03-10 St. Paul, MI – Xcel Energy Center #

03-12 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center #

03-13 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center #

03-15 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center #

03-16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center #

03-18 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena #

03-20 Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Times Forum #

03-22 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena #

03-24 Orlando, FL – Amway Center #

03-25 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena #

03-29 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre #

03-31 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre #

04-02 Boston, MA – TD Garden #

04-03 East Rutherford, NJ – IZOD Center #

04-05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center #

04-07 Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena #

04-08 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena #

04-10 Washington, DC – Verizon Center #

04-12 Detroit, MI – The Palace Of Auburn Hills #

04-13 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center #

04-15 Kansas City, KS – Sprint Center #

04-16 St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center #

04-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena #

04-19 Louisville, KY – KFC YUM! Center #

04-22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center #

04-24 Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans War Memorial Coliseum #

05-07-08 Belfast, Ireland – Odyssey Arena ^

05-10 Newcastle, England – Metro Arena ^

05-11 Nottingham, England – Capital FM Arena ^

05-13 Birmingham, England – LG Arena ^

05-17 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro ^

05-20 Manchester, England – Phones 4 U Arena ^

05-21 Liverpool, England – Echo Arena ^

05-23 Sheffield, England – Motorpoint Arena ^

05-27-30 London, England – The O2 ^

* with K. Flay and Sirah

# with Miley Cyrus

^ with Katy Perry