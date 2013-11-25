Icona Pop go French New Wave in new video for ‘Just Another Night’

#Katy Perry #Miley Cyrus
11.25.13 5 years ago

Swedish duo Icona Pop is inspired by Paris in its new video for “Just Another Night.” Watch the video here or below.

The black-and-white video borrows its look and narrative from French New Wave cinema, placing duo Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo in a love triangle with a sexy Italian guy. In between shots of glamorous Parisian nightlife, Hjelt and Jawo pose in mod dresses, looking forlorn as they belt out the ballad. By the end, the best friends figure out that they only have one another.

“Just Another Night” is off the duo’s 2013 debut album “This is… Icona Pop,” which also includes the hit single “I Love It.” Icona Pop will embark on an ambitious tour starting next month, headlining five West Coast dates, then supporting Miley Cyrus on her Bangerz tour and finally opening for Katy Perry in the U.K. portion of her world tour. Check out the dates below the video.

Icona Pop tour dates:
12-02 Birmingham, AL – Workplay Theatre
12-04 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
12-07 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Center
12-08 Seattle, WA – Comcast Arena
12-09 Chicago, IL – United Center
12-12 Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center
12-15 San Diego, CA – House of Blues *
12-17 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre *
12-18 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *
12-20 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *
12-21 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom *
02-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena #
02-16 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome #
02-20 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center #
02-22 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center #
02-24 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena #
02-25 San Jose, CA – SAP Center #
02-27 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center #
03-01 Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena #
03-04 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center #
03-06 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center #
03-07 Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena #
03-09 Milwaukee, MI – BMO Harris Bradley Center #
03-10 St. Paul, MI – Xcel Energy Center #
03-12 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center #
03-13 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center #
03-15 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center #
03-16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center #
03-18 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena #
03-20 Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Times Forum #
03-22 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena #
03-24 Orlando, FL – Amway Center #
03-25 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena #
03-29 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre #
03-31 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre #
04-02 Boston, MA – TD Garden #
04-03 East Rutherford, NJ – IZOD Center #
04-05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center #
04-07 Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena #
04-08 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena #
04-10 Washington, DC – Verizon Center #
04-12 Detroit, MI – The Palace Of Auburn Hills #
04-13 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center #
04-15 Kansas City, KS – Sprint Center #
04-16 St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center #
04-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena #
04-19 Louisville, KY – KFC YUM! Center #
04-22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center #
04-24 Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans War Memorial Coliseum #
05-07-08 Belfast, Ireland – Odyssey Arena ^
05-10 Newcastle, England – Metro Arena ^
05-11 Nottingham, England – Capital FM Arena ^
05-13 Birmingham, England – LG Arena ^
05-17 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro ^
05-20 Manchester, England – Phones 4 U Arena ^
05-21 Liverpool, England – Echo Arena ^
05-23 Sheffield, England – Motorpoint Arena ^
05-27-30 London, England – The O2 ^
* with K. Flay and Sirah
# with Miley Cyrus
^ with Katy Perry 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Miley Cyrus
TAGSbangerz tourICONA POPJust Another NightKATY PERRYMiley CyrusThis is Icona Pop

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP