Icona Pop go French New Wave in new video for ‘Just Another Night’

Swedish duo Icona Pop is inspired by Paris in its new video for “Just Another Night.” Watch the video here or below.
The black-and-white video borrows its look and narrative from French New Wave cinema, placing duo Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo in a love triangle with a sexy Italian guy. In between shots of glamorous Parisian nightlife, Hjelt and Jawo pose in mod dresses, looking forlorn as they belt out the ballad. By the end, the best friends figure out that they only have one another.
“Just Another Night” is off the duo’s 2013 debut album “This is… Icona Pop,” which also includes the hit single “I Love It.” Icona Pop will embark on an ambitious tour starting next month, headlining five West Coast dates, then supporting Miley Cyrus on her Bangerz tour and finally opening for Katy Perry in the U.K. portion of her world tour. Check out the dates below the video.
Join The Discussion: Log In With