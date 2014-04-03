The Idiot’s Guide To Writing Complex Female Characters In 6 Easy Steps

As a writer, have you ever boggled at the concept of writing women as anything other than plot devices or glorified sex objects? Have you ever thrown up your hands in despair while trying to formulate what women talk about other than men? Does the mere mention of having more than one female in your script make you break out in hives? If this sounds like you, don't despair! Using this patented system, writing women that sound and behave like actual humans has never been simpler.
Step One: Create a male character archetype.
Whether he's a protagonist, an antagonist, an anti-hero, a sidekick, the comic relief, a bumbling minion, or just an average Joe matters not. Take some time to imagine the type of dude you want to tell a story about. For this exercise I've chosen the anti-hero super spy, the take-no-guff ladies man who looks just as good at a black tie event as garroting an enemy agent.
Step Two: Flesh out your male character's backstory.
Where does he come from? What was his family life like? How did this affect who he is today? All these questions are vital steps to understanding your male character's motivations and reactions to outside stimuli. A tragic childhood with absentee and/or dead parents leaving him incapable of forming lasting bonds in a relationship will be the model we're using here.
Step Three: Give your male character some flaws or negative character traits.
To avoid falling into Mary Sue/Gary Stu territory, make them real flaws. Nothing like “too handsome” or “too good at his job” or “clumsy.” Instead pick something like using alcohol as a crutch or having a problem with authority to the point it compromises the safety of himself and his loved ones.
Step Four: Create a love interest for your male character.
If a main character and not a sidekick or comedic relief, you'll need to come up with someone for him to care about and/or be trying to woo. Feel free to gloss over this section. She need only be pretty, attainable, and able to be placed into situations that forward the male character's story or emotional growth. If you want, feel free to kill her off in order to create tension.
Step Five: Make an action-packed story the backdrop to showcase your male character's strengths.
A good plot is broken into three acts. Pay careful attention either to action sequences for physical characters or montages to show off how intelligent he is. In the second act let him be beaten down in an almost impossible scenario only to triumphantly destroy his enemies in a blaze of glory. If the love interest lives, award her to him as a trophy for a job well done in the denouement.
Step Six: Go back and change all pronouns. Name him Susan. Name the love interest John. Ta da!
Congratulations, you have just tricked your brain into writing a fully formed female character with agency and human foibles! Bonus! She lives in a world where her gender has zero influence on how she is perceived, a lofty goal if ever there was one. You did it!
Now go forth and repeat this process as needed until you've retrained your brain into realizing women are 51% of the world's population and cannot be slotted into the preconceived pegs of Virgin/Slut/Mother/Bitch. Eventually you too will be able to write without the six step process, giving the likes of George R.R. Martin, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, and Joss Whedon some well deserved rest as others take up the mantle of writing women as people.
That was easy.
i don’t even need to read this article, which i will because i enjoy everything you write, to say that there are plenty of men and women who can and do write amazing female characters, it’s just the studio system that has to have every male and female character be an archetype rather than a human being in order to deliver a safe, commercial project that will recoup its budget and hopefully spawn a franchise. scripts aren’t read by producers, scripts are financed by producers based off of who can be attained for the project and that project gets funding from being marketable and risk averse… which means female characters usually end up as sex objects or the direct source of conflict. basically like in true detective or breaking bad. breaking bad was awesome, even though it treated its female characters as second rate distractions, but true detective was pretty shameless in the way it hit every cliched beat for it’s female characters. i’ve had plenty of ppl give my female-driven, cyber punk action film praise, but then they give you the look like one of your relatives just died and inform you that there’s no way in hell it’ll happen… unless, of course, i can find a way to change my female protagonist to be a man… eh, maybe one day things will change. until then, there’s always the indie scene for interesting female characters to thrive.
well the box office history of women in action movies is the single greatest failure in movie genres, i mean just look them up, critically bad and even worse financially. Ask just about anyone what is wonder woman’s real name or what is her background. No one knows that crap bc the comics are crap for most female characters, but females on the whole dont read comics, justr ask girls who there fav comic book character is and they will list you a bunch of male heroes. Ask the follow up to why those particular ones and you get the “well he is hot” they dont give 2 shats about the character and hence why they will never succeed.
But most of the time they can’t even write the guy to be complex and interesting! They should use the list for all the main character, male or female.
Will be interesting to see what Rhonda Rousey’s character is like in Expendables III. Not that I’m expecting anything revolutionary from THAT script…
dont forget to somehow add on 50 lbs of muscle to Angelina or Zoe or ScarJo or any of these girls whose arms are so thin that you know they couldnt even pick up the fake gun in the scene they just used. Minus all of the believability and logic it might be ok then, but still crap and unbelievable in the end.
Or maybe you could just write a believable female character and avoid turning all your female characters into unlikeable, asshole Bond rip offs? Maybe play to a woman’s strength a little bit? Maybe not turn her into a magical woman Buffy-type who can suddenly hold their own with 300 pound men in a fist fight? The first thing you should learn if you’re going to write a believable female genre character who kicks ass and if you’re a woman and you’re learning self-defense? If the guy outweighs you by half and he gets his hands on you? You’re gonna lose.
Well, you got the “Idiots” part right. I was going to go off on this, frankly, stupid article, but someone else wrote a beautiful, well thought-out rebuttal with actual advice on how to develop characters. Her livejournal user name is Ysabet Wordsmith and the article is here: [ysabetwordsmith.livejournal.com]
I know I’m late to the party, Dart Vade, since your comment was posted back in 2014, but here goes: I’d really like to know how you can say with certainty that ‘females on the whole don’t read comics.’ Really? I’m not attacking you personally, but that right there shows me that you don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m always suspicious of anyone who claims to know all about every member of a certain group. I’m female, so you think you know what I like and do, huh? My favorite female characters are Wonder Woman, Black Widow, Jean Grey (Phoenix) and Storm (X-Men).
Wonder Woman’s origin has changed over the years. She was created out of clay by Hippoltya at first. Her name is Diana. In Man’s World she goes by the name Diana Prince when she has a secret identity. I believe in the New 52 now she’s the demi-god daughter of Hippoltya and Zeus.
See? You don’t know ‘all’ females like you claimed you did.