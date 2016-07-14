Get your first official look at the stars of ‘The Dark Tower’…hold up, is that a Pokeball?

#Idris Elba #Matthew McConaughey
07.14.16

After years in development purgatory, Stephen King”s The Dark Tower is finally moving forward with a film adaptation. As of this writing, Roland (Idris Elba) and the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) are fleeing across deserts and popping across parallel universes. The movie isn”t due out until next year, but Entertainment Weekly got the exclusive first (official) look at Ebla and McConaughey in costume…

…hold up, is that a Pokeball? What do you mean this magazine ‘is not a Pokestop”?????

EW promises exclusive photos of the Mid-World plains and images of Jake Chambers (Tom Holloway) in the issue. There will also be interviews with director Nikolaj Arcel and actor Idris Elba. Elba will speak for the first time about race-swapping Roland”s character from white to black. McConaughey and Stephen King himself will also speak about their experiences with the film…

…I”m sorry. But I keep getting distracted by the ‘This cover is not a Pokestop.” What does it mean!? And more importantly, why can”t magazines and books be mobile Pokestops? Nintendo needs to work on hotspot Pokestops for all your ‘come to me, my fellow Trainers!” needs.

The Dark Tower arrives in theaters on February 17, 2017. Hopefully, your local cineplex IS a Pokestop.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSIDRIS ELBAMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYPokemonGOthe dark tower

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP