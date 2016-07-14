Get your first official look at the stars of ‘The Dark Tower’…hold up, is that a Pokeball?

After years in development purgatory, Stephen King”s The Dark Tower is finally moving forward with a film adaptation. As of this writing, Roland (Idris Elba) and the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) are fleeing across deserts and popping across parallel universes. The movie isn”t due out until next year, but Entertainment Weekly got the exclusive first (official) look at Ebla and McConaughey in costume…

EW promises exclusive photos of the Mid-World plains and images of Jake Chambers (Tom Holloway) in the issue. There will also be interviews with director Nikolaj Arcel and actor Idris Elba. Elba will speak for the first time about race-swapping Roland”s character from white to black. McConaughey and Stephen King himself will also speak about their experiences with the film…

The Dark Tower arrives in theaters on February 17, 2017.