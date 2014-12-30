If I had an Oscar ballot…

We're winding down the year-in-review game here at HitFix as 2014 draws to a close. For whatever reason I took a year off of the ballot/superlatives posts, but I'm back with those personal assessments of the best of the year, beginning today with my top picks across the Academy's 24 categories.
(Oh, and naturally it goes without saying this post is living in a parallel reality where I'm not confined to a specific branch for nominations and reign supreme over all categories with selections for each.)
We'll find out if the Academy agrees with any of this when the 87th annual Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 15.
***
Best Picture
“Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher, Arnon Milchan, James W. Skotchdopole)
“Boyhood” (Richard Linklater, Cathleen Sutherland)
“Foxcatcher” (Megan Ellison, Bennett Miller, Jon Kilik, Anthony Bregman)
“Inherent Vice” (Joanne Sellar, Daniel Lupi, Paul Thomas Anderson)
“The Overnighters” (Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss)
Best Director
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Bennett Miller, “Foxcatcher”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”
J.C. Chandor, “A Most Violent Year”
Best Actor
Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “A Most Wanted Man”
Oscar Isaac, “A Most Violent Year”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Best Actress
Anne Dorval, “Mommy”
Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Beyond the Lights”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Best Supporting Actor
Riz Ahmed, “Nightcrawler”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Gary Poulter, “Joe”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Minnie Driver, “Beyond the Lights”
Rene Russo, “Nightcrawler”
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
Katherine Waterston, “Inherent Vice”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Cold in July” (Nick Damici, Jim Mickle)
“Gone Girl” (Gillian Flynn)
“How to Train Your Dragon 2” (Dean DeBlois)
“The Imitation Game” (Graham Moore)
“Inherent Vice” (Paul Thomas Anderson)
Best Original Screenplay
“Beyond the Lights” (Gina Prince-Bythewood)
“Birdman” (Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Armando Bo)
“Boyhood” (Richard Linklater)
“Foxcatcher” (Dan Futterman, E. Max Frye)
“Whiplash” (Damien Chazelle)
Best Cinematography
“Birdman” (Emmanuel Lubezki)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Robert D. Yeoman)
“Inherent Vice” (Robert Elswit)
“Mr. Turner” (Dick Pope)
“A Most Violent Year” (Bradford Young)
Best Costume Design
“The Boxtrolls” (Deborah Cook)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Milena Canonero)
“Inherent Vice” (Mark Bridges)
“Into the Woods” (Colleen Atwood)
“Maleficent” (Anna B. Sheppard)
Best Film Editing
“Birdman” (Douglas Crise, Stephen Mirrione)
“Edge of Tomorrow” (James Herbert)
“Foxcatcher” (Jay Cassidy, Stuart Levy, Conor O'Neill)
“Whiplash” (Tom Cross)
“Wild” (John Mac McMurphy, Martin Pensa)
Best Makeup
“Foxcatcher” (Bill Corso; Kathrine Gordon)
“Inherent Vice” (Gigi Williams; Miia Kovero)
“Snowpiercer” (Gabriela Plakova; Linda Eisenhamerova)
Best Music (Original Score)
“Godzilla” (Alexandre Desplat)
“Gone Girl” (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Alexandre Desplat)
“Interstellar” (Hans Zimmer)
“Under the Skin” (Mica Levi)
Best Music (Original Song)
“Lost Stars” from “Begin Again” (Gregg Alexander, Danielle Brisebois)
“America For Me” from “A Most Violent Year” (Alex Ebert)
“Land Ho!” from “Land Ho!” (Keegan DeWitt)*
“Glory” from “Selma” (John Stephens, Lonnie Lynn, Che Smith)
Best Production Design
“Birdman” (Kevin Thompson; George DeTitta Jr.)
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Adam Stockhausen; Anna Pinnock)
“Inherent Vice” (David Crank; Amy Wells)
“Mr. Turner” (Suzie Davies; Charlotte Watts)
“Snowpiercer” (Ondrej Nekvasil; Beata Brendtnerovà)
Best Sound Editing
“American Sniper” (Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman)
“The Babadook” (Frank Lipson)*
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (Douglas Murray; Will Files)
“Fury” (Lisa Pinero; Paul N.J. Ottosson, Marc Fishman)
“Godzilla” (Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn
Best Sound Mixing
“American Sniper” (Walt Martin; John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff)
“Fury” (Paul N.J. Ottosson)
“Godzilla” (Michael McGee; Rick Kline, Gregg Landaker, Tim LeBlanc)
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” (Tony Johnson; Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Michael Semanick)
“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (Peter J. Devlin; Greg P. Russell, Scott Millan, Jeffrey J. Haboush)
Best Visual Effects
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Erik Winquist, Daniel Barrett)
“Godzilla” (Jim Rygiel, Guillaume Rocheron, Ken McGaugh, Joel Whist)
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” (Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton, R. Christopher White)
“Interstellar” (Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter, Scott Fisher)
“Under the Skin” (Dominic Parker)
Best Animated Feature Film
“The Boxtrolls” (Graham Annable, Anthony Stacchi; David Bleiman Ichioka, Travis Knight)
“Cheatin'” (Bill Plympton; Desiree Stavracos)
“How to Train Your Dragon 2” (Dean DeBlois; Bonnie Arnold)
“The Tale of Princess Kaguya” (Isao Takahata; Yoshiaki Nishimura, Seiichirô Ujiie)
Best Documentary Feature
“CITIZENFOUR” (Laura Poitros; Mathilde Bonnefoy, Dirk Wilutzky)
“The Internet's Own Boy” (Brian Knappenberger)
“The Overnighters” (Jesse Moss; Amanda McBaine)
“Tales of the Grim Sleeper” (Nick Broomfield; Marc Hoeferlin)
“Virunga” (Orlando von Einsiedel; Joanna Natasegara)
Best Foreign Language Film
“Leviathan” (Andrey Zvyagintsev – Russia)
“Mommy” (Xavier Dolan – Canada)
“Timbuktu” (Abderrahmane Sissako – Mauritania)
“White God” (Kornél Mundruczó – Hungary)
“Wild Tales” (Damián Szifrón – Argentina)
Best Documentary (Short Subject)†
“Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1”
“Joanna”
“Kehinde Wiley: An Economy of Grace”
“One Child”
“Our Curse”
Best Short Film (Animated)
“The Bigger Picture”
“The Dam Keeper”
“Duet”
“Footprints”
“Feast”
Best Short Film (Live Action)
“Aya”
“Baghdad Messi”
“Carry On”
“SLR”
“Summer Vacation”
Oh, and one more that I would love to see the Academy add…
Best Ensemble
“Birdman”
“Foxcatcher”
“Inherent Vice”
“Selma”
“Wild Tales”
*”The Babadook” and the title track from “Land Ho!” have been deemed ineligible for either arbitrary Academy rules (in the case of the former) or presumably submission issues (in the case of the latter – though that may have been disqualified for other reasons). I would write them in anyway because whatever.
†While I have not seen all of the eligible contenders for the shorts categories, I have indeed viewed each of the shortlisted finalists. So I feel good enough about offering up favorites there.
I like your nominations for the four major acting categories.
But the Academy will not surprise I am afraid, too much politicking involved.
If I had a ballot….
– Under the Skin for Pic, Director, Cinematography, Visual Effects and Score
– Gone Girl for Pic, Screenplay, Editing and Score
– Maps to the Stars for Pic, Screenplay and Actress (Moore)
– Foxcatcher for Actor (Carell AND Tatum) and Director
– Inherent Vice for Pic, Director, Screenplay and Supporting Actor (Brolin)
– The Immigrant for Actress (Cotillard), Score and Cinematography
– The Babadook for Actress (Davis)
OK, if we’re allowed write-in votes on our imaginary ballots, here’s mine (excluding the shorts and documentaries, and with about half a dozen important titles to see yet):
Picture:
“Edge of Tomorrow”
“The Immigrant”
“Starred Up”
“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”
“We Are the Best!”
Director:
Jonathan Glazer for “Under the Skin”
James Gray for “The Immigrant”
David Mackenzie for “Starred Up”
Lukas Moodysson for “We Are the Best!”
Pawel Pawlikowski for “Ida”
Actor:
Brendan Gleeson for “Calvary”
Johannes Kuhnke for “Force Majeure”
Alfred Molina for “Love is Strange”
Jack O’Connell for “Starred Up”
Timothy Spall for “Mr. Turner”
Actress:
Marion Cotillard for “The Immigrant”
Lindsay Duncan for “Le Week-End”
Luminita Gheorghiu for “Child’s Pose”
Scarlett Johansson for “Under the Skin”
Jenny Slate for “Obvious Child”
Supporting Actor:
Michael Fassbender for “Frank”
Ethan Hawke for “Boyhood”
Jake Lacy for “Obvious Child”
Ben Mendelsohn for “Starred Up”
Hitham Omari for “Bethlehem”
Supporting Actress:
Agata Kulesza for “Ida”
Tilda Swinton for “Snowpiercer”
Uma Thurman for “Nymphomaniac”
Marisa Tomei for “Love is Strange”
Mia Wasikowska for “Only Lovers Left Alive”
Original Screenplay:
“Bethlehem”
“The Immigrant”
“Mr. Turner”
“Starred Up”
“Two Days, One Night”
Adapted Screenplay:
“Edge of Tomorrow”
“Obvious Child”
“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”
“Under the Skin”
“We Are the Best!”
Animated:
“Big Hero 6”
“The Boxtrolls”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“The Lego Movie”
“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”
Cinematography:
“The Babadook”
“Ida”
“The Immigrant”
“Timbuktu”
“Under the Skin”
Production Design:
“The Babadook”
“The Boxtrolls”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Immigrant”
“Only Lovers Left Alive”
Costume Design:
“Beyond the Lights”
“Dear White People”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Immigrant”
“Love is Strange”
Sound Mixing:
“The Babadook”
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Noah”
“Only Lovers Left Alive”
“Under the Skin”
Sound Editing:
“The Babadook”
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Godzilla”
“Interstellar”
“Noah”
Editing:
“The Babadook”
“Bethlehem”
“Edge of Tomorrow”
“Starred Up”
“Under the Skin”
Visual Effects:
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Godzilla”
“Interstellar”
“Lucy”
“Under the Skin”
Hair and Makeup:
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Pride”
“Snowpiercer”
Score:
“Cold in July”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Immigrant”
“Interstellar”
“Under the Skin”
Song:
“Coming Up Roses” from “Begin Again”
“Blackbird” from “Beyond the Lights”
“I Love You All” from “Frank”
“Yellow Flicker Beat” from “The Hunger Games…”
“Land Ho!” from “Land Ho!”
Foreign-Language Film:
“Force Majeure”
“Ida”
“Timbuktu”
“Two Days, One Night”
(Blank spot for now)
Wow – this is a really awesome ballot, and one that I would share quite a few similarities. In particular, may I just say that I am particularly impressed with the following:
Picture:
“The Immigrant”
“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” !!!!!!
Director:
Jonathan Glazer for “Under the Skin” !!!!!!
James Gray for “The Immigrant”
Actress:
Marion Cotillard for “The Immigrant”
Luminita Gheorghiu for “Child’s Pose” !!!!!
Scarlett Johansson for “Under the Skin”
Jenny Slate for “Obvious Child”
Supporting Actor:
Michael Fassbender for “Frank” !!!!!
Supporting Actress:
Agata Kulesza for “Ida”
Tilda Swinton for “Snowpiercer”
Uma Thurman for “Nymphomaniac” !!!!!!
Score:
“Cold in July” !!!!!!
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Immigrant”
“Under the Skin”
Song:
“I Love You All” from “Frank”
Foreign-Language Film:
“Two Days, One Night”
Overall, great choices all around. It’s a shame that the Academy’s ballots would never be as eclectic as this. :^(
Gone Girl’s screenplay was a mess elevated by David Fincher’s direction so it’s really weird to see this accolades to the script and not the direction (I know, 10 vs 5, but still).
Really dry category too, FYI. (Though I thought the script was perfectly fine.)
I don’t think the script is a mess so much as something lesser than the kind of material they wish Fincher was working with.
I don’t think its a bad script. It’s actually impressive that it’s not a bad script despite being a mess.
But you cannot ignore the gaping plot holes, the structural issues the script has that cause pacing issues towards the end of the film and, while it never aimed to be subtle, it could’ve used a bit more substance about the themes it navigates in.
Bravo for including Dorval, who is better than anyone likely to be nominated by the Academy.
Wish you would have found room for Suzanne Clement in Supporting but still, nice to see Mommy hasn’t been forgotten.
If you think BOYHOOD is one of the best films of the year but don’t think it’s one of the top five achievements in film editing this year, then…well, I don’t know what to say. However worthy the other five are.
It’s great work and probably #6 to me. It does a great job of weaving multiple eras together but these stood out to me as higher degrees of difficulty.
Boyhood could use some further editing. And the transitions between the years are not transitions. Everything shifts pretty swiftly when it needs to progress the story forward.
Thought your picks were great but I would take out Gary Poulter and put in Ethan Hawke for supporting. Take out Grand Budapest for Nightcrawler in cinematography and include Whiplash, Gone Girl, and Nightcrawler in the Best Picture race.
Kris, asking earnestly, what did you find so special about PSH’s performance in A Most Wanted Man? Maybe my expectations were too high given the rave reviews, but I found the film not as much slow-burning as flat. The ensemble was solid across the board, but no one really stood out for me. Beside Hoffman’s momentary outburst in the (admittedly satisfying) finale, I don’t remember a thing about this film 6 months after seeing it. Yet, critics seem to see something in this that I dont.
I just thought he fully, breathlessly inhabited the character. Even knowing the man was dead, all of it went away. I was watching the character, not Hoffman, and I found it an uncanny embodiment. And then as you note, that finale, everything just bursts forth. It was quite powerful to me.
Hey kris,cool list. But why is Steve Carell in there and not Channing Tatum. I thought you were giving the edge to Tatum as the MVP.And I remember u being a big fan of Force majeure. You even singled it out in the prologue to your best of year end list.So why is it missing?
Nevermind re Force majeure , I guess I was confusing you with Drew.But yeah Channing?
I honestly go back and forth on Carell/Tatum. Ask me a different day and I might lean the other direction.
Re: Force Majeure, that may have been Patches. I singled out Wild Tales. I’m not actually a big fan of Force.
why on earth wouldn’t you put eddie redmayne in best actor race or lego movie in best animated feature? hope oscars won’t be like this, sorry but I can not stand it!!!
Eddie’s great. Tight year for the category. And re: LEGO, I find it vastly overrated.
I don’t get Felicity Jones. And I don’t get a best actress category that includes Jones and snubs Marion Cotillard and her TOWERING performance in The Immigrant.
Eh.
Alright, an imaginary Oscar ballot by me in major categories would go like this:
Best Picture:
“Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
“Boyhood”
“Enemy”
“Gone Girl”
“Under The Skin”
Best Director
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Jonathan Glazer, “Under The Skin”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”
Denis Villeneuve, “Enemy”
Best Actor
Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
James McAvoy, “Filth”
Tom Hardy, “Locke”
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, “The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby”
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Hilary Swank, “The Homesman”
Best Supporting Actor
Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”
Carrie Coon, “Gone Girl”
Agata Kulesza, “Ida”
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Enemy”
“Gone Girl”
“Inherent Vice”
“Snowpiercer”
“Under The Skin”
Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Foxcatcher”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Whiplash”
no selma?
EST PICTURE
Citizenfour *
Manakamana
Under The Skin
Virunga
Ida
BEST DIRECTOR
Jonathan Glazer -Under The Skin *
Pawel Pawlikowski -Ida
Wes Anderson -The Grand Budapest Hotel
Orlando Von Einsiedel -Virunga
Laura Poitras -Citizenfour
BEST LEAD ACTOR
Jake Gyllenhaal -Nightcrawler *
Ralph Fiennes -The Grand Budapest Hotel
Michael Keaton -Birdman
Lee Kang-sheng -Stray Dogs
Joaquin Phoenix -Inherent Vice
BEST LEAD ACTRESS
Scarlett Johansson -Under The Skin *
Agata Trzebuchowska -Ida
Lisa Loven Kongsli -Force Majeure
Luminita Gheorgiu -Child’s Pose
Tessa Thompson -Dear White People
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Edward Norton -Birdman *
J.K. Simmons -Whiplash
Ethan Hawke -Boyhood
Jonathan Pryce -Listen Up Philip
Ben Mendehlson -Starred Up
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Agata Kulesza -Ida *
Elizabeth Moss -Listen Up Philip
Emma Stone -Birdman
Kim Dickens -Gone Girl
Katherine Waterston -Inherent Vice
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Wes Anderson -The Grand Budapest Hotel *
Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Pawe? Pawlikowski -Ida
Alex Ross Perry -Listen Up Philip
Ruben Östlund -Force Majeure
Dan Gilroy -Nightcrawler
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Alejandro Jodorowsky -The Dance of Reality *
Paul Thomas Anderson -Inherent Vice
Christopher McQuarrie & Jez & John Henry Butterworth -Edge of Tomorrow
Gillian Flynn -Gone Girl
Mark Poirier -Hateship Loveship
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Pen-jung Liao, Qing Xin Lu, & Woon-Chong Shong -Stray Dogs *
Lukasz Zal & Ryszard Lenczewski -Ida
Robert Yeoman -The Grand Budapest Hotel
Fredrik Wenzel -Force Majeure
Robert Elswit -Nightcrawler
BEST EDITING
Tom Cross -Whiplash *
Gareth Evans & Andi Novianto -The Raid 2: Berandal
Barney Pilling -The Grand Budapest Hotel
James Herbert -Edge of Tomorrow
Paul Watts -Under The Skin
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Mica Levi -Under The Skin *
Antonio Sanchez -Birdman
Joshua Adams -Life Itself
Philip Glass -Visitors
Alexandre Desplat -The Grand Budapest Hotel
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Alisarine Ducolomb -The Dance of Reality *
Adam Stockhausen -The Grand Budapest Hotel
Ondrej Nekvasil -Snowpiercer
Masa Liu, Tsai Ming-Liang -Stray Dogs
Happy Massee -The Immigrant
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Ernst Karel & Stephanie Spray -Manakamana *
Mark Ford, Tu Duu Chih, & Kuo Li Chi -Stray Dogs
Johnnie Burn, Steve Single, & Nigel Albermaniche -Under The Skin
Joakim Sundström -Starred Up
Marc Orts & Oriel Tarrago -Enemy
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Manakamana *
Ida
The Dance of Reality
Stray Dogs
Force Majeure
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Citizenfour *
Manakamana
Virunga
Life Itself
Visitors
BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Lego Movie *
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya