If Michael Bay directed Pixar’s ‘Up,’ it would have 100% more explosions

Love him or hate him – sorry no ambivalence allowed – Michael Bay has a very distinct visual style. And that style is pyrotechnics as imagined by hyper-active tween boys. Bay-ism proclaims there is no plot that can't be made better with a fireball, no meaningful character development that can't be overshadowed with a well-timed detonation.

MrStratman7 decided to take this school of filmmaking and apply it to Pixar's classic “Up.” The results are explosive…

[Via IGN]