If Michael Bay directed Pixar’s ‘Up,’ it would have 100% more explosions

#Pixar
08.19.14

Love him or hate him – sorry no ambivalence allowed – Michael Bay has a very distinct visual style. And that style is pyrotechnics as imagined by hyper-active tween boys. Bay-ism proclaims there is no plot that can't be made better with a fireball, no meaningful character development that can't be overshadowed with a well-timed detonation.

MrStratman7 decided to take this school of filmmaking and apply it to Pixar's classic “Up.” The results are explosive…

[Via IGN]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pixar
TAGSExplosionsMichael BayPARODYPIXARTRAILERUp!

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP