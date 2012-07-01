If physical media is dead, why does the rest of 2012 look so good on Blu-ray?

If physical media is dead, why does this fall look so good on Blu-ray?
I hate the way the industry is rushing to try to convince people that they don’t need physical media anymore because of the magic of streaming video, especially since they just finished trying to convince everyone that they needed to upgrade to Blu-ray. The reason the market is weaker than it was at the height of the DVD craze is because the studios are confusing consumers with mixed messages, and they still haven’t managed to convince the general consumer that they need to upgrade simply for sound and picture reasons.
Even so, I think the rush to pronounce the format obsolete is premature. I remember Hercules The Strong getting angry at me for calling HD-DVD and Blu-ray “Laserdisc 2000,” basically accusing it of being little more than a niche market. Don’t get me wrong… I loved laserdisc, and I didn’t mind that it was aimed more at the film freak than the casual viewer, but now it feels like it’s not enough for the format to cater directly to the dedicated collector. Either it becomes the cash cow that DVD was for a few years, or the industry is going to get impatient and kill it.
Right? I mean, that’s the theory I keep hearing. Everyone is determined to declare it dead even if it still delivers a picture and sound quality that goes way beyond anything we’ve ever had available to us as consumers before. And you can do things with the special features that still feels new and different. For example, I went to a demonstration at Warner Bros. a few weeks ago of the second screen content they delivered for “Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows” on Blu-ray, and it was dazzling. The idea that they can pack that much text and interactive material onto a disc and that you can have the movie star (Robert Downey Jr. in this case, about as good a host as you can ask for when it comes to this sort of onscreen special feature) walk you through the entire thing is just remarkable to me. I’ve watched the slow development from the early days of VHS to now, and I am amazed at what we almost seem to take for granted right now. It’s a perfect example of how we get used to the remarkable when we have regular access to it.
There are signs of life for the format, though. This fall, there are any number of big titles coming, and we thought it was worth looking at 20 things that make us happy we’ve got working Blu-ray players in three rooms of the house already. We may need to be running that many screens at once if we ever plan to see all of the things that are coming out between now and the end of the year.
Since we can’t include them in the gallery, there are a few trailers for these Blu-ray releases that are worth including here. Here’s a look at what to expect when the year’s biggest movie arrives on Blu-ray in September:
I’m personally very excited about the Universal release of a Blu-ray box set for their classic monster movies, and this piece about the restoration they’re doing should give you some idea why:
Although I was never as devoted a fan of “The Next Generation” as I was of classic “Star Trek,” I’m raising a nascent Trek fan, and he’s totally excited that the second series is making its way to Blu-ray this year. I’ve heard great things about what’s being done to get this series ready for its high-definition debut, so I’m excited, and this trailer just makes it worse.
It’s a big year if you’re a fan of classic Speilberg titles, and this trailer for “E.T.” makes it look like they’ve cleaned it up magnificently.
Tell us what you think… are you still excited about buying movies, and if so, which ones? If not, could any of these titles change your mind, or are you just finished at this point. Whatever the case, I know my own shelves will need to find room for everything listed here, and I’d be curious to know if there’s anything you think we missed.
I have Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Instant, and HBOGO and between them I can find pretty much any movie I want at any time in a matter of minutes and usually in HD. I used to buy DVD’s and Blu-Ray all the time but now I just don’t feel the need to do so as casually now.
I do still buy title’s I really love, usually the ones that cracked my top ten of the year. And I’ll still pick up Criterion titles that I want. Companies like that really make it worth the purchase. And I’ll even dish out for movies that I have a lot of problems with, like The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, just because I love special features and Fincher always puts together amazing packages that I think are worth owning.
Nowadays I find myself more excited about buying older films that look cleaned up and freshly restored than I am for most new films. Buying E.T. and the new Indiana Jones box set this fall is more exciting to me than The Avengers.
I’m almost in the same boat as you. Between Netflix, iTunes rentals, Vudu, and HBOGo, you can find what you’re looking for pretty easy.
By the end of this year, I’m going to be done with collecting movies on physical media. Part of the decision has to do with kids. Part of it has to do with time. Part of it has to do with the unattractive nature and problem with storing and cataloging all this stuff. It’s just not attainable to continue to buy these discs anymore when you might watch a favorite/a movie you like once every five to ten years, if you’re lucky.
I agree about buying the absolutes from your perspective and if anyone, who’s a hardcore collector, is honest, it’s probably not that many films to really, truly own.
I will say that collecting a digital library with iTunes iCloud (with the ability to redownload purchases, thus eliminating massive hard drives) does feel very enticing.
The quality offered by streaming doesn’t even come close to Blu-Ray. In terms of the volume of information shifted, streaming is inferior by nearly an order of magnitude. Of course, most people won’t notice, or care even if they do notice, because of the convenience of streaming. But if you really want the next best thing to the cinema, Blu-Ray is the way to go and will be for some time.
Streaming has started to become a bigger deal for me, but it hasn’t supplanted purchasing of movies, just renting them. I used to rent like mad and was constantly racking up late fees, and streaming content is a brilliant alternative.
As Eyes commented though, it’s just not an acceptable substitute for watching a movie seriously. If I stream something and I dig it, I won’t buy the downloadable version from iTunes, I’ll go and get the blu-ray, lamenting that it wasn’t how I watched it the first time!
JB HI-FI in Australia has made it way to easy to walk out with a half dozen impulse purchase blu-rays, a habit I curb only when I’m not working. Blu-ray is so good (relatively speaking of course…. i still think HD-DVD was superior) that I only ever check out dvds when I’m stuck for something to watch, usually stumbling on a gem that the studio deemed unworthy of blu-ray. I’m hanging out for Joseph Kahn’s ‘Detention’ and am extremely happy that he’s managed to wrangle a blu-ray.
If the format dies, which I don’t think it will (soon at least), then I’ll be pissed. I’m happy with my collection, a lot of them upgrades from dvds, and I really like that they take up a lot of room and that it looks like a collection! My iTunes library does not offer me this same feeling.
As for ST: TNG, I’m not a huge fan of the series, but if they give it the same treatment as the original series, then it’ll be stunning to behold and the reworked vfx will show reverence to the originals, which they also provide! Win win! Image if they did that for some other space series thingamajigger.
I know it’ll never happen, but if they could abolish region codes for DVD and Blu-ray, that’d be nice.
Absolutely. How many units are not being shifted because of the ridiculous region code system? We can only wonder.
Singing in the Rain! Wow. I’m still very much into physical media, but if I weren’t, I now would be.
I honestly don’t think it’s the new films, like The Avengers or Prometheus, that make the best case for a medium like Blu-Ray. They’ll look and sound amazing, of that I’m sure, but it’s Singing in the Rain, and Lawrence of Arabia, and Raiders of the Lost Ark (and others like Casablanca or omg all that Hitchcock stuff!) that REALLY sell me on Blu-Ray. These films look new. The Star Wars blu-rays are a perfect example of this. Basically anything I first saw on VHS. I get to completely rediscover old films. It’s mindblowing sometimes.
For recent films the Blu-Ray will usually just be a dump from the digital master, with maybe very slight tweaking, if I’m not mistaken. And of course Prometheus is shot on digital in the first place.
The gallery included Total Recall. Frankly, if it’s a good transfer, I don’t think it is going to look more approachable on Blu-Ray – instead it will probably show its age. Which is exactly what should happen, if you accept that a movie should be preserved in the way it was originally presented. Verhoeven’s movies all have a kind of charming mix of outstanding and creaky visual effects. He puts emotional realism above aesthetics and that’s fine by me.
That’s how it goes, re: the digital masters. Prometheus was shot on RED Epic so it gets a direct digital transfer. However, The Hunger Games was shot on 35 and will still get a direct digital transfer because the entire film would have been scanned for colour work in the DI and for digital distribution (unless I’m horribly mistaken).
You hit my point with the second paragraph though. In preserving/presenting a film in its original state, you may reveal flaws heretofore unseen on home releases – and as you say, this is exactly what should happen. Whether it’s the blu-ray for Dark Crystal or early 90’s sci-fi like Stargate, I kind of enjoy being able to see the seams. Wobbly special effects are rarely the reason I’m taken out of a film and the chance to see it in full detail is worth the trade-off with the occasional iffy shot. At least in my opinion of course. I feel this moreso since I started working on films and really noticing the loss of detail between the 2k scans I’d be working with and a dvd at home. I just think that if people have put in all that work to fill the frame with meticulous artistry in multiple disciplines, it’s a real shame to smush it all into compression.
Ultimately I just want to see the movie. How much better is a movie on Blu-Ray than streaming? I’ve got a pretty good TV and I never notice a drop in quality when going from Blu-Ray to streaming HD. Maybe it’s just me, and if I did a side-by-side somehow I might see a difference, however it’s never struck me when watching something. Of course, I remember being perfectly fine watching movies on a small knob-channel changer TV, much less VHS, and being blown away by movies, so at a certain point sure they look/sound better, yet outside of a side-by-side who would ever notice?
I am actually more in favor of streaming than physical media as a general rule. It’s convenient. It takes up no physical space. You don’t have to worry about buying a movie only to have newer editions come out. How many times have people bought different versions of Star Wars? It’s a bit of a waste of money. Sure, the extras are nice. And how many times do you actually watch those? Mostly though there is the built-in irrelevance of any physical format. Eventually something will come along and replace Blu-Ray. Eventually, presumably, NetFlix or something similar will have even the good movies streaming (most of their more popular or newer releases seem to still be on Blu-Ray). I do not begrudge people who like collecting movies or prefer every drop of performance out of Blu-Ray over streaming. I reached the point where streaming HD movies, or even DVD, are good enough. Sure, some things are cool to get on Blu-Ray, and they look/sound nice. However if it’s between totally awesome Blu-Ray and so-awesome-I-can-nary-tell-a-difference streaming, thus far I am absolutely fine with streaming and its limitations.
There difference between Blu-ray (not a capital R!) and streaming is huge. You don’t need side-by-sides to notice that big a difference.
Maybe I’m just not picky. Blu-ray (not a capital R!) is nice, just nothing I’ve ever noticed as being HUGE when casually watching a movie or TV show. Even in say, DVD to Blu-ray (not a capital R!), sure I can tell a difference. However if I am wrapped up in a movie I really do not tend to notice it, and when I do it certainly does not bother me. So there is a discernable difference, sure. Is it “huge?” Not really.
I will admit, some things would be nice to have in physical form just for nostalgia. However, the DVD’s that I own which are now being released on Blu-ray (not a capital R!), or even streaming, or that will be re-released in some other format in a few years (even a higher-quality streaming) makes me gunshy on buying much physical media. Particularly whenever it will likely be replaced by something else in a few year’s time. There are exceptions. I mean, I like physical books from a sheer enjoyment factor, and some movies are just kinda cool to own, and the better quality is nice. Still, I do not notice that much of a difference if any when watching, and find myself not really needing to physically own things I can get through streaming. Exceptions would be those rare movies/shows I really have a soft spot for, or simply ones I want to support and am afraid might somehow disappear (e.g. Terriers, Awake, etc.). That’s just me.
I will never, EVER stop buying physical media (both DVDs/Blu-Rays and CDs) until the day they literally stop making them. If I pay my hard-earned money, I want an actual OBJECT to be placed upon my shelf. I will also never buy one of those ghastly “E-Reader” book things.
That day is a long, long way off considering how much of our country is still without access to highspeed internet or any internet at all. The providers don’t want to pay for it, the government refuses to give adequate subsidies (yet they’ll pay 20k a phone line lol). So physical media will be here for a long, long time to come.
Cory all of that is going to change in the next 10 to 15 years. Forget getting internet into your home with a cable. It’s all going to be wireless in the air and at super high speeds. Forget having a home router. You will just connect your device to the AT&T or Sprint tower. They will be everywhere and all across the country. Even people in the stix will be downloading at high speed (Hell 1 Gbit/s services are starting next year). Perfect for any type of digital streaming service. It’s going to come alot faster and harder then people think. I would gladly pay a subscription for unlimited access to a company like Apple with a large catalog of movies and TV. The ISP’s will pay for it because they will have too to stay in business. Cost will go down once the speed is there to meet the demand. Right now the ISP’s are behind because they where caught off guard with the amount of data people are using now. Once a service is in place that can handle it all things are going to change quick.
That would be true if there was enough bandwith space to give over to all of this data. However, several articles late last winter and in the spring pointed out a very big problem. There is not enough bandwith for the continued growth of wireless communications. They pointed out that already people are seeing slower data speed rates and this will only get worse as the limited space that exists becomes overcrowded. And this is not a problem that will go away quickly. The article pointed out that this will lead to increased prices for consumers and less efficient and speedy download rates. When you combine this problem with the lack of high speed internet for places in this country the demise of physical media seems to be a chicken little situation.
I’m still an old school advocate of physical media.
iTunes 1080p is very close visual quality wise to Blu-ray at a fraction of the size, and a whole lot more convenient. Most people just aren’t going to notice the difference:
Audio is only Dolby Digital 5.1, but vast majority don’t have a higher spec system.
I’m not buying into streaming movies the same way I’m not buying into digital books. We’re rapidly moving into a society where the great and all poweful “THEY” own all the media and the public will be left holding exactly nothing physical in their hands. All the public will be left with is some amorphous and legally non-binding “license” much like the software industry loves.
Fuck that.
In theory you are right. In practice, streaming/on-demand media seems to be working fine. In journals and books for universities, hospitals, and even public libraries, it is often the most convenient way to share resources with different branches of an organization or to students/users/members in remote locations. There is also the fact you are using less resources, which is important if you care about the environment, less space, which is important if you want to save space, and thus far none of the hypothetical issues you bring up have actually become a problem. I also think the license to e-material you buy is very legally binding. Is it infallible? No. Of course, neither is that HD-DVD player you bought that is obsolete or that book that accidentally got coffee poured on it. Ever lose a book or movie? Sure there are possible cons. Nothing is ever entirely infallible. However, in practice there are more positives than negatives to streaming/on-demand media and the stated concerns, while valid, have thus far largely been groundless.
Like most people have said, with all of the streaming services I can pretty much find what ever movie I want. But heres the thing – that don’t mean shit. Selecting a title and streaming it through a device of your choosing simply doesn’t compare to popping in a Blu-Ray and being a amazed every time. Besides the fact that streaming won’t ever reach the level of sound and video quality a Blu-Ray provides, it just feels good to own a physical copy of a movie you love. I love seeing my collection grow and you just can’t get that with streaming. As far as movies that you may have missed, I am so unbelievably excited that Catch Me If You Can is getting a Blu-Ray release this year. I absolutely love that movie and feel like it will look gorgeous on Blu-Ray.
Love blu-ray. Funny how Hollywood keeps acting like it’s the end of the world. It’s a r-e-c-e-s-s-i-o-n. Eventually people will be back to buying what they always did.
Looking forward to “Born on the 4rth of July” this week, “Jaws”, Universal Monsters. Universal owns me this year.
Great article. I’ve been saying the same thing for months. I love movies, and I love owning and watching them at home. I loved VHS, LD and their ability to let me watch my favorite films at home. Now that I have a dedicated theater DVD and even more so, Blu-ray, is like magic on my 1080p projector. Streaming is convenient for rental and there’s no reason they can’t coexist except for corporate greed and the corporate heads wanting to control their intellectual property. Streaming is still a substandard technology in my opinion, especially considering juddering, freezing, dropouts and huge amounts of pixelization I’ve experienced when watching streamed videos, and this is with an excellent broadband service. Streaming is for renting, but if you want to own the movies you love, physical media is the way to go. It won’t get wiped by a power surge or an accidental keystroke. And no one can regulate who’s player in what house you play it. People will always enjoy owning objects, and while storage space on a hard drive may save you some floor space there are more perils of losing your collection. It’s the same situation with books. I have a friend who’s a publisher, and even with the ready availability of various e-readers, physical book sales are up.
Furthermore, blu-ray is hands down a better audio/video presentation and that’s not even including the extras, which a streamed movie does not have. It’s a shame that the studios and corporations behind this can’t express a clear message. It’s a total situation of the left and right hand doing different things without communicating.
Physical media such as Blu-Rays and books in time will be relegated to owning things each of us love.
The one shot, disposable media will be relegated to streaming and ebooks.
There are a ton of great points made here. I can tell you that, like Monty, I plan to keep buying physical media until they pry it from my cold dead fingers. (For one thing, you don’t have to plug in a book. I also like knowing that should anything happen to a server or my hard drive… guess what? I still have my collection!) Part of this I’m sure is driven by my collector’s mentality. I mean, there’s a reason the copy of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World soundtrack I own is on red vinyl. I’m a nerd. Plain and simple. I also like to have the art that comes with a CD/book/blu-ray release in most cases. Granted, it’s a much better selling point for, say, Criterion’s Tokyo Drifter blu than Sony’s recent awful repackaging of Men in Black. But you get the idea. Who knows, maybe there’s also a part of me that’s just happy about having my own ‘library’ of films since I’ve always had a twinge in myself to be a librarian and preservationist. But the main reason that I still like to pick up my music and movies on disc whenever possible is still straight quality. It may be possible to produce the same quality on a thumbdrive or some such if they released them that way, but not with streaming. I am subscribed to Netflix, but I seem to be considering parting ways with them more and more because all I really use the streaming service for is TV shows I don’t want to buy and finding oddball films I’ve never heard of. (The latter seems to kind of take over for the function of a video store in days of yore.) I have a pretty nice 60″ HDTV with a PS3 hooked up and the difference between the best blu and DVDs is pretty substantial. Are there some poorly mastered blus that give their brethren a bad name? *coughGHOSTBUSTERScough* Sure. But I remember putting in a variety of things when I first hooked it up like Up, Goldfinger, Speed Racer and Sleeping Beauty and being absolutely blown away by how good it looked. While I have been buying a lot of newer stuff I like on blu because of how much I like the format, it really is the older stuff that excites me the most. While I tend to not like catch-all box sets like the Universal Monsters collection and the Hitchcock set, I’ll most likely be getting both of them. (Even if I already own North by Northwest… which is a great edition, by the way.) I love that this technologically advanced format is helping make movies from the beginning of the art form accessible to people in a way that makes them look better than ever before. That bit from the Dracula restoration really excites me. I noticed there aren’t any Disney titles (aside from Avengers) on the list, but I have to say that I’m personally excited about the release of catalog stuff like The Absent-Minded Professor and The Great Mouse Detective.
Does anyone actually care about picture quality anymore? I enjoy Netflix and sometimes Hulu, but honestly I could care less what streaming offers, if all it can offer me is VHS quality. Artifacts, pixellation, 2.0 stereo sound, and watch out for those pesky monthly download limits. Which sure as heck includes what you stream.
When streaming can offer me full 1080p, with no artifacting or loss of picture, and uncompressed 5.1 sound, then we can talk about replacing physical media. Until then, it’s still a child and needs further growth.
I still care, Elric. It’s always baffled me when people say they can’t see the difference between the formats. Maybe they honestly can’t, and that’s fine, but I totally can. I remember being blown away by laserDisc and then later saying “there’s not much of a difference between LD and DVD” but that’s because there genuinely wasn’t (from a resolution point of view).
Don’t know what it’s like in the States or in other countries, but download limits are a major factor in Australia. As long as my monthly download limit is there, the amount of streaming I do will always be capped.
Well said, Elric (love the handle as well, huge Moorcock fan here). Any fan of film should care about picture quality; it’s a visual medium after all.
Thanks. It’s actually part of my name :)
Drew makes a comment that applies across the board, when he says how the studios send out mixed messages. Many of them are owned by large media conglomerates. Who also own cable and internet companies. So…say, Universal decides to get rid of physical media. And comes up with a technology that enables full 1080p and uncompressed sound with online streaming extras that never expire.But Comcast, who owns a good part of Universal, has caps attached to their internet service. Any reasonable movie fan can easily blow through 150-200 gigs of bandwith in a month between downloading and streaming High Def video. Uh oh…
Get this..now. No wait, you can’t. Back and forth.
Also, I have bad memories of the infamous TERMINATOR 2 Windows Media HD incident. In which an HD version was made available on the DVD, but only if the owner unlocked it through an internet connection. Unfortunately, the server didn’t last too long and anyone who switched their PC or bought it later or just had to redownload the digital key was out of luck. I absolutely see the potential of similar incidents regarding extras. Servers are not forever, but anything I bring in my home has the potential to be so. Outside of organic matter, but that’s another subject altogether.
And yes. New movies do look better on Blu Ray. But older movies simply dazzle. 35mm versus 2k, on many digital films. With the new RED cameras and further development this gap should close up a bit. But that’s a bit down the road.
Netflix mentioned streaming 3d. While I do enjoy the service, limited as it is, I can’t imagine accomplishing that without some serious image sacrifice. They can just about get to DVD or slightly above. Much like OnLive’s game cloud service, which is quite interesting, I’d focus more on image and sound quality first, then added features.
Don’t even get me started on the whole watching movies on cell phones bit. I think David Lynch’s opinion matches mine fairly well.
Cory all of that is going to change in the next 10 to 15 years. Forget getting internet into your home with a cable. It’s all going to be wireless in the air and at super high speeds. Forget having a home router. You will just connect your device to the AT&T or Sprint tower. They will be everywhere and all across the country. Even people in the stix will be downloading at high speed (Hell 1 Gbit/s services are starting next year). Perfect for any type of digital streaming service. It’s going to come alot faster and harder then people think. I would gladly pay a subscription for unlimited access to a company like Apple with a large catalog of movies and TV. The ISP’s will pay for it because they will have too to stay in business. Cost will go down once the speed is there to meet the demand. Right now the ISP’s are behind because they where caught off guard with the amount of data people are using now. Once a service is in place that can handle it all things are going to change quick.
I use to by DVD’s every Tuesday. Every week I would buy 5 to 6 new releases. But since I started streaming that about 4 years ago that has dropped to maybe 2 Blu rays in a month. I just don’t see the need for it anymore. If it’s not on Netflix I can find it on VUDU. Hell VUDU HD is amazing. The picture is not as good as Blu ray but it’s damn close. I just wish someone would offer a subscription service to access EVERYTHING. I would gladly pay 50 bucks a month to watch what ever I wanted when ever I wanted. Shit I can’t wait till I can stream new released movies in my home instead of going to the theater.
I used to love going to the movies as a kid and I hate that it’s become such a mediocre experience. I still have times that elevate it to something special (like seeing Raiders of the Lost Ark in 4K at the drive-in this spring) but dealing with terrible picture, overpriced concessions, rising ticket prices and awful theatergoers definitely has me enjoying my 60″ TV. When I turn off all the lights, fire up a blu ray and take some movie theater butter popcorn out of the microwave it’s often a better experience than going out. And you only have to watch most blu rays twice to just about break even with the cost of tickets. The only things missing are the impressive sound (I live in a small apartment and don’t have anyplace to put a quality system) and the sense of community that accompanies the better times out at the movies. Even then, I will have nights every couple of months where I have a big dinner prepared and have friends over to watch a flick. (Last time it was North by Northwest. This month I’m looking to change things up with Gamera: Guardian of the Universe.) If movie theaters want to keep studios from circumventing them, I think they’re going to have to change their businesses to something more akin to the Drafthouse; stop trying to cater to annoying teenagers who will keep texting through the whole show and instead focus on the people that will keep going to the movies because they love movies.
I am ecstatic that Universal is stepping up to the plate and restoring their horror classics – that featurette made me all misty eyed!
Hi Drew – thanks for the column.
I’m a big fan of the Game. Can you tell me why you don’t like the ending? Is it because it is too tidy and convenient?
I think the biggest challenge to the eventual inevitable dominance of streaming video, and the demise of physical media, is that on one hand you have a seeming race in the near term to higher and higher resolutions for home delivery with 4K and even 8K tv sets already being demoed… While at the same time the cable companies/ISPs can only been seen to clamp down on data caps as people abandon traditional cable.
It’s a paradox without a clear resolution.
It’s also going to be a challenge to get folks to move from blu ray to another format, when it hasn’t even reached middle-age, as far as how long it takes most of these things to run its course. That and how I don’t think people are going to see a big enough difference to switch. When we were moving from VHS to DVD, there was a clear dividing line in quality and usefulness. From DVD to blu ray, there is definitely a difference (as long as the transfer isn’t terrible), but unless you’ve got an HDTV, and I didn’t even have one until only about a year and a half ago, there’s no point in upgrading and there is a much lower contrast between the quality. From blu to 4K… A lot of people I’ve heard who’ve compared the two say the difference isn’t really worth the upgrade, at least unless you have a screen that is 100″ or more. So the conversion in theaters will most likely continue, but when you have to have a TV the size of a wall notice a difference between your blu ray and the next gen? I think it’s going to be a tough sell. I think that as many people as there are who say, “DVD is good enough for me.” (And there are quite a few) it will pale in comparison to those who stick with the blu ray format when faced with the prospect of upgrading for the third time in ten years.
I have a projector set up at home, about 8′ wide, and frankly the HD rentals I’ve tried look absolutely terrible when blown up big, most of them look worse than DVDs. Until they start using decent bit-rates no way is blu-ray going away. I’ll still rent online occasionally, but only if it is something I am sure I won’t buy.