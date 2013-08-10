John C. Reilly is Homer: Casting a live-action ‘The Simpsons’ movie

#Elle Fanning #The Simpsons
and 08.10.13 5 years ago 35 Comments

Definitely weird but intriguing nevertheless: wouldn’t you totally see a live-action “Simpsons” movie? Here’s who we’d cast in all the major roles should such a flick ever come to pass. Just give ’em all jaundice and set ’em loose in Springfield.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Elle Fanning#The Simpsons
TAGSelle fanningFran DrescherGILBERT GOTTFRIEDJason SudekisJOAN CUSACKJOHN C. REILLYKAL PENNNOLAN GOULDTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP