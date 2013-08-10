John C. Reilly is Homer: Casting a live-action ‘The Simpsons’ movie

Definitely weird but intriguing nevertheless: wouldn’t you totally see a live-action “Simpsons” movie? Here’s who we’d cast in all the major roles should such a flick ever come to pass. Just give ’em all jaundice and set ’em loose in Springfield.
William H. Macy as Ned Flanders. HELL-LO!
Actually, I think you missed the mark on a couple. One, everybody knows that William H. Macy (even an old William H. Macy) is the only actor who can play Ned and I’m sorry but I’ll take Dan Fogler over Jack Black for Comic Book Guy every day of the week.
Chris Lloyd as Mr. Burns?
Stroke. Of. Genius!
Cmon, Paul Giamatti as Homer. Go ahead tell me I’m wrong. You just didn’t think of it first.
All genius picks! John C. Reilly is an incredible actor. The only thing I noticed was your choice for groundskeeper Willie is not buff. I would pick someone really muscular (like Jason Statham) who can do a Scottish accent. It’s just that rips off his shirt/temper moment would be too perfect!! And of course, he could wear a fake wig and beard. I’ve always wanted to see a movie where Groundskeeper Willie is really a secret agent (cool like Statham).
Haha Statham would be perfect!
I feel like a lot of the actual voice actors could play one of their characters. You could have Hank Azaria as Dr. Nick, Harry Shearer as either Mr. Burns or Principal Skinner, Dan Castellaneta as Krusty, and Marcia Wallace as Ms. Krabappel. I also agree that William H. Macy would have to be Ned.
Do you have any idea how old Marcia Wallace is vs. Krabappel?
Great picks for the most part although Macy would be perfect as Flanders (don’t hate Sudekis though).
Gotta ask, what the hell would this look like? Do you hyper realistic with just similar costumes or do you digitally alter them to appear cartoony ala ‘Sin City’. I honestly think this is could happen, perhaps not as a feature but as an episode of the series since really, the show has done EVERYTHING.
I would love to see them try this as an episode. Great idea.
Unfortunately, I can’t see this when I launch the gallery, because of the Breaking Bad popup that can’t be closed.
I know that pop up sucks before you just scroll down you should be able to read the content.
Not even one that comes close. Santa’s Little Helper wasn’t even a greyhound!!!
Come on, put a touch of thought into it…
Anyone seen this?
[vimeo.com]
Have you seen these live-action opening credits?
[vimeo.com]
Richard Gere as moe sizlack
Will Sacco as Mayor Quimby
Arnold Schwarzenegger as rainier wolfcastle
Dog William Cruit as santa’s little helper
Jerry Seinfeld as Troy McClure
Seth Rogen as Otto
Kevin Heffernan As Chief_Wiggem
Dwayne Johnson as Roy Snyder
The Itchy & Scratchy Show in 3D animated on tv in movie in the Simpsons action real life movie ?
Chris Rock As Drederick Tatum
Adam Sandler As bumblebee man
Clint Eastwood as Mr .Burns
Kevin James as comic book guy
Seth MacFarlane as lionel hutz
Jackie Chan as Akira
aamir khan as Apu
Steve Buscemi as Dr. Nick
David Schwimmer as Rev. Lovejoy
Danny DeVito as Dr. Marvin Monroe
Eddie Murphy as Bleeding Gums Murphy
J.K. Simmons as mr. Burns
Arnold Schwarzenegger as rainier wolfcastle
Well, there are really too many Simpsons characters to cast so I’ll just stick to the main ones and some of my favorites:
Homer- Michael Chiklis (he’s actually pretty funny despite his career in cop drama)
Marge- Lea Thompson (of “Caroline in the City” and “Back to the Future” fame)
Bart- can’t think of any child actors
Lisa- can’t think of any child actresses (Dakota Fanning’s a bit too old to play Lisa)
Maggie- some random baby actor or two
Abe Simpson- Leslie Nielsen (from the Naked Gun movies, among others)
Mr. Burns- Christopher Walken
Smithers- Sacha Baron Cohen
Krusty the Clown- Dan Castellaneta (his actual voice actor who kinda already looks the part, sans makeup and hair)
Moe: Hank Azaria (his regular voice actor; also a talented film actor and comedian)
Barney Gumble: Kevin James
Lenny: Steve Buscemi
Carl: Levar Burton
Dr. Hibbert- Tyler Perry
Chief Wiggum- John Goodman
Mayor Quimby- Jim Belushi
Cletus the Slackjawed Yokel- Jim Carrey
Brandine (Cletus’ wife/sister/aunt/daughter)- Jenny McCarthy
Professor Frink: Jimmy Fallon
Bumble Bee Man: Carlos Mencia
Principal Skinner: Mel Gibson
Mrs. Krabappel- Laura Dern
Groundskeeper Willie: Mike Myers
Mrs. Krabappel : Julie Bowen – (happy gillmore)
Principal Skinner : Kavin Costner – (Robin Hood)
Mayor Quimby : Will Sacco – (mad tv)
Akira: Jackie Chan -(rush hour)
you are wrong… dean norris as homer simpson, clint eastwood as montgomery burns and neil patrick harris as mr. smithers… is promising! :o
and robert pattinson as snake jailbird
