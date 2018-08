For 18 years, Redditor BMoore87“s uncle has had a prothetic leg. Every few years he has to get a new one due to heavy use. This time, he decided to do something a little different.

Image via Reddit

Created by Scott Sabolich Prosthetics the custom paint job is pretty impressive. Just look at that shading!

Image via Reddit

From Steampunk to human musculature an beyond, the artist at Scott Sabolich Prosthetics creates astonishing some designs.