IFC orders up more ‘Maron’

#Marc Maron #Adam Scott #Danny Trejo #Denis Leary #Aubrey Plaza
07.23.13 5 years ago

Get ready for more Marc Maron.  

IFC has revealed that the comedian’s series “Maron” will return for a second season with 13 half-hour episodes sometime in 2014.

The show has been super sized for season 2, as the initial season was made up of only 10 episodes. 

“Maron” centers on writer/comedian Marc Maron, who runs the acclaimed “WTF” podcast.  Season 1 followed his efforts to mature as both an entertainer and emotionally. Maron tries to re-connect with his estranged dad (Judd Hirsch) and eccentric new girlfriend (Nora Zehetner) with the help of his hapless assistant (Josh Brener). 
Although no season 2 guest stars have been announced, viewers can expect plenty of familiar faces once again. Season 1 featured such comedy luminaries as Mark Duplass, Illeana Douglas, Dave Foley, Jeff Garlin, Gina Gershon, Bobcat Goldthwait, Ken Jeong, Sally Kellerman, Andy Kindler, Denis Leary, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Eric Stoltz and Danny Trejo.

“In many ways, Marc is a perfect representation of IFC and our approach to comedy,” said  IFC’s Jennifer Caserta in a press release. “He also seems to be in need of a less dysfunctional family, so we”re happy he”s returning to ours for an expanded second season.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marc Maron#Adam Scott#Danny Trejo#Denis Leary#Aubrey Plaza
TAGSADAM SCOTTANDY KINDLERaubrey plazaBobcat GoldthwaitDanny TrejoDAVE FOLEYDENIS LEARYERIC STOLTZGINA GERSHONIFCIlleana DouglasJEFF GARLINjudd hirschken jeongMARC MARONMARK DUPLASSMARONNora ZehetnerSally Kellerman

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP