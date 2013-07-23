IFC orders up more ‘Maron’

Get ready for more Marc Maron.
IFC has revealed that the comedian’s series “Maron” will return for a second season with 13 half-hour episodes sometime in 2014.
The show has been super sized for season 2, as the initial season was made up of only 10 episodes.
“Maron” centers on writer/comedian Marc Maron, who runs the acclaimed “WTF” podcast. Season 1 followed his efforts to mature as both an entertainer and emotionally. Maron tries to re-connect with his estranged dad (Judd Hirsch) and eccentric new girlfriend (Nora Zehetner) with the help of his hapless assistant (Josh Brener).
Although no season 2 guest stars have been announced, viewers can expect plenty of familiar faces once again. Season 1 featured such comedy luminaries as Mark Duplass, Illeana Douglas, Dave Foley, Jeff Garlin, Gina Gershon, Bobcat Goldthwait, Ken Jeong, Sally Kellerman, Andy Kindler, Denis Leary, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Eric Stoltz and Danny Trejo.
“In many ways, Marc is a perfect representation of IFC and our approach to comedy,” said IFC’s Jennifer Caserta in a press release. “He also seems to be in need of a less dysfunctional family, so we”re happy he”s returning to ours for an expanded second season.”
