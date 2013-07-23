IFC orders up more ‘Maron’

Get ready for more Marc Maron.

IFC has revealed that the comedian’s series “Maron” will return for a second season with 13 half-hour episodes sometime in 2014.

The show has been super sized for season 2, as the initial season was made up of only 10 episodes.

“Maron” centers on writer/comedian Marc Maron, who runs the acclaimed “WTF” podcast. Season 1 followed his efforts to mature as both an entertainer and emotionally. Maron tries to re-connect with his estranged dad (Judd Hirsch) and eccentric new girlfriend (Nora Zehetner) with the help of his hapless assistant (Josh Brener).