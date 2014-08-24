Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora draw you into their spiderweb with ‘Black Widow at MTV VMAs

08.25.14 4 years ago

Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora turned the MTV VMA stage into one big spiderweb Sunday night as the pair performed their fast-rising hit, “Black Widow.”

Both performers were clad in black bodysuits with spiderweb designs as they sung the tale of a spurned lover out for revenge.

It was an otherwise bleak night for Azalea. The Australian rapper, along with Beyonce, led all nominees with eight nods. However, she went home with only one: best pop video for “Problem” by Ariana Grande, featuring Azalea.

http://ti.me/1ALRDJV

