Iggy Azalea’s ‘Fancy’ continues to rule the charts

#Ariana Grande #Iggy Azalea
06.11.14 4 years ago

Iggy Azalea continues to rule the Billboard Hot 100 as her first single, “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, holds at No. 1, and Ariana Grande”s “Problem,” on which she”s featured, stays at No. 2.

She”s not the only newcomer in the top 10: British singer Sam Smith, who wowed American audiences with his appearance on “Saturday Night Live” this Spring, lands his first top 10 as his ballad, “Stay With Me,” rockets 19-10. And there”s more good news for Smith: Disclosure”s “Latch,” on which hs sings, rises 22-17. (His first Hot 100 appearance- as a guest on Naughty Boy”s “La La La,” falls to 41, after peaking at No. 19).

As for the rest of the top 10: John Legend”s “All of Me,” holds at No. 3, while DJ Snake and Lil Jon”s “Turn Down for What”  remains at No. 4.

Jason DeRulo”s “Wiggle,” featuring Snoop Dogg, shimmies 10-5. Pharrell WIlliams” “Happy” slides 5-6. Canadian pop quartet”s “Magic” moves 8-7, while fellow newbies Nico & Vinz” falls 6-8 with “Am I Wrong.”  Calvin Harris”s “Summer” stays at No. 9.

