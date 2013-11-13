Imagine Dragons’ fun new video for ‘Top of the World’: Cue the conspiracy theories

Imagine Dragons has certainly had a great year as its mainstream breakthrough continued with tunes like “Radioactive,” “It”s Time,” and “Demons.”

For the jaunty “Top of the World,” the group takes a decidedly lighthearted approach. They take the idea of “Top of the World” literally, as the video reacts the 1969 moon landing, as seen through the eyes of hippies, tin-foil-wearing space-loving children, the astronauts, and even Richard Nixon.

The Matt Eastin and Corey Fox-directed video is one of those clips that you notice new things every time you watch, including the spoof of the Beatles” Abbey Road crossing and the notion that the moon landing was a staged event and didn”t really happen. Let your conspiracy theories begin now.

There are no fighting puppets as in the “Radioactive” clip, but there is a hyper monkey.

However, for pure heart, Imagine Dragons” video for “Demons,” which features them with a hardcore teenage fan, Tyler Robinson, who died of cancer remains their most moving and is a testament to the bond between and act and its fans.

Imagine Dragons is on an international tour in support of “Night Visions,” and will return stateside for a new U.S. outing starting in February.