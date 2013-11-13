A-

Imagine Dragons’ fun new video for ‘Top of the World’: Cue the conspiracy theories

11.13.13 5 years ago

Imagine Dragons has certainly had a great year as its mainstream breakthrough continued with tunes like  “Radioactive,” “It”s Time,”  and “Demons.”

For the jaunty “Top of the World,” the group takes a decidedly lighthearted approach. They take the idea of “Top of the World” literally, as the video reacts the 1969 moon landing, as seen through the eyes of hippies, tin-foil-wearing space-loving children, the astronauts, and even Richard Nixon.

The Matt Eastin and Corey Fox-directed video is one of those clips that you notice new things every time you watch, including the spoof of the Beatles” Abbey Road crossing and the notion that the moon landing was a staged event and didn”t really happen. Let your conspiracy theories begin now.

There are no fighting puppets as in the “Radioactive” clip, but there is a hyper monkey.

However, for pure heart, Imagine Dragons” video for “Demons,” which features them with a hardcore teenage fan, Tyler Robinson,  who died of cancer remains their most moving and is a testament to the bond between and act and its fans.

Imagine Dragons is on an international tour in support of “Night Visions,” and will return stateside for a new U.S. outing starting in February.

 

Around The Web

TAGS1969CONSPIRACY THEORYImagine DragonsTop Of The World

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP