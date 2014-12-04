Tech Support: Can Alexandre Desplat land three Oscar nominations for original score?

The Academy Award for Best Original Score is one of the categories I find most interesting and most frustrating. First, the good: I love the awarding of film music, which can immeasurably improve the experience of a film and can become iconic in its own right. There is also much about the music branch that I love, particularly its international flavor, both in terms of the composers cited and the types of music rewarded. Moreover, while the category tends to favor Best Picture nominees and epic movies, it is not excessively exclusionary in this respect.
But that love of epics can sometimes lead to simply rewarding “most music.” More importantly, this branch is infamously insular. Unless a composer is aboard a major Best Picture contender or has otherwise composed a simply iconic score, it is unusual to earn a first nomination. And even those features are not always enough for first-timers. To the branch's credit, it has improved slightly in this respect compared to where it was a decade ago (when a new composer tended to get nominated on average about once every other year), but the fact remains that if two of the five nominees are first-timers, that's a lot.
This is not to suggest that many of the branch's favorite composers are not enormously talented and deserving of praise. Let's start this analysis with one such person. The composing world these days simply seems to be Alexandre Desplat's oyster, doesn't it? The great Frenchman has a shot at pulling off an unusual feat for this, or any, category: earning multiple nominations in a single year. He actually has three contenders for which one could make a strong case.
The strongest is for “The Imitation Game.” Desplat's suspenseful, meticulous score for a leading Best Picture contender is the one I'm very confident will make the final five. And maybe, just maybe, it will lead to his first statuette after six nominations.
But then there is the tear-jerking epic “Unbroken,” which may not be setting the critical world on fire, but few people have disputed its production values. An epic war movie has all the makings of a nominee in this category, so we'll see whether it can lead Desplat into the final five twice. It just might.
One more. Desplat has already been to the Oscars for a fun Wes Anderson score once. That was for “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is a similarly fun comedic score, and it also has an Eastern European flavor. While comedies tend to take second seat to drama in this category, one never knows. It would be highly unusual to land three nominations here, but I honestly wouldn't rule it out.
Elsewhere, “Interstellar” is the sort of classic, epic score that is typically rewarded in this category. Hans Zimmer did earn a well-deserved nomination for Christopher Nolan's last major non-“Batman” film (“Inception”) and he may well return to the fold under similar circumstances this year. I'm not sure how many nods this film will ultimately garner, however, and Zimmer's recognition for “Interstellar” and “Sherlock Holmes” remain his only two citations this side of “Gladiator.”
Thomas Newman has a track record of being nominated for films otherwise discarded: see “Saving Mr. Banks,” “The Good German,” and “Unstrung Heroes” among his 12 Oscar mentions to date. “The Judge” is fairly reviled in critical circles but there were a lot of Oscar nominees involved in making it. And Newman is a survivor. This could be lucky nomination 13 for him.
Danny Elfman has written many classic scores for Tim Burton. Think of “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” to name just a few. His four Oscar nominations have come for “Good Will Hunting,” “Milk,” Big Fish,” and “Men in Black.” With “Big Eyes,” he is once again working with Burton, and in a less overtly “Elfman” vein like with “Big Fish.” I don't think this film will rack up many nods, but I wouldn't count Elfman out for a title like this.
If Tommy Lee Jones' “The Homesman” finds a home anywhere, expect it to be here. Not only did the score complement what was seen on screen, but Marco Beltrami has earned somewhat surprising nominations for “3:10 to Yuma” (another western) and “The Hurt Locker” (an effective but minimal score). Keep an eye on him.
Trent Renzor and Atticus Ross won this category four years ago for genius work on “The Social Network.” Many thought they'd follow through the following year for “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” but it was not to be. With “Gone Girl,” they are once again composing novel suspense and atmosphere for David Fincher. The two aren't the most typical “classical” composers who tend to regularly find a home in this category, but in an open field, their music may do the trick. And certainly “The Social Network” was no stereotypical example.
Steven Price is another non-classical film composer who is fresh off a win, in his case, last year for “Gravity.” And he's already back in the race for “Fury.” The film has largely faded but a push for its superb production features may help Price earn an “afterglow” nomination.
Clint Mansell is sorely due for his first nomination. (I'm still distressed over the fact that he wasn't nominated for “Requiem for a Dream” 14 years after the fact.) His epic score for “Noah” may be forgotten, but it is indeed epic, and could benefit from a below-the-line push for the film.
As we keep saying, that's not the only biblical epic in contention. Alberto Iglesias has supplied the music for Ridley Scott's “Exodus: Gods and Kings.” The film's reception seems to be underwhelming but Iglesias has earned somewhat unexpected nominations for “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “The Constant Gardener,” and the only nomination for “The Kite Runner.” So his fellow composers clearly respect him.
Veteran composer John Powell finally earned his first nomination in this category for “How to Train Your Dragon.” Returning this year for the sequel, his work soars just as high. But will the novelty still be there?
“Birdman” should be getting many nominations in many categories and Antonio Sanchez's score was pitch-perfect. A drum is not the typical key to open this category's door but sometimes for an iconic score, the musicians will branch out. We'll see.
Ultimately, however, I think the first-timer with the best chance is “The Theory of Everything's” Jóhann Jóhannsson. The Icelandic composer made waves last year with “Prisoners” and now with this Stephen Hawking tale, he composed a very elegant score, with an emphasis on piano. It's a classicly Oscar score in a classicly Oscar film – seems like a good bet to me
So those are the top 15 contenders as I see them. How do you handicap this race?
The way this was written, I could have sworn it was Tapley!
Don’t undersell Desplat by saying his getting three noms is “highly unusual.” It’s unprecedented in a field of five nominees. (Miklos Rosza did it in a single category in 1945 when there were 21 nominees!)
Also, the title is Unstrung Heroes, not Unsung Heroes.
“The way this was written, I could have sworn it was Tapley!”
Curious. EXPLAIN.
How is it that Iglesias hasn’t been nominated for an Almodóvar film? Volver, The Skin I Live In, Talk to Her, Bad Education have made him one of the best composers working today. Has he ever even come close to a nomination for these?
And funnily enough, my favorite of Desplat’s scores this year is the one not mentioned: “Godzilla.”
I think the score in Mr. Turner could sneak in, especially if it becomes a craft behemoth. Beautiful work.
“…genius work on The Social Network…”
I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
Yeah, opinions are a bummer.
Reznor/Ross write SOUND DESIGN, not music.
I loved the score for Only Lovers Left Alive. It won the Cannes soundtrack prize when it debuted in Cannes in 2013. So perfectly right for the story and so not like anything else.
Another score that was great for a tricky story was Howard Shore’s score for Maps To The Stars. Seamless, and as though it was internal music.
Alexandre’s Desplat’s scores are always a delight. His prolificness stuns me.
The score for Under the Skin needs a lot more love. As I see it, the five nominees will be:
– The Imitation Game (meh, but it’s a huge player)
– The Theory Of Everything (handsome and effective score)
– Interstellar (Zimmer’s best in decades)
– Gone Girl (come the fuck on, it’s so good!)
– The Judge (token Newman nom can’t go wrong)
Who’s winning? No clue. I found this were they compile a lot of possible contenders: [www.youtube.com]
Zimmer’s best in “decades”? Try and listen to The Thin Red Line, Inception and Black Hawk Down.
Lots of great scores this year. Grand Budapest Hotel is deserving of *many* nominations, and Desplat’s score is absolutely one of them. I also loved the scores for Interstellar, Gone Girl, and Birdman. And one score not mentioned here that I loved was The One I Love… really helped set the bizarre mood throughout the film.
I don’t expect them to get nominated but other scores I liked this year were Under The Skin, Dawn of The Planet of The Apes, Enemy, The Guest and Whiplash.
The score in Gone Girl was impressively effective. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are simply incapable of disappointing when they work with David Fincher.
This year was a pretty great one for scores. “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Under the Skin,” “Only Lovers Left Alive,” and “Interstellar” have already been mentioned, but “Cold in July” deserves notice too. What a great, snyth-style throwback.
I’m hoping Grand Budapest, Birdman, and Gone Girl get in for score. I especially love the music in Gone Girl. I listen to the score at my desk all the time. NPR is still streaming the whole thing on their site.
It probably doesn’t stand a chance, but I really enjoyed the score in “Nightcrawler.” I think it complemented the film in an interesting, unexpected way, almost like it was music that’d be playing inside Lou’s head.
Desplat’s score for Grand Budapest was so much better than his one for Imitation Game it’s not even funny. I expect the branch will be their usual boring selves and go for the latter, though.
It’s probably not popular but I really enjoyed the score of “The Double”.
I wish Joe Hisaishi would get a sorely overdue mention for The Tale of the Princess Kaguya — for my money, the best film music this year.