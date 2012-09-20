In Contention formally acquired by HitFix

There is no press release planned for this news but I wanted to pass it along to our readership in any case. After seven years of owning and operating In Contention, first as a blogspot thingamajig, then guiding the .com forward as (I think) one of the preeminent awards season outlets in the space, I’m happy to announce that our little company has been formally acquired by HitFix.
The final signatures were committed to paper just after Telluride, which is serendipitous as at last year’s fest, just before the premiere of “Albert Nobbs,” Greg Ellwood first bent my ear and told me his ideas. Then, three swift weeks later — a year ago today, in fact — we officially hitched our wagon to HitFix.
These last 12 months have been kind of a trial run, if you will. And it’s been a wonderful experience, a great partnership and a solid foundation on which to build a more permanent and organic relationship. Handing over something you’ve built from the ground up is a scary thing, but I can’t think of a better, more fiercely competitive and consistently growing outlet to have bought In Contention.
And no, nothing’s changing. I’m not going anywhere. Guy’s not going anywhere. Gerard’s not going anywhere. If anything, the coverage will get more angles. Greg Ellwood’s material will be folded in here (as you’ve seen) and some of the other members of the HitFix team may have things to offer, hands to lend as the season really heats up.
So with that, I’m looking forward to moving ahead as HitFix’s Editor-at-Large, overseeing the awards coverage of the site and continuing to be dominant in the face of a game that wasn’t much more than a few amateur outlets when I first started doing it 11 years ago.
Wow. 11 years. Time flies.
Congratulations! The transition to Hitfix went very well, IMO, and I’m looking forward to things getting even better for this great site in the future!
On a personal note, I’m especially pleased that Hitfix isn’t blocked on my work computer the way In Contention was. So yay for that.
Weird. Never heard that before (re: In Contention being blocked).
Yep, it was blocked for “games,” although I’m still not sure why. If there were games going on at the last site, I was clearly not paying close enough attention.
Congrats!
What happened to the other writer? I don’t quite remember her name but I was thrilled when you brought a female writer on board last year (and I enjoyed her writing style as well!). Was it just a temp thing?
Roth was her name and we had to do some trimming as a part of this process. Killed me, though, because I think she’s fantastic. She’s around, though — AMC, Screen Rant — so do check her out at her other outlets.
Aw that’s sad I like reading Roth’s articles, well-written and insightful :(
Congratulations, Kris. Onward and upward, though I still miss Chad Hartigan every once in a while.
And what happened to Roth?
See above.
Congratulations Kris & company! In Contention blended well with Hitfix :)
Congratulations Kris, Guy and everyone else involved :) Here’s for another eleven years of needlessly deep film awards coverage and more!
This space remains one of the only sites I visit daily, and it’s not just because the analysis is thoughtful and well written; the discourse is consistently professional, and the commenters — if I may say so — are smart, diverse in their opinions and (usually!) respectful. Congrats to everyone involved!
Can you still walk away with InContention anytime you want, in case things get all Mark and Eduardo? … Not that I expect anything like that to happen.
I’m happy.
Congratulations to the whole team! I can’t imagine my experience as a film lover without the commentary and insight I find here. The transition from the old site to the new has been seamless, at least to this reader. Again, congrats!
Congratulations, Kris. Wow, 11 years indeed; it certainly looks a lot different now than OscarCentral did, huh?
Congratulations guys! You all deserve it! Can’t believe it’s been eleven years already. Been reading you guys for ages!
How much do you get from selling a blog like that yo Hitfix? 50 quids?
You will always be that guy everybody listens to on the forums as I remember you…or something like that.
Congrats, kris.
– Jason “Darbicus”