‘In Treatment’ star Gabriel Byrne sails to History’s ‘Vikings’

Gabriel Byrne is set to lend his award-winning credibility to History Channel’s new drama “Vikings.”

The first scripted series in History’s history, “Vikings” was created and written by Michael Hirst (“The Tudors”) and will premiere in 2013.

“Vikings” focuses on Ragnar Lothbrok, a lowly farmer who becomes the greatest hero of his age. Byrne will play Earl Haraldson, a ruler in Ragnar’s district who is concerned about the young upstart’s ambitions.

Byrne joins the previously cast George Blagden in the drama, which will film at a newly constructed studio facility in Ireland before going to Canada for post-production.

In his three seasons starring on HBO’s “In Treatment,” Byrne earned a pair of Emmy nominations and won a Golden Globe in 2009. His feature credits include “Miller’s Crossing,” “The Usual Suspects” and “Little Women.”