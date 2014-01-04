‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ dominates National Society of Film Critics honors

The National Society of Film Critics announced its 2013 honorees this afternoon and gave a much needed boost to the Oscar nomination chances for “Inside Llewyn Davis.”
“Davis” earned best film, best director (Joel and Ethan Coen), best actor (Oscar Isaac) and best cinematography (Bruno Delbonnel) honors. The NFSC also gave kudos to “American Hustle’s” Jennifer Lawrence for best supporting actress and “Spring Breakers'” James Franco for best supporting actor. Cate Blanchett once again won another best actress honor for “Blue Jasmine.”
The NSFC has over 60 members from publications around the nation and their choices have historically not always lineup with their own local critics groups. The past five previous best film winners include “Amour,” “Melancholia,” “The Social Network,” “The Hurt Locker” and “Waltz with Bashir.” “The Hurt Locker” and “Million Dollar Baby” are the only films the organization has chosen as best film that also won the Oscar for best picture in the past 20 years. You can find a somewhat dated list of the membership on their official website here.
The complete list of winners and runners up, with vote totals and commentary, are listed below.
Picture: “Inside Llewyn Davis” (23)
Runners-up: “American Hustle” (17); “12 Years a Slave” (16); “Her” (16)
Lowdown: It appears the strong East Coast membership of NFSC gave a nice boost to “Hustle” in second place.
Director: Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis” (25)
Runners-up: Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity” (18); Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave” (15)
Lowdown: If the Coens can snag a DGA nomination this Tuesday they might make the Oscar five.
Actor: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis” (28)
Runners-up: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave” (19); Robert Redford, “All Is Lost” (12)
Lowdown: Wonderful honor for Isaac. Cracking the Oscar five may be a lost cause.
Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” (57)
Runners-up: Adele Exarchopoulos, “Blue Is the Warmest Color” (36); Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight” (26)
Lowdown: If she wins the SAG Awards honor, the race is effectively over.
Supporting actor: James Franco, “Spring Breakers” (24)
Runners-up: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” (20); Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips” (14)
Lowdown: Too little too late for Franco? Should A24 Films invested a bit more in campaigning for him?
Supporting actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle” (54)
Runners-up: Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave” (38); Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine” (18); Lea Seydoux, “Blue Is the Warmest Color” (18)
Lowdown: Anyone who thinks the Academy or SAG or the HFPA is afraid to honor Lawrence with a win in back to back years is gravely mistaken. We’ve been waiting for the new Meryl for almost 25 years. She may be the Girl on Fire.
Screenplay: Richard Linklater, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight” (29)
Runners-up: Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis” (26); Eric Warren Singer and David O. Russell, “American Hustle” (18)
Lowdown: Nice win for the almost forgotten “Before Midnight” crew. Adapted is always competitive for Oscar, but they hopefully will sneak in later this month.
Foreign-language film: “Blue Is the Warmest Color” (27)
Runners-up: “A Touch of Sin” (21); “The Great Beauty” (15)
Nonfiction: “The Act of Killing” and “At Berkeley” (tie, 20)
Runner-up: “Leviathan” (18)
Lowdown: “The Act of Killing” is the only documentary out of the three with a shot to earn an Academy Award nomination.
Cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel, “Inside Llewyn Davis” (28)
Runners-up: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity” (26); Phedon Papamichael, “Nebraska” (17)
Lowdown: Huge fan of Belbonnel’s work in “Davis,” but words fail me.
Film Still Awaiting U.S. Distribution: “Stray Dogs” and “Hide Your Smiling Faces”
Film Heritage:
“Too Much Johnson”
“American Treasures From the New Zealand Film Archive”
“Allan Dwan and the Rise and Decline of the Hollywood Studios”
“The Hitchcock 9″
What do you think of the NSFC picks? Share your thoughts below.
I hope silvana is alive and well.
Woah. Delbonnel for Cinematography is a shocker, but well deserved. Nice to see them spread the love.
Wouldn’t call it shocking. It’s in second or maybe third for the Oscar.
lubezki didn’t deserve the oscar for gravity.
Well, he hasn’t won it quite yet. ;)
Do you even read what Guy and Kris post on your own site? Blue is the Warmest Color wasn’t eligible to be submitted for the Oscar due to its release date.
Seriously Greg! There has been a huge hub hub for MONTHS now, MONTHS over the stupid date rules which are preventing Blue from competing and this furor has been the subject of numerous articles, NUMEROUS, even on this very site and elsewhere.
Frankly, anybody and their mother even remotely following the Oscars knows why Blue is not there.
You are absolutely right and I have removed it from the post. My quick confusion was over when I was remembering over the summer there was still a chance it could be made eligible. Again, my mistake. Perhaps it was vaguely caused by my hacking through posting it and spending the late hours of a Friday night writing other content for you enjoyment on this site with little rest in the interim. Again, these things happen.
That being said. How about laying it on a little less dramatically next time? What do you say?
No, Greg. THEY MUST HAVE BLOOD.
Calling Jlaw the next Meryl is a bit too early don’t you think? Let’s give her time, just to be herself first.
Also only 17 people voted. These people need to go into the 21st century technology, not all can travel to NY and vote in person so they need to figure something out. It doesn’t make the categories look good when only 17 people have voted after the 1st round. So only Best Actress and Supporting Actress was voted with the entire group.
We’ve had the “next Meryl” for awhile and she’s well on the way to her first Best Actress win this season.
Agreed. Although I love Cate for just being Cate but I do agree with what you said :).
Fine then. JLaw is the new Cate.
Ha, ha. No.
And JLaw usually pops up in movies that are actually good, whereas Streep usually has good performances in mediocre stuff.
Jennifer Lawrence is fantastic in American Hustle (as usual). Lawrence continues to choose great scripts as well…good for her.
More interesting than how this affects “Inside Llewyn Davis” for Best Picture, consider this: the winner of the NSFC’s Best Actor award has gone on to be nominated for an Oscar for the past 11 consecutive years.
But had any of those 11 past winners already failed to get a SAG nomination?
Most of them were Oscar frontrunners or obvious nominees.
Weirdly, they gave the award to Eddie Murphy for The Nutty Professor in 1996.
YES.
I feel secure in saying Jennifer Lawrence isn’t winning her second Oscar consecutively. Nyong’o and Squibb are the real contenders for the prize come the televised ceremonies.
Nyong’o is a lock for the win.
I think everyone is underestimating Julia Roberts (considering if she’s nominated for the Oscar in supporting). HUGE role, very showy, and best-in-show reviews. Mark my words, she will at least win the Globes.
But I do love how much this category has changed over the months. Everyone thought Oprah was a lock for the win, and now she may not even be nominated…
Yeah, i think this will be a fun ride for all the acting categories save for Actress. And even then there may be wiggle room for a Dench, Thompson, Bullock to make noise.
I’d put money on Exarchopoulos for the win if nominated.
You’d have good odds, but it probably wouldn’t go your way.
“Everyone thought Oprah was a lock for the win”
Define “everyone”.
Why anyone would think a rubbish performance (Oprah) could win is beyond me.
In what universe does Lupita’s frighteningly real and complex performance loses to JLAW playing dress up? White privilege is alive and a real. What a sad, unfair and disturbing world we live in.