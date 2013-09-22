Celebrities: they’re just like us. They can’t get dressed up for a special event without snapping a photo of the process and posting it on Instagram because, oh my god, existential crisis, wait, here’s a Xanax, better post a Vine of myself swallowing it. Here’s a gallery of some of TV’s brightest showing off their Emmy prep.
Instagram Gallery: This is how famous people get ready for the Emmys
Liana Maeby 09.22.13 5 years ago
