‘Intervention’ to sign off after eight years of rehab help

Doesn’t it seem like only yesterday that “Intervention” first started filming addicts, telling them they were just part of a documentary, then surprising them with coach plane tickets and an offer of rehab? After thirteen years and eight seasons, it’s probably almost impossible to surprise these people (addicts have TVs, too, at least until they sell them for drugs), and so A&E is unfortunately signing off on the groundbreaking series which has sobered up a remarkable 156 people. The final five episodes begin airing June 13 at 9:00 p.m.

“As ‘Intervention” comes to an end, we”re proud to have paved the way for such an original and groundbreaking series,” said David McKillop, Executive Vice President of Programming for A&E Network and BIO Channel. “We”re honored to have been a part of the 243 interventions since its premiere in March of 2005, leading to the 156 individuals that are currently sober to this day.”

The final season of “Intervention” will feature some of the most intense and gripping stories of the series. The premiere episode introduces Jessica, a 29-year-old woman squatting in an abandoned house with no electricity or running water on the West side of Chicago. Jessica copes with her past by injecting heroin, a drug that was introduced to her by her own father.

??The final season 14 will also feature Dana, a mother addicted painkillers and crack cocaine after a tragic fire turned her world upside down; Gina, a 34-year-old woman who uses heroin to escape the memories of her past; Kaila, a young girl suffering from a fatal eating disorder; Ryan, a 23-year-old who turned to drugs as a way of coping with his mother”s sudden suicide; and Eric, the once funny and generous son who has transformed into a junkie that hustles, steals and pawns to scrape together enough money for his fix.

Addiction specialists, and fan favorites, Jeff Van Vonderen, Candy Finnigan and Donna Chavous each return for the series” final chapter, along with Ken Seeley who comes back for one of the most difficult and dramatic episodes in the series” history.

“Intervention” is produced by GRB Entertainment for A&E Network. Gary R. Benz, Michael Branton and Dan Partland are executive producers. Sam Mettler is executive consultant. A&E executive producers are David McKillop, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Holcman.