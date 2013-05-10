Interview: Brenda Lowe talks ‘Survivor: Caramoan’

Cocky, manipulative and always good for a funny confessional quote, Brenda Lowe may not have had a long run on “Survivor: Nicaragua,” but she earned her “Favorite” status on personality alone.
With those memories, Brenda was an early disappointment on “Survivor: Caramoan.” For the first half of the season, she barely spoke and rarely appeared on camera and when she did, she seemed to be nursing some sort of injury that was never explained.
But then, in the past few weeks, Brenda began to assert herself. She had an emotional high point when she helped Dawn recover her teeth and resolve a crisis of confidence. She started growing tougher and tougher in challenges, including a memorable endurance showdown against Andrea. She became more vocal regarding strategy and targeting threats.
All of that was just setting Brenda up for this week’s heartbreaking episode in which she won the Family Visit Reward, but sacrificed her personal gain for a prize for the majority. Then, at Immunity, she let Dawn take the Idol, certain that Eddie would be going home. Instead, Cochran decided that Brenda was both too strong and too saintly and when he went to Dawn, Brenda’s best friend didn’t hesitate to accept the new plan. Blindsided at Tribal, Brenda mostly held off her tears before giving one of the most emotional final interviews in “Survivor” history.
In this week’s exit interview, Brenda reflects on Dawn’s betrayal and whether or not she thinks it was the right move to send her packing. I also got to the bottom of both Brenda’s injury and her early silence.
Click through for the revealing Q&A…
HitFix: So how hard was it to watch last night’s episode and relive that?
Brenda Lowe: It was really hard. It’s funny, because I was so pumped up for it for my family because, you know, my dad’s on “Survivor” with me and my sister made her debut! But I knew that the end was going to be a major buzzkill for all of us, so it was hard. Or it was hard the second half.
HitFix: Was there anything you hadn’t known about the deliberations that went on back at camp after the Immunity Challenge?
Brenda: Yeah, I didn’t know, and what hurt again watching the show, was I didn’t know that there really was no temptation not to vote me out. There really was no one being like, “Oh, we can’t do that!” like “That’s messed up!” There was none of that. It was just a, “Sure! Yup! She’s gotta go. Yup! She’s gotta go. She’s gotta go. She’s gotta go.” That hurt. I didn’t know it was like that. I thought there would be some type of internal conflict with Dawn, but that was nowhere to be seen and that hurt my feelings.
HitFix: I was impressed that you had the wherewithal to put on that smile and really not to cry until you were relatively far away. How hard was that in the moment?
Brenda: Super-hard. I felt like crying. I felt very hurt. From the first time they brought out the first “Brenda.” It’s like, “Here’s a Brenda vote,” I’m like, “Oh God.” I just knew that it was me and I knew that if it was me, then the people who voted for me were Sherri, Dawn and Cochran and that hurt my feelings a lot, coming from the whole Dawn thing. I would have liked to believe, and I believed at that time, that she would never stand for something like that, to have me voted off like that. But she didn’t, so that hurt my feelings, to say the least.
HitFix: You’ve had many months to go from emotional about what happened to making being analytical. Are you through with that journey? Can you look at it from a strategic or analytical point-of-view at all?
Brenda: Yeah and I did even instantly. As soon as you get voted off, you’re like, “Oh!” and you know that you’re playing this game and you’ve been on the other side. You’ve been on the other side where you’ve had to vote off people as well and you hopefully want them to understand why that was the case. “It’s nothing personal blah blah blah. It’s just the game blah blah blah.” But it still hurts. I can’t explain it. This time playing “Survivor” there were so many more emotions that were involved in giving your heart to somebody and really believing that you had this strong connection with somebody and then to find out in the end, “What were you thinking? This is ‘Survivor.’ This is exactly what happens to you.”
HitFix: But on that analytical or strategic level, do you think they made the right move in voting you out?
Brenda: For sure. I definitely think so. I think so, but I think the people who made the right move more was someone like a Cochran or a Sherri, because everyone knew the bond that I had with Dawn because of the whole teeth thing, so for them to witness her doing something like that to me, just made everybody not like her, I think. Know what I mean? It made people, in my opinion, they would probably look at her and say, “How could you have done that?” So if I was a Jury member, which I instantly turned into one, I would look back and be like, “I don’t think I would vote for you, because you’re horrible.” [She laughs.] So if I was Dawn, I would probably have reconsidered like, “Maybe I shouldn’t be doing that and maybe in the Final, I could make a plea that I brought Brenda to the end and I’m a good person and blah blah blah. She didn’t deserve to win, because of these, these, these reasons,” instead of being like, “I had to take her out no matter if she saved me and my teeth or whatever.”
HitFix: It sounds like you see the negatives in why Dawn did it, but you appreciate why Cochran did it and you can appreciate it as a game move?
Brenda: Yeah, and I think it’s because I just had different connections with both. With Dawn, we had those connections, like I said. So yeah it’s strategic, but there was something else. There was something else, there was another element involved, which I believed was something like a friendship, like an honor thing between two people, which I didn’t have with Cochran. So for him, it was very easy for him to make a decision. For Dawn, I though she would have some type of difficulty in voting me off, but she did not.
HitFix: Looking back at that Reward Challenge, do you think that there was “right” thing that you could have done or do you think that no matter what decision you made at that point, you basically lost for winning that challenge?
Brenda: That day, I felt like I was on top of the world and I felt like nothing could ruin my day, because 1) I made it to Family Visit and 2) I experience Family Visit and 3) We won the challenge, with my dad. So I felt, “This is amazing!” I didn’t see anything negative about it. I didn’t see, “Oh. OK. Oh great. Now it sucks. Now I have to make a decision. Now blah blah blah.” The only thing that kinda sucked was not being able to see my sister, but the food part, I was like, “Whatever. We have five more days in the game. We’ll be eating soon.” But no. I felt like everybody would do the same thing as me. I felt like the right thing to do was to give up Reward so more people could enjoy it and I want to believe that most people would have done the same.
HitFix: Have you played the “What if?” game in your mind as to what would have happened if you’d taken the Reward? If there would have been any sort of blow-back that you could have anticipated?
Brenda: I think if I did accept the Reward, which I never would have done, I think if I had, I would have regretted accepting it, because that’s not something that you do when you’re on “Survivor,” I think. I think when you’re put in a dilemma where it’s like, “Alright, you can get everything or all these people can get it all.” It’s like, “Eh. I’d rather let all these people get it all, because if the tables were turned, I would want somebody to do that that for me.” I would want that. I didn’t feel like I lost anything. I think that’s what also made it easy. I didn’t feel like I lost. I spent the time with my dad. I got that boost that I needed. We had a great time together. I didn’t feel like, “Oh no! You’re slipping out of my grasp.” I felt like, “Alright. I got what I needed. They can go eat the food. That’s OK.”
HitFix: I want to go back a little bit, because it’s been one of the season’s big mysteries that was never answered. Your leg was wrapped up and you were limping for a while. What happened to you there?
Brenda: I hurt myself on the lily pads where we had to run across the lily pads in the challenge where we had to smash the thing in the water challenge and then run it back. That was where I hurt my knee really bad, to the point where, for a couple days, I couldn’t bend it. I couldn’t bend it and then slowly I had to massage it and then keep it straight and then slowly I could start using my leg, but my leg is not the same to this day. I can’t bend it all the way. I can bend it maybe 98 percent of the way, but I have some pain that will most likely never go away. They say it was just a really, really, really bad internal bruise that’s probably going to stay there. So that’s what happened!
HitFix: How much would you say that impacted your game on any level? Physical, strategic, etc?
Brenda: Strategically, in a weird way it actually helped. In the beginning, I wanted to come across as weak. Around camp I would act light-headed. I allowed people to get me water, which is something that I never would have done. I’m not like that at all. I’ve never had headaches and stuff like that in my real life. I like to be independent and actually help others, but I wanted people to see me as weak, so that their impression of me was totally different from what they saw in Nicaragua and, ironically, having a leg that was messed up, people would not totally see me as a physical threat, especially with the knee problem, so it ended up kinda working. It was scary for me, it was emotional and scary for me, because I was like, “Great. I need my knee. I need to run. I need to climb up these ladders and my knee’s messed up.” In a game where I can save myself through Immunities, it was scary for me, but I really hid that from a lot of people, my fear of the knee thing.
HitFix: You mentioned perceptions of you from Nicaragua and I think a lot of us were surprised in the first half of the season by how quiet you were and how little we saw you, but staying under the radar was part of your strategy?
Brenda: Yup. For sure. Absolutely. I definitely wanted to break that image of me where the only thing that people knew about me was being so cold-hearted and such an Amazon woman from Nicaragua. I didn’t want people to look at me like that, because then I’m easy vote-off. I had really no friends there. I don’t hang out with any of these people. I didn’t play the game with any of these people. I don’t go to any reality events, so I don’t know any of these people and they all know each other. So I felt like, “Hmmm… They’re gonna be judging me on that, so I’m gonna give them a new impression of me” and that was just to be completely tame, to seem distant, to seem weak, to seem like I’m not focused on the game, to seem like I’m struggling. And it really helped. It really helped and people did look at me a lot differently and instead of being that easy target of, “This girl thinks she’s gonna run the show this time? We have other plans for her.” And that was my strategy and it definitely work.
HitFix: But it seemed like you were having so much FUN the first time you played in Nicaragua and it maybe didn’t look like you were having as much fun this time. Was that the case?
Brenda: I did have a lot of fun, but it was more terrifying the second time around. That I have to admit. Yeah, I didn’t look at it that way. But the first time around, it always feels good to be on top. It always feels good to be like, “Yeah. I know where the Idols are. I know what’s going on. If I want this person to go home, they go home!” It feels good. But the second time around, it was very terrifying, but I have to say that I had more fun the second time around. I was there longer. I had better experiences. I learned more about myself. I had strategies that took me farther in the game instead of just being all cocky and whatever. It actually got me a lot farther, so I enjoyed it. I really enjoyed it, especially knowing how easily you can be voted off and to be able to get through that and to make it to Final 6, it was a big high. I was on a high for a while towards the end. So the second time around it definitely might not look like it was more fun, but it was.
HitFix: And you can still look at it that way even after the way you went home?
Brenda: For sure. Oh yeah, that part sucks, but having the experience with my dad there and having the great challenges and the weather was beautiful and the challenges were amazing. That was so much fun. So those things plus my family visit and my dad was there and sister was there. That made it better than Nicaragua for me.
Other “Survivor: Caramoan” exit interviews:
Funny that she states the BBQ exchange in terms of only giving it up for herself vs. making others happy. And she did so without a second thought…
YET when Dawn voted her off without apparent concern it kind of killed her. Harping on friendship blah blah blah, like whatever – she didn’t consider Dawn in her ‘no-brainer’ give-away strategy; so why all the surprise when Dawn’s own strategy was also exclusive and perhaps seemingly automatic?
What? Only Dawn is supposed to let friendship over-ride her strategy in the game? Ridiculous.
They didn’t even have an alliance agreement did they? Gee, how many times have those been broken across Survivor history. Just pathetic really.
Post a comment…
Wow so many hate and terrible posts.
I should clarify that I am no fan of Dawn and I really do like Brenda. But the blatant hypocrisy Brenda wields here and her utter ignorance of the game is inexcusable. Yes, it is ridiculous and pathetic. That is not hate speaking, other than a strong dislike for double standards. It is ok for everyone *but* Dawn to play the game of Survivor? Because Dawn is *supposed* to let her emotions interfere with her game? THAT is messed up!
I’m glad you got blindsided. So annoying. Wish Holly, Jane or myself return instead of you.
Who are you?
Holly or Jane would be great choices for “Survivor: Grandmothers”!
“Fans vs. Favorites”? I am not entirely sure.
whoever you are dont return. youre annoying and ugly
Alina Wilson look no one remembers you so you should not be on survivor
and Brenda played a great
People are so nasty. Brenda you played a great game. Good luck in the future xoxo
Brenda, Kim, Peih-gee and Reynold should be on the next survivor all stars.
Brenda you truly are amazing and beautiful.
very sad tribal council. it made me cry.
Brenda Rocks!!!! End of story haters.
Brenda you are a trooper. My friends are so proud of you. #teambrenda
Brenda you are a wonderful human being. We are proud of ya. :)
BRENDA YOU ARE GORGEOUS =)
I don’t get why Brenda’s elimination is drawing such ire from the fan base while Andrea’s blindside last week did not. Is it just because Andrea was able to laugh it off while Brenda broke down because she couldn’t handle it?
I am not a fan of Dawn, but I don’t see how her actions were particularly heinous this week. Brenda helped do the exact same thing to Andrea last week! Why does she get a pass and garner sympathy now?
Kudos to Cochran though. Assuming he makes it to the finale, he’s get every, single vote.
What Brenda did to Andrea wasn’t the same Dawn did to Brenda AT ALL. Brenda knew Andrea was targeting her that very TC. Dawn knew Brenda would never turn on her. Big difference.
Andrea’s elimination made sense, Brenda’s was cruel on Dawn’s part because Eddie still had to go, why not let her stay one more TC and vote Eddie out? Cochran gave Dawn that choice, and it would have been better for her both strategically and personally to have Brenda there instead of Eddie, but she chose to put her faith in freaking Cochran once again. It’ll be so sweet when she loses to him. It was heinous because she guilted Brenda into dropping on the IC “Aw Brenda, give me this win, I haven’t won yet, dab dab” and Brenda helped her a lot out there and gave her support and loyalty.
The only difference between Dawn and Russell Hantz is that Dawn makes you feel close to her by needing you and then stabs you in the back. Russell stabs you in the front. If he couldn’t win, Dawn definitely can’t. You can’t treat the jury like that and expect them to give you votes. She did it to Corrine as well, Corrine felt she was her best friend out there too (good thing she didn’t make jury). Cochran will win in the end because he didn’t use emotional manipulation.
It’s a sexist double standard. If a male contestant manipulated someone into giving up immunity and then voted them out, they’d be described as brilliant 95 times out of 100 (the other five times, the male contestant would be gay).
Easy example: if Malcolm had been behind the Reynold vote and got him to give up immunity? He’d be the greatest of all time. If Boston Rob did it? He’d be a great player (thought maybe an asshole). If Russell did it? His fans would NEVER shut up about it. But because it’s a woman, and especially a 40 year old woman who is not gorgeous, she gets a ton of shit about it.
Dawn made a move in a game. Whether it was a good move depends on jury perceptions and if she manages to boot Cochran as well.
Dawn mada a TERRIBLE move – she lost one easy jury vote. If she had waited until next tribal council, all the other players would get rid of Brenda. Dawn could pretend she knew nothing about it and Brenda would still vote for her in the end.
It was not the right timing.
Pete – I think the argument for emotional manipulation is a lot stronger on Brenda’s part. She feigned (physical) weakness and fed upon others’ emotions thereof to be coddled & catered. She consciously engaged in a ‘likable’ strategy – which is manipulation at its core. She played ‘I’m too weak and you are so strong’ to manipulate Dawn in last challenge. And her BBQ give away was totally emotional manipulation with jury votes in mind, no doubt.
Indeed, Brenda’s game strategy is best described as manipulative. Whereas Dawn’s game strategy thus far could be summed up as alliance allegiance.
Sure Dawn emotionally broke down a lot, but that was her own inability to control her *own* emotions. That others were banking on that for *their* advantage (!) no less, is really just their own bad.
This is not about sexism, for me. I applaud players like Parvati when do do big, ruthless moves, why? Because she talks about strategy rationally, she plays it like the game move it is. Dawn whines and pretends she has such a hard time, making everything about her and not the people she screws over, like she’s some victim.
Dawn’s game strategy thus far could be summed up as “whatever Cochran convinces her to do”, I think.
Reporters always ask those “But you DO see the strategy in it right??”, like they don’t comprehend human emotions are involved, as if they’re supposed to be gamebots. Of course it hurts when you give all of your heart and genuine friendship to someone (Brenda said she’d never turn on Dawn) and they don’t spare a second thought in return.
She seemed to be having fun to me, she clearly matured since Nicaragua. Even though she wasn’t in a lot of the screen time, there were always plenty of shots of Brenda smiling (smart editing choice, using that beautiful face). This season would have been so much better with more Brenda early on, I mean, the first half of the game was SO boring. They could have devoted a couple segments to her being injured.
Olivia – Hmmm… I think you’d be REALLY hard pressed to suggest that my line of questioning suggests that I don’t understand human emotions are involved.
-Daniel
[www.youtube.com]
This clip shows how ruthless Dawn is. She literally pouts so Andrea gives her her idol to hold on to, pretending it’s because she’s paranoid, when it’s actually because she doesn’t want Andrea to save herself with it. Ahe actually puts on a baby voice and says “let me hold it! please!” It’s just like her getting Brenda to drop on the IC only to vote her out. So gross how she acts all vulnerable and sweet to be able to screw pepople easier. She makes people feel bad for her on purpose. Ugh
But the problem I have isn’t the ruthlessness, it’s how she pretends she’s NOT rithless and has such a hard time when it’s clear she does not. If in her confessionals she was real and talked strategy, but no, she wants to have her cake and eat it too.
OMG! With this scene, she hit record levels of childness.
If she makes it to the final, she will be eaten alive by the jury. And since she loves to play the victim role, there is not way she is not going to cry like a baby.
She should embrace her new attitute, be honest and say the truth: “I cry a lot and I will betray everybody to get to the end and… I can believe I am crying again… yeah, I cry a lot!!!”
Another player, with the same moves she did, could be praised as mastermind, brilliant strategic player. But her rivers of crocodile tears put her in a list of people (alongside Brandon) who will finish the season “less favorite” than when the game started. Even Corinne redeemed herself and Phillip was less annoying (although as crazy as he can be) this time…
Ok, maybe with Phillip it is just a matter of being eliminated earlier.
Say whatever you want about her, but the scene with Brenda and her dad on the beach, where she talks about humbleness, is one of the most powerful scenes in “Survivor” history.
I agree. I don’t think a scene ever affected me emotionally so much on Survivor. With people like Lisa and Dawn, the theatrics are so over the top that it doesn’t even seem real, but Brenda was completely genuine.
I can’t wait to see Brenda and Dawn at the reunion. I wonder if Probst will try to force a reconciliation (he won’t be able to with Brandon/Phillip because Brandon’s been banned from the finale, according to Andy Denhart’s column)? It should be pretty emotional. I predict Dawn cries buckets.
Anyway, great interview, Dan! Can’t wait until you talk to Dawn–assuming she does interviews (she shut down all her social media because of all the hate and threats she’s been getting).
Brenda’s okay in my book.
Brenda should receive a million dollars from Sprint, doing so would more than likely result in every non Sprint person switching their business to Sprint! Brenda you did really great. Give a shout.
Honestly, it’s absolutely disgusting to me to see how Brenda feels like she can use the whole “teeth” situation as emotional leverage over Dawn. Her utter lack of enlightenment is astounding to me, especially so long after the fact. Where do I begin?
First of all, for us to assume that Brenda’s action regarding the retainer is so utterly heroic and selfless that it demands some kind of total submission from Dawn, we have to, at least, assume that most people would not have done the same. I find that very difficult to do. This was about halfway through the game so things weren’t even that cutthroat yet. I have a hard time thinking that any decent person would’ve, in that moment, thought: “Hey, I should just leave the retainer down there and let Dawn suffer so that she can leave the game.” I think Malcom, Andrea, Cochran, Reynold, and most of them would have helped her in that situation. I know I would have. It’s hard to NOT help a 40 year old woman who’s being eaten up by insecurity over a physical defect that is actually a legitimate reason for insecurity. I’m not trying to take away from Brenda’s action so much. It was a nice thing to do. But really, I think Brenda’s view of the whole situation does more to detract from her sincerity than anything I could say. Observe how strongly she feels about what she “deserved” as a result of what should have just been a foregone conclusion. What’s so special about a nice person helping someone in serious need? Brenda wants to elevate her action, so she talks about how great it was and how weak Dawn was in that situation. But if she’s really a good person, why does she think it’s such a big deal that she did a nice thing in a moment when someone genuinely needed help? She says she did it out of the love in her heart, but it’s hard for me to believe that when she’s so insistent on what she expected from Dawn in return and how amazing she seems to find her own act of kindness. It’s a major point of hers, and that strikes me as a warning sign of insincerity.
Furthermore, let’s analyze the root emotions at play here. If it’s true that Brenda truly sympathized with Dawn’s plight, in and of itself, then it follows to reason that Brenda understood that the essence of Dawn’s problem in that situation was that sense of shame and humiliation. So if Brenda is a “good person”, as all of her doting fans want to impress, then how could she later turn around and do what she did at the final tribal council?
I remember watching it. I was thinking, “She’s not going to mention the teeth, is she? Brenda’s going to be classy and she’s going to refer to it as ‘that thing’ because she’s not out to embarrass Dawn. She just wants Dawn to understand how she’s feeling.”
So I was kinda disappointed when Brenda put Dawn on blast about her teeth. Needless to say, I wasn’t even ready for what came next. You could just see it in her eyes, all this spite. She turned into a bully, pressuring Dawn to humiliate herself further just to satisfy her own vindictiveness. I mean, I was outraged and I think almost everyone there (with the exception of Jeff Probst, who was probably seeing dollar signs, and maybe Phillip, who’s insane) felt uncomfortable. I, personally, can’t imagine a “genuine” person doing what she did. I’ve had drama in my life, with people who are extremely close or people who are not so close. Never once did I think it was okay to resort to low blows or to hurt someone who was already in a position of weakness or vulnerability. Maybe Brenda had some legitimacy to her feelings of betrayal, but her response was disproportionate. Furthermore, it doesn’t even matter what the proportion of the response was. To me, it showed Brenda’s true colors. While her fans go on about her maturity, her magnanimity, or her class, that moment at Tribal Council showed the stark opposite of those qualities. That was a petulant girl with very little grace, lashing out at someone who she felt owed her something by attempting to go for the absolute weakest point she could find. That was a beautiful former model trying to humiliate a 40 year old woman concerning a physical defect. It was ugly, it was mean, and it was petty.
Now I get it, sure. Dawn was manipulative in her own way. Yes, Dawn did attempt to form connections with people as a way to stay ahead in the game. Yes, Dawn was annoyingly needy and cried over every little thing. Dawn is, to put it simply, a pain in the ass. But none of that ever came from a place of malice, a desire to hurt anyone, a sense of sadism such as Brenda revealed. Dawn’s betrayal of Brenda was motivated by strategy, not by some hatred for Brenda. There was no way for Dawn to anticipate that it would make everyone hate her. If she had known that, she obviously wouldn’t have done it. At the time, it probably seemed like a good move in the context of the game. In the context of the game. The game. Game.
So when Dawn says that she has compassion, I’m more inclined to believe her than Brenda. Because, with Dawn, at least I know that she knows what it’s like to be embarrassed and hurt. With Brenda, I get the impression that, not only does she lack compassion, she doesn’t really know what it’s like to be in need of it. That’s why she doesn’t know how to handle it gracefully when things don’t go her way. That’s why, in Nicaragua, she just acted like a total brat when she lost. In Caramoan, she tried to depart from that bratty image in her outward behavior, but for anyone who can see past her beautiful smile and her animated expressions, not much has changed.
I think the thing that disappoints me most of all is the reaction from American audiences. Many of the posts defending Brenda feel the need to point out how beautiful she is. She knows. She’s a beauty pageant winner and a model. Meanwhile, thousands of Americans have decided that they should tell Dawn how ugly she is, both inside and out (and that’s ignoring the death threats and declarations of hatred). Talk about the rich getting richer while the poor get poorer. I find it disappointing that so few people are able to recognize that Brenda’s actions were also reprehensible, and that Brenda is a bit of a hypocrite, resorting to methods of manipulation that would seem more natural to a 15 year old. I do think there’s a level of sexism regarding the fact that Dawn is not an attractive woman, but I won’t go into that.
Ah well. I expected more from Brenda and I got far less than I even thought was possible. And I gotta say, the myopia of most of Brenda’s fans and Dawn’s haters is almost saddening on some level.
DIDN’T READ LOL
HI DAWN!
what’s your baby’s name