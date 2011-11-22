Interview: David Cronenberg on ‘A Dangerous Method,’ psychoanalysis and being an adjective

If auteur theory has brought us to the point where directors” surnames become definite articles describing their films (oh, if one had a dollar for every unironic reference to “The Haneke” or “The Polanski” overheard at any major film festival), the apex of auteurist achievement must be the conversion of a surname into an all-purpose adjective, used not only to describe that director”s films, but others as well.
Few of these ungainly adjectives are quite as evocative, or eagerly repeated by critics, as “Cronenbergian,” a term generally loaded with promises of physical and psychological penetration, a vague entry point into an oeuvre critic Tim Robey aptly described, referencing Cronenberg’s debut feature, as the director”s “own Academy for Erotic Enquiry.”
“It can be a mixed blessing, obviously, and you could put yourself in the position of railing against your own adjectival success,” Cronenberg says with a dry lilt, his voice genially Canadian where one might expect it to sound, well, perhaps a little more Cronenbergian. “The good part is that it suggests you have a real voice in cinema that didn”t exist before, and that is a major achievement. I mean, Fellini films get called Felliniesque, so why complain? But it can also be a trap that encourages audiences to put you in a box, to the point where people might say ‘A Dangerous Method” is not a ‘Cronenbergian” film. And at that point, you bristle, because it”s like typecasting.”
He”s right: since the aforementioned “A Dangerous Method” premiered at Venice in September, more than a few critics (this one included — see my review) have noted that the film seems uncharacteristically demure from a filmmaker regarded in some quarters as mainstream cinema”s reigning king of kink. A precise, academic study of the clash of wills and ideas between psychiatrists Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud, both men wrestling for the mind of patient-turned-protégée Sabina Spielrein, it”s intricate adult material that, on one hand, seems to play right into the director”s psychosexual preoccupations. On the other, it”s realized with a measured historical reverence that will disappoint viewers hoping for the warped extremities of “Dead Ringers,” only bound in a corset; it”s as easy to sympathize with them as it is with the director for wishing to play it straight.
“Sure, I”ve done horror films in the past and this is not that,” he offers agreeably. “People tend to associate my work with body parts and the grotesque and strange inventions of bodily creatures. Even if a lot of my past films don”t meet those criteria, I guess that”s what they mean by ‘Cronenbergian.” And when you apply that to ‘A Dangerous Method,” you don”t necessarily see all that.”
One senses a ‘but” coming, and sure enough it does. “Still, when you look at the film thematically, it may still satisfy the adjective. What intrigues me about Freud is that he was interested in the theology of the human body. This was the Victorian era: very repressive, even down to the clothes they wore. And here he was talking about penises and vaginas and anuses and abuse and incest and stuff, things that were not spoken of, which he focused on as the motor of our neuroses. In that respect, that you can easily connect ‘A Dangerous Method” with my other films, even if visually you”re not seeing the things you might expect from, say, ‘eXistenZ” or ‘Scanners.””
Or perhaps we”re not looking hard enough. Certainly, the director”s overriding concern with physicality is present in the performance of Keira Knightley as Spielrein, the young woman who entered Jung”s care in a state of crippling hysteria, before regaining control of her faculties and emerging as one of history”s first female psychoanalysts. Knightley doesn”t shy away from the overtly unhinged nature of the role at the outset, entering the film with arms flailing and jaw prominently contorting itself; it”s been a divisive turn, but Cronenberg insists they were merely honoring the reality of Spielrein”s condition.
“There”s a lot of historical recording of what Sabina was in terms of her hysteria,” he explains. “There”s silent footage of people with her condition, and it”s quite unwatchable – these women were destroying themselves. I felt strongly that we should concentrate on the mouth, because here was a woman who being asked, forced even, to say things she felt were unspeakable. So she would be forcing these things out of her mouth, but part of her body would be resisting that force. I know some people find what Keira”s doing pretty out there, but we thought we were being restrained compared with what we had seen.”
Watching Knightley”s daring turn, it”s hard to imagine the film as a mid-1990s vehicle for Julia Roberts titled “Sabina,” but that is in fact how Christopher Hampton”s script was first conceived – until the project fell through and Hampton decided to take it to the stage instead. Cronenberg tells me about the project”s circuitous route from screen to stage and back again with some glee – which is understandable, considering that the film has been criticized by some for its perceived staginess.
Warming to his topic, he continues: “It”s such a cliché, but to me it comes down to what you think of as cinema. As a director, I”m most interested in photographing the human face talking. So I don”t think of lots of words as being automatically theatrical at all. I think of it as being essentially cinematic. A car chase is a car chase, and it”s not that interesting after a while. But an incredible face saying incredible words is, to me, the essence of cinema.” He pauses, pleased with his point. “So yes, it gives the lie to the idea that the subject matter is particularly rooted in theater. We had the play to the work with, but also the original screenplay, plus other research and materials that we worked into a new screenplay. So it wasn”t as if we just transferred it straight from the stage.”
Historical authenticity is something Cronenberg keeps returning to in describing his approach, something he doesn”t seem to believe the critics calling for a more subversively florid take on the material are taking into account. “For me, this project is about resurrection, bringing these people back to life as accurately as we can. I had no pro-Freud or pro-Jung agenda, I just wanted to make them alive, to see and hear them speak. And when I”m doing that, I”m absolutely not thinking about any of my other movies.”
He does, however, admit that he personally sides with Freud off-screen: “Freud lines up more with my existing view of human reality. Jung became more of a religious leader, frankly, and that involved something of a flight from the body: he wanted to talk about spirit, God, archetypes, self-realization – which isn”t really what I”m about. But they were both brilliant, charismatic men.”
Cronenberg”s interest in Freud is a longstanding one. He admits that he”d long wanted to make a film about the birth of psychoanalysis – an ambition that even his very first feature, “Stereo,” clearly supports to some extent – and seized upon Hampton”s play as a means of doing so with a structure already in place. “Anybody growing up in the last century was influenced by Freudian thought and analysis, whether they wanted to be or not,” he says, explaining his fascination. “I grew up seeing everyone from Salvador Dali to Bernardo Bertolucci apply psychoanalytic thought to their art. I”ve never been in that group, but there is a clear relationship between the disciplines.”
Does he see the comparatively straightforward “A Dangerous Method” is his own most psychoanalytic film, then? He avoids comparisons with previous films – “A director is in no position to analyse his own work,” he states emphatically – but it”s clear the film has been an exhaustive thematic exploration for him, Cronenbergian or otherwise.
“I do think an artist and a psychoanalyst do the same thing, in a way,” he ventures cautiously. “They”re presented with an official version of reality, and then they say, ‘Okay, but what”s underneath that? What are the hidden factors driving it?” We”re both fascinated by the human condition in general – we want to know what”s really going on.” He pauses, a smile audible over the phone. “I do, at least.”
You guys unfairly criticised Knightley’s perfomance without bothering to do research about the nature of “hysteria” patients in the 1900s. There’s nothing more annoying than an uneducated review.
I’m aware of the research Knightley has done, know exactly what she’s going for and commend her for her dedication. But I’m still not persuaded by her performance, which I find over-studied, however committed.
Intent doesn’t equal execution in this case, and I’d appreciate being credited with slightly more perspective than your comment does.
Incidentally, my interview with Knightley goes up later this week.
Viewing Knightly I couldn’t help but think of Isabelle Adjani in films like Camille Claudel where she descends into madness. That arc has an advantage for the actress in that we get to know her face and her mannerisms before we see her features distorted by inner turmoil. Sabina Spielrein was a harder role in that respect.
“Knightley…jutting out her lower lip to a contortive degree that has had more than one Lido wag joking that Cronenbergian body-horror is at least alive and well in her jaw.”
I beg to differ Mr. Lodge. This is from your review, verbatim. It reads like you have very little knowledge of hysteria in the 1900s. Her jaw jutting has absolutely nothing to do with Cronenbergian body horror and everything to do with accurately capturing the symptoms of hysteria.
I look forward to reading your interview with Ms. Knightley. Cheers!
I’m pretty sure Guy was making a joke there (a very clever one, I must say, after having now seen that performance).
And there’s nothing more distasteful than an individual who’s incredibly rude towards a critic simply because his individual taste did not match hers. What a risible argument that writing “jutting jaw” = “uneducated” or lack of knowledge about hysteria or the movie matter at hand.
One cannot help but conclude that your aggressive response here and on the similar Awards Daily thread might result from a a staunch Knightley admiration, who won’t stand for perceived unfair ‘criticism’ towards her. People with a modicum of taste will be tempted to go watch Dangerous Method, since it showcases four actors with an impressive filmography — and we’ll all come to our own conclusions about these performances after that viewing.
I like Knightley’s performance. More in that I admire the balziness of it, but I knew that plenty of people were going to find it to be a bit too extreme for such an otherwise chilly film, and that’s fine.
POD
You are clearly missing the point. When critics make comments like the opening scene was over the top or continuously hammer on her “jaw jutting”, I can’t take them seriously because they haven’t do their research. Yes! it is ok not to like the performance, that’s perfectly fine, but to call her hysterics over the top when it is a toned version of actual hysteria symptoms is what I call an “uneducated review.” If you are reviewing a movie about hysteria, the least you can do is do some research about the disease.
I am not investing in this because I am a staunch Knightley admirer as you claimed. I am frustrated because I do have some background in psychoanalysis and I have done an extensive amount of research about hysteria in the 1900s. Thus, you can understand why it pisses me off when critics don’t take time out to study the subject matter before spewing hate at Knightley. The reason why the opening scene blew me away was because she accurately captured the symptoms of hysteria especially the scene with Jung (Fassenber) when she is confessing about the effects her father’s beating had on her. Ask anyone with some knowledge on the subject matter and they will say the same. Cheers!!!
Deena Jones’ Wig (am I to assume you’re the former Dana Jones who used to comment on the site?): Clearly, there’s nothing inappropriate about mentioning Knightley’s oral contortions if it was, as Cronenberg explains here, an area of particular focus for actress and director alike. And I’m sorry that my quoting an innocent joke then doing the festival rounds has upset you so: in future, I’ll do my best to ensure that my reviews are as divested of humour as your comments.
Fantastic interview Guy. Very well written.
As much as I admire all of the research and time spent making this film, it was such a chore to get through. The editing is awful. The music is sparse. The acting is quite good, but I’ve never felt more compelled to fall asleep during a Cronenberg film.
Great interview, Guy. I’m dying to see this movie.
Now, that being said, I must say his views on Jung come off as naive and (frankly) as if he had never read his work. Religious leader? Really? Faaaar from it. He went beyond religion and took Freud to a whole new level.
Hampton, on the other hand, looks to be much more well informed.
I’ve read A Most Dangerous Method and Jung, though interested in mysticism, came across as far more of a scientist than Freud did. Freud was almost political and completely uninterested in alternate opinions.
I don’t particularly share Cronenberg’s views on Jung either, but I did find them worthy of note. What a rare treat it is to discuss matters like this in an interview.
Lovely interview Guy! It is so nice to read an interview with someone so intelligent and well read as Cronenberg is. I just admire him even more. I don’t agree with your view or other critics views about Knightley’s performance, but we can all agree to disagree. And can’t wait to read what she said to you. Thanks for always giving us interesting insights on different movies.