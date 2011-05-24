Interview: Director Matthew Vaughn on making ‘X-Men First Class’ feel fresh

It’s been strange watching the production of “X-Men: First Class” from a distance.
Ever since I met Matthew Vaughn at a lunch with Guy Ritchie and Harry Knowles, he’s been incredibly approachable and easy to talk to about his films, and I spent a fair amount of time watching him work on “Stardust” and “Kick-Ass.” I shouldn’t be surprised, though, because this time, he’s not working for himself, and he didn’t self-finance the film through his own Marv Productions. He was working for 20th Century Fox, and on a superhero film, pretty much the opposite of every professional situation he’s had so far.
I’ve certainly had plenty of tough things to say about Fox and Fox management over the years, and I was concerned during production that part of the reason for the cone of silence was that Matthew was having a terrible experience. Based on the final film and our chat today, I’d say he was just busying running as fast as he could to make his release date, staying focused because there was no time to get this one wrong.
When we spoke, he was in bed with tonsillitis, but he sounded just as sharp and energetic as usual. As we started our conversation, I told him how pleased I was with the end result. Vaughn says, “Yeah, well, we were up against it on this movie, but somehow, I think the Movie Gods shone on us.”
We talked about how rich the world established by this film is, and I asked him about his choice to use Sebastien Shaw as the main villain in this one. The filmmaker reveals, “He was the villain… no, the character, that I was most afraid of. I kept thinking, ‘Are we going to pull Shaw off?’ And the comic book version made me nervous, and I would argue with Lauren [Shuler-Donner] about it, and she’d say, ‘He must have the ponytail and the cravat.’ And I would argue, ‘He is going to look like an Austin Powers villain, Lauren. We cannot do that. I have to make the movie work, and Kevin Bacon with a ponytail and a cravat dressed as an 18th-century fop will look ridiculous.'”
That’s a fine line with the world of the X-Men, though, between what works on film and what looks totally ridiculous.
“Oh, absolutely, but Shaw walks the finest line, even if he did have that look in all the comics,” Vaughn says. “Also with him, it’s the power. It’s such a hard thing to illustrate, the whole absorbing energy and all that shit, and we only really finished his powers up about two weeks ago. That’s when I saw them all for the first time. Thank god I liked it, because it was pretty damn tough.”
The Singer films were obviously a guide for the visual approach to this world, but there are plenty of tweaks that have been brought in by Vaughn and his team. When asked how he made those choices, Vaughn replied, “There were two main influences I had. First, I watched all the early Bond movies again. ‘You Only Live Twice,’ I watched a couple of times. I really wanted it to feel like a ’60s Bond film, but with a little bit of reality it could be grounded in. I wanted there to be just a hint of this world of the mutants coming through. A mutant in this world having powers needed to be the equivalent of you or I sneezing, as normal as possible, at least until the humans start seeing it for the first time. And creating a look for the movie was crazy, because I ended up having five DPs on this film. It was very good for me to get out of my comfort zone. Normally, I feel like the core team on a film is the DP, me, and the ADs, but on this one I had five DPs and four different ADs. It was a very steep learning curve for me, and I felt a bit naked out there. I had to just sort of bark orders and hope that they were getting through, and I’m thrilled that it seems like the film is working for people.”
From when he got hired to when the movie opens, it was ten months. That’s an unbelievable turn-around. I asked what shape the script was in, and what work he and Jane Goldman did on it.
“Total rewrite. Total rewrite,” Vaughn says bluntly. “The story was there, but it didn’t have what I thought was the fun, and the Bond-style stuff wasn’t in there, and I said to Jane, ‘Let’s start the film off with the exact scene from the first film.’ Jane and I just had a vision that we got out there as quickly as possible. We really respected Bryan’s idea of the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis background. The main difference between this and anything else I’ve ever done is that I’m very anal when it comes to prep and storyboarding everything, and on this, we didn’t have time for any of that. I sort of shot this movie on nothing more than pure instinct, making huge decisions every point in the day. Things that normally would take me weeks of consideration, I’d have to make that choice in seconds on this one, and luckily, it seems to… it was a very different way for me to be making a movie, and there were times I wasn’t sure. Post was an incredible experience, because that’s when Fox and I were united as a team, and I can even say about Mr. Rothman that… see, for much of this, I was like a boxer on the ropes, and I became like Rocky being beaten up by Clubber Lang. And Rothman became my Burgess Meredith character, my Mickey. He got me up again. They became my allies on this and got me through it. It was very rewarding. I was very shocked, because Mr. Rothman has quite a reputation. He helped me get through this, and some of his ideas were quite brilliant.”
Would Vaughn be willing to do this again with this cast and this world?
“Yeah, definitely. I really loved working with them, and with Michael [Fassbender] and James [McAvoy], the chemistry was really lovely,” Vaughn says. “I’ve got some ideas for the opening for the next film. I thought it would be fun to open with the Kennedy Assassination, and we reveal that the magic bullet was controlled by Magneto. That would explain the physics of it, and we see that he’s pissed off because Kennedy took all the credit for saving the world and mutants weren’t even mentioned. And we could go from there, and I’ve got some fun ideas about what other mutants to bring in. I don’t want to tempt fate, though. If the film’s a hit, of course I’d be interested. I really enjoyed making it.”
I told him I would be okay with an entire film of young Erik racing around the world to kill Nazis, and I hope that’s the official backstory for the character moving forward. We also talked about putting together a big ensemble like this and how important it was to give them all something to do. He noted, “There’s no point having a character onscreen if they’re don’t really add to the equation. I think it’s very important in ‘X-Men’ movies, with all of these characters, to keep them active and interesting. It’s a juggling act. I think it’s important to give the audience different storylines and characters to cut to in these. All of my films have been like this, though, so I think I’d be more nervous if I had to make a film that focused on just one character instead of this sort of thing.”
Finally, we discussed the fact that Fassbender and McAvoy aren’t really doing any sort of callbacks to Patrick Stewart or Ian McKellan, who played the older versions of these characters, and I asked how much those performances informed the choices made by these new younger actors.
“We told them that Ian and Patrick played it so you could see that there was a friendship there once,” Vaughn reveals. “I said, ‘That’s the only thing to take from it, guys. You are playing your own characters now, and I don’t want to hear any impressions in there at all.’ It’s like when Daniel Craig played Bond. People would say, ‘Oh, he’s like Connery,’ but they just mean he’s tough, not that he’s doing an impression of Connery. You have to create your own versions, and you have to have room to grow in whatever you’re doing, and not just go over ground someone else has already covered.”
It was a short chat, and more than anything, Vaughn sounds relieved that other people are seeing the film that he set out to make. I would imagine this process was a back-breaker, and it’s easy to lose objectivity when you’re working that fast. Once people get a look at the film for themselves, Vaughn’s got nothing to worry about.
Now let’s get him back so we can see that magic bullet scene, eh?
“X-Men: First Class” opens in theaters everywhere June 3, 2011.
10 months from being hired to release date for a major comic book action movie that needed a page 1 rewrite and it turned out something other than a total mess? Wow.
I seem to remember reading about how they were still in the middle of shooting in February and trying to imagine how they’d post this thing in 3-1/2 months or so and whether it was going to suffer because there’d be no time to go over the editing properly or finish the FX.
I’ve always felt that Jackie Brown suffered from not enough editing time due to a hard release date, leaving too many beats feeling flabby. If QT and Sally had a few more months to buff it out, it would’ve been better.
You say 10 months from when Vaughn was hired until XMFC opens? Vaughn was hired in early May 2010 (and photos surfaced of him meeting with James McAvoy on May 17)–so that’s about 13 months, not 10.
Drew were there any nous that felt rushed or lacked polish? I can’t wait to see this but it seems like Vaughan has had such a reduced time in production I wondered if it had impacted?
So is this a prequel or a reboot? If this is indeed a reboot, why did they leave out the original four? Cyclops not leading the team is like Superman and Captain America not leading the JLA and Avengers respectively.
X-Men “First Class” may be a good movie but it won’t be a good X-Men movie.
I’d prefer a good movie. To hell with a good “X-Men” movie.
Bryan Singer told Fox’s official X-Men Movies page on Facebook this month that FIRST CLASS is a prequel, not a reboot.
All those poor fanboys of little faith crying to high heaven because of the changes, in this film, to the ever-changing x-men lore, and predicting a disaster of a film, because of Fox and without taking into consideration the talent involved here, I feel so sorry for you. Not.
Between this, GL, Cap America and Thor, we are set for the golden age of superhero summers!
Drew has implemented an interesting style of ‘transcript’ (not sure if it’s only recently been adopted, but I noticed it for the first time not too long ago), it’s good to help paint a better picture of the conversation, certain inflictions etc than a direct transcript, but a part of it does seem, hmm, I can’t quite put my finger on it, but maybe almost ‘forced’ or something. I dunno, it’s noticeably different to reading a directly translated interview, not 100% in a good way though. (Sorry Drew, I’m not harping on your writing, which I love, but the format just strikes me as a bit awkward or something). Anyone else know what I mean?
Anyway, I hope this is a success and it gives Vaughan the clout to be able to control the future of the franchise more. I want to see Sentinels… More-so, I want to see Wolverine slashing the shit out of Sentinels!
Between your and Devin’s positive reactions I’m glad I only have to wait until next week to see this film. Sounds like it is something special.
I’ve been evangelizing Vaughn to anyone that will listen since my first viewing of Layer Cake on its release. The only thing that concerned me a bit about this movie was the window given to him to complete it. This looks incredibly good. I can’t wait to see it. I can still scarcely believe we are getting period Marvel movies by filmmakers that know and love the material (like Singer and Vaughn).
And yeah…after Mendes has his turn (which I also think is inspired) I would LOVE to see Vaughn do a Bond with Craig.
No offense intended, but Vaughn screwed up the Rocky 3 reference. Mickey didn’t even make it to the Clubber Lang fight. He had like a serious case of movie illness and Rocky went into the fight alone and got the crap smacked out of him by Clubber. Then he goes back to the dressing room, lies to Mickey, and Mickey dies.
Bad omens? No noes! But, on the plus side, he totally got Clubber Lang’s name right, which is a bonus.
Rocky 3 is totally awesome. I think Rocky and Rocky Balboa are better films, but Rocky 3 is more awesome-er.
Uh, this movie looks good. cool interview, anyway.