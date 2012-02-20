Interview: Ice-T talks Lil Wayne, reality TV and making-of ‘Something from Nothing’

For a man so well-versed in reality television, Ice-T didn’t want his directorial debut to look anything like “what’s on MTV.” The actor/rapper has co-starred in “Law & Order: SVU” since 2000 as Detective Tutuola; the second season of “Ice Loves Coco,” his reality television show with wife Coco on E!, just premiered this week.
And yet documentary “Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap” had no drama, no competitions or current events cut in to the narrative to create arc. In fact, there was no narrative; there’s only a couple cinematic structures in place — of artists talking, artists rapping and then a sweeping aerial view of rappers’ hometowns of Los Angeles, Detroit or New York.
That also means there was no archival footage or old music videos, or even much of a hip-hop history lesson — just some well-loved songs and the hip-hop royalty that made them. Repetition is the hitch of this style of documentary, but it was also a rapper roundup that only somebody like Ice-T could muster. Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Mos Def, Q-Tip, Eminem, Nas, Afrika Bambaataa, Grandmaster Caz, Chuck D, KRS-One, Run-DMC, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and more engage in spirited, intimate conversations about the literal art of rapping over a beat, and then each spitting a favorite verse from another rapper.
Because all of the footage was fresh for this film’s can, that makes for a lot of rare and singular moments for rappers to tip their hat at one another.
Ice-T and “Something from Nothing” co-director Andy Baybutt wanted to “keep everything unique,” the rapper told me during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival this January. The doc made its bow there.
Join The Discussion: Log In With