Introducing ‘Alone Yet Not Alone,’ the year’s most obscure Oscar nominee

The Academy’s music branch can always be counted on for at least one out-of-nowhere surprise in the Best Original Song category. Remember “Paris 36?” Or “Chasing Ice?” Or “August Rush?” Forgotten them all? No one would blame you. Anyway, they seem to have truly outdone themselves this year. There were audible gasps and chuckles when Cheryl Boone Isaacs began reading the list of nominees in the category, and first off the bat was “Alone Yet Not Alone” from, er, “Alone Yet Not Alone.”
If you already knew what the movie was when the nomination was announced, give yourself a pat on the back, since it doesn’t seem a stretch to call this Christian drama the most obscure feature film nominated for an Oscar this year. As I scoured the internet to find out what exactly it was, not a whole lot came up: there is no trace of the film’s existence on Metacritic, while its Rotten Tomatoes page features not a single review. Okay, so it’s not the critical radar, but how about commercially? I’d like to tell you, but Box Office Mojo hasn’t heard of it either.
Turns out the film received a limited release in September, specifically within the Christian market. Production company Enthuse Entertainment describes themselves as producing “God-honoring, faith-based, family-friendly films that inspire the human spirit to seek and know God.” A true-life historical drama set in 1755, it tells the story of two young sisters captured by native Americans during a raid on their family’s farm. As the poster informs us, a “forced marriage” and “desperate escape” ensue. (I really hope this isn’t as politically dubious as it sounds.) Cue the titular song, a family hymn that provides them with solace and inspiration during their ordeal.
And a hymn it very much is: composed by Bruce Broughton and Dennis Spiegel, it’s a slow, solemn ode to constant spiritual presence. I’ll be diplomatic and say that it certainly sounds authentic — but it’s not exactly going to light up the Oscar telecast if performed live. Which, if recent years are anything to go by, it almost certainly won’t be. Still: as a mash-up with Pharrell Williams’ “Happy?” Or maybe let Lana del Rey sing it on the show as a consolation prize for her “Great Gatsby” snub? Now’s your opportunity to get creative, Academy.
Anyway, I suppose you can call it a triumph of sorts for genuine independent filmmaking — even if the independent film in question looks a wee bit sludgy. Or, you know, for AMPAS peer loyalty, given that Broughton is a former Academy Governor and, oh, the former chief of the music branch.
For your listening pleasure, ladies and gentlemen, I give you the vocal stylings of Joni Eareckson Tada on “Alone Yet Not Alone”:
August Rush wasn’t really that obscure, it was a wide release from Warner Bros.
But this has to be up there with the lowest profile film to score a nomination in recent years (I believe the music branch actually views all the songs submitted in this category, which probably explains how it could get in when it would likely be too little seen for any other major or tech category).
I didn’t say August Rush was obscure, but its nomination in the category was certainly unexpected.
yeah, August Rush had name actors like Rhys-Meyers and Keri Russell. Not sure why you’re lumping it in with those others.
And Chasing Ice was a well-regarded documentary. I’m talking about the nomination beiung out-of-nowhere, not necessarily the film — though in the case of Alone Yet Not Alone, both apply.
Make sense?
that makes more sense, but there was a distinct musical element to “August Rush” that makes its nomination there a little less surprising than the others. but fair point.
Hi Guy! No clue why this song was nominated. Quite easy if you think a bit: Bruce Broughton is a composer very well respected by the community. HE IS INDEED THE MUSIC BRANCH CHIEF. It’s an honorary nomination.
That…that’s a terrible but surprisingly plausible thought.
Yes! I just noticed this myself and updated the story. Quite iffy, if you ask me.
Also, to a certain section of the population, the woman who sings it has a relatively high profile. I certainly heard a lot about her when I was growing up in the church. Whatever evangelicals there are in the Academy presumably are familiar with her.
Will H–yes, both of them…LOL I’ve heard a recording of her singing. It isn’t awful, remembering she’s quadriplegic and all, but what will REALLY shock me is if the Oscar powers that be allow her to perform it live.
I’m now hoping (and expecting) to hear that the film is a complete hoax and the Academy is playing with us.
The composer of the song has won a boatload of Emmy’s including a Daytime Emmy for… Tiny Toon Adventures!
[www.imdb.com]
This film actually sounds like, on the surface, that it turns Native Americans into evil people.
Welcome to every western ever made before 1970.
Captivity narrative much? Guess what, some native Americans were actually pretty brutal folks. I know we’re not supposed to say that anymore, but I’m dedicated to Truth.
Some tribes good, some tribes bad. Just like how some white men are good, some white men are bad.
^Yes to John Valjon.
Where in the whole wide world did this come from? Its like it dropped out of the sky. I swear the 50-60 people in the music branch who voted for this are the only people on earth who have heard of this movie.
Certainly a story worth writing about. But…Bruce Broughton is a highly qualified composer. Silverado much?
If through some sort of black magic, Bruce’s song wins, then I expect to see some serious one-armed push-ups.
How about “Best Adapted Original Song” — sounds an awful lot like “Come Thou Fount”
SO what’s not awful?? Miley???
I don’t think you read my comment correctly. Try again, it’s OK, we’ll wait.
Man, where was the love for Facing the Giants’ cinematography years ago?
Yes, a surprise nomination, to be sure, and perhaps an honorary one, but no worries, everyone, it probably won’t win. That being said, it is well-written in a classic, historical style. It’s also sung by a woman who’s been a quadriplegic for over 40 years. Every year there are well-deserving songs, performances, and films that don’t receive nominations, which says something about the whole process of competitive awards for collaborative artistic achievement.
“it probably won’t win”
That would be an understatement.
The deserving song that got overlooked is “I See Fire” by Ed Sheeran from “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”.
It is not as brilliant as “It is Hard to be a Pimp” or the cant get it out of my mind songs from Inconvenient Truth. Bruce B has a way to go to reach that kind of genius.
Please, Please, Please tell me that this is sarcastic.
This might be one of the most embarrassing things in the Academy’s history. Right near the top.
Well, most of the embarrassing things from the Academy’s history are music related
This went from “moral victor” to “wtf are you even serious” in less than 30 minutes.
Kris you’re right. It is beyond comprehension. Any way it can be disqualified? Did it really play in LA? How many votes would it require to receive a nomination?
I’m not one for hyperbolic statements, but yeah…I just listened to the song, and at the very least, this is the single worst nomination since I’ve been following the Oscars (which would be since 1999).
Alone Yet Not Alone’s nomination is certainly not embarrassing, and also not a rare occurrence. The song does bear a resemblance to other songs, but what doesn’t? Almost every catchy song does, and the ones you think don’t, you just haven’t heard the songs they sound like. The other nominees that I remember (The Moon Song and Let It Go) are equally guilty. This huge overreaction is much more to do with the obscurity of the film than the quality of the song. The film looks bad from the trailer, but let’s be a little more judicious with the word “embarrassing,” yeah? It would be just as “embarrassing” if Let It Go won.
This movie is tied to a very, very conservative Christian crowd. The kind that doesn’t believe women should go to college or use contraception. [kbotkin.com]
So when Christians talk and practice their belief, it’s racism and conservative now? And The act then of STRIPPING Christians of their rights should be deemed okay??? Now, that’s injustice and inhumane as well! Only in America we tolerate this behavior.
^^^^ Uh wtf
^^^^^^ I AGREE
Who the hell is stripping Christians of their rights Ornagelo? I swear to god right wing Christians are some of the biggest cry babies on the planet!!! You know who was actually stripped of their rights? Native Americans by Christians. And that shit didn’t just stop after white people genocided their way to the California coast. NATIVE AMERICAN BOARDING SCHOOLS WERE HORRIBLE, and that crap lasted well in the 1960s. That’s the funny thing. There are people still alive THAT I KNOW who were terrorized in boarding schools ran by Christians. OMG.
“The kind that doesn’t believe women should go to college or use contraception.” The singer, Joni Eareckson Tada, has ties to several Christian colleges that educate women. [kbotkin.com]
I posted the wrong link. I meant to post this one: [www.joniandfriends.org]
Katie is right. VF (the conservative Christian group) is a piece of work. there are many stories of manipulation and abuse by its adherents. they shut down late last year after the leader admitted he had been having an affair. I think this movie was something of a last hurrah. the academy should be ashamed of itself for honoring a movie with ties to such a despicable organisation.
Jeff, Joni isn’t part of the crowd I’m talking about. She appeals to a much wider evangelical audience and is a good singer. I do find it interesting that the movie seems to have had a non-existent budget except when it came to the original song, where three well-known people, two connected to the Oscars, were roped in. It seems very weird given the movie as a whole and the crowd it comes out of.
Katie your head has been in the sand … pull it out please.
Come on guys, its the music branch. Sure it may be the most bizarre inclusion, but there has been much much worse omissions. Luck no further then the past how many years?
“there is no trace of the film’s existence on Metacritic or Wikipedia” – strange, since there has been an article about the film at Wikipedia since March of 2013.
Embarrassing, perhaps, but also quite funny, no? It’s so Golden Globes! Really puts the whole shebang into perspective when phoning friends up and hassling them gets you a nomination.
“I’ll be diplomatic and say that it certainly sounds authentic…”
Absolutely nothing in this review was diplomatic, and you made it clear that a bunch of hicks that love God could do nothing good. You sir are a racist pig. If this song was part of 12 Years a Slave, you would have found it fantastic. If it was part of a movie singing the praises of Greenpeace fighting the whalers, it would have been the substance of devine inspiration. But given that the move actually is about devine inspiration, it obviously is trash. You are sick.
Loretta Devine inspiration? Or are you inspired somehow by Devine, TX?
To call the author “sick” over an opinion that contradicts yours is irresponsible and completely rude. If you’re as religious as you think you are, perhaps it is time for some serious self-reflection. Pretty sure Jesus wouldn’t be down with rude internet comments.
Lana Del Rey wuz robbed!
Absolutely beautiful.
Sing unto the Lord a new song, sing unto the Lord all the earth. The Lord is great and greatly to be praised!!!
The lack of plaudits for “Saving Mr. Banks” and Mr. Hanks may have been the Academy saying “enough already!” to Disney…
The song, a beautiful one, is why it has been rightly nominated; why should only ones for “big” movies be chosen? This one by the excellent Bruce Broughton has charm, simplicity, beauty and conviction. But of course film critics are mostly morons – certainly as far as music is concerned – who care little for beauty these days…..a great nomination I believe.
I agree Alan, I am tired of the same old rap, bop, rock, whine, etc, etc. This is a very great song.
Billy Graham made a rather well known independent film called “Joni” in the 1970s. She starred in the movie and appeared on national TV in Billy Graham crusades for many decades. So Joni Eareckson is very well known in the Christian community – she has been for more than 30 years.
Gotta love the pre-singing prayer…
Ender’s Game snub for technicals (visual effects mostly)
Clearly nobody informed the producers that quadriplegic Christian singers are not eligible for nominations.
Finally, what is everyone worried about! We have an absolutely beautiful song incredibly sung by an angel if there was one in human garb…Joni E. Tada, and she just happens to be a quadriplegic~ singing “Alone Yet Not Alone”….
May I remind everyone that the SONG is what is being nominated – not the film. The song is beautiful and the composer, Bruce Broughton, certainly deserved the nomination even if the film didn’t. I’m sure some of you can agree with me on this for two reasons: 1. Music Oscar nominations are about the quality of the specific score or song – not politics or how big of a budget the film had. 2. The composer Bruce isn’t even associated with the production company. The production company was lucky to have him.
A beautiful song, beautifully sung. It’s worthy of an Oscar nomination even if it’s scoffed at by film snobs who only like massive-budget overly-hyped Hollywood productions, and by people who dismiss any film with religious content.
I loved that song , ” Alone Yet Not Alone” What a beautiful voice has graced Joni!
I loved the song Alone Yet Not Alone! Joni has a beautiful voice.Write a comment…
Great job.
Great job.