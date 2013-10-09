Introducing HitFix Oscar Picks!

We’ve been teasing a new feature here at In Contention for a few months now and I’m happy that we can finally lift the veil on HitFix Oscar Picks!
Some of you may have already given this a test drive as we’ve worked out a few kinks in the technology, but in a nutshell, this is your chance to go on the record yourself. Many of our readers have expressed interest over the years in things like message boards, etc., largely for the purposes of recording Oscar predictions. We all like to make our picks and share them with like-minded Oscar-obsessives, so now you have an opportunity to do just that.
First thing is first, though. In order to participate, you’ll need to register with HitFix. This is an extremely painless process so knock that out first and catch up with us.
Alright, next, you’ll want to click the HitFix Oscar Picks logo located in the right sidebar just above In Contention’s official Oscar predictions. That will take you to a page where things should be fairly self-explanatory, using our drag-and-drop system to sort and rank your picks throughout the various categories. (Note: Best Original Song, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Documentary Feature will be available at a later date.) If you encounter any snags along the way, do let us know.
Once you’ve got your picks set, remember you can access and change them throughout our contenders section. Each category (which you can reach by clicking on corresponding category photos all the way down the sidebar) now features a link inviting you to pick your own contenders.
So what are you waiting for? Get started and make your HitFix Oscar Picks today!
Very clever. Will there be a way for you to aggregate users’ choices to see what readership as a whole predicts?
I was wondering the same thing^^^
ditto
I second this suggestion.
This is fun… it’ll be interesting to see how different my guesses are from everyone else’s…
It’s a bit clumsy on Chrome…anyone having better luck with other browsers?
I’m on Firefox, and I’m getting a redirect to the site’s front page every time I click to save my choices. But various combinations of return/refresh show me that my picks were saved.
Awesome. Far out. Outta sight. Cool.
thanks guys!
Aw, there was already another Liz registered. So, now I’m Liz 1.0.
Is the little “view my Oscar picks” button showing up next to my name? I’m not seeing it on my end.
Oh wait, now it’s showing up.
That’s what I’m getting too.
The adapted screenplay category is a little thin. Can we get Short Term 12 as an option? Please :D
Sure. And if there is anything missing that you absolutely want to predict, let us know. The categories are currently populated just by what we have listed in our contenders sections.
Great times! Thank you! Any chance we can get “Blue Jasmine”‘s Bobby Cannavale included as an option? After his Emmy win, I’ve started thinking he might sneak in there… .
Wow! Such speedy service! Many thanks!
Great idea. Love to have a look at all the other picks!
Add “Frances Ha” to Best Editing. That’s still so far my favorite editing job on a movie this year.
Great idea and a lot of fun.
A couple of tech things:
Whenever I save a category, it takes me out and I have to sign back in every time I want to go to a new category.
On the public view page of my pics, it only shows my picks for Best Picture and the other categories are blank.
Love everything about this! Thanks so much for putting this together. Can’t wait to look at what everyone else picks and compare and contrast. :^D
For some reason it has all my picks ranked out of order. On the edit page its correct in its numbering, but on the public view everything is screwy.
Also, why did someone register Al, and never actually use it? Boo…
Same thing is happening to me.