‘Iron Man 3’ scribe tapped for ‘Godzilla’ rewrite

The worlds of “Godzilla” and “Iron Man” are colliding…sorta.

Warner Bros./Legendary’s upcoming monster-movie update is getting a revamp courtesy of “Iron Man 3” writer Drew Pearce, who has been tapped to do a four-week polish on the film’s screenplay.

According to Variety, Legendary is largely happy with the script and merely hired Pearce to do an “age up” on the main characters, who need to be written as older in order to target the actors they studio is currently eyeing.

Set to be directed by Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”), the reboot was originally written by David Callaham (“The Expendables”), with David Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman Begins”) and newcomer Max Borenstein later coming on for rewrites. The casting process is expected to begin once Pearce’s polish is complete.

In addition to “Iron Man 3,” Pearce was recently hired to write the “Sherlock Holmes” threequel for Warner Bros.

“Godzilla” has been slated for release on May 14, 2014.

