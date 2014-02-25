Is a new ‘Shrek’ movie on the way?

Is another “Shrek” movie somewhere on the horizon?

Jeffrey Katzenberg, the CEO of DreamWorks Animation has recorded an interview with Fox Business Network scheduled to air today and according to Variety , he had something to say about everyone’s favorite green ogre. The quote opens with Katzenberg stating “We like to let them have a little bit of time to rest,” and then continuing, “But I think you can be confident that we”ll have another chapter in the Shrek series. We”re not finished, and more importantly, neither is he.”

The most recent “Shrek” film, “Shrek Forever After,” was released in 2010, nine years after the first film. All told, the four films have made $2.9 billion worldwide and the “Shrek” franchise doesn’t just stop with the films. There have been television specials, a musical, a spinoff film, and a “Shrek” attraction is set to open in London in 2015.

That is really pretty good for a grumpy ogre who wanted nothing more than to be left alone in his swamp.

What do you think – do you want to see more of Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and the rest?