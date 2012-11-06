Is ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ one to watch for the Brit vote?

Beyond the smallish circle of UK-based critics and industry folk, yesterday’s British Independent Film Awards didn’t attract much attention — which is hardly surprising, given what a quiet year it’s been for British film. Heavily-nominated titles like “Berberian Sound Studio” and “Sightseers,” excellent as they are, aren’t of much interest to awards-watchers with an eye only on Oscar possibilities — of which the BIFA list presented very few.
Crossover nominee “The Imposter” is certainly one to watch in the documentary Oscar race, especially given the new voting system’s emphasis on higher-profile theatrical releases. But the nominee we seem likeliest to hear more of in major categories through the rest of season is also the one that took BIFA observers most by surprise: John Madden’s “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.”
As a mainstream smash hit (with $33m, the 13th highest grosser of 2012 in the UK) with limited critical endorsement, the glossy but independently produced comedy wasn’t necessarily expected to be a major factor in an awards ceremony largely dedicated to work on the fringes. Yet not only did it receive acting nods for beloved veterans Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Tom Wilkinson — it also popped up in Best Film, and even Best Director. That’s indicative of significant support in the UK industry for a film that hasn’t left people’s memories — or affections — since its local release way back in February, and is continuing to find viewers through word of mouth on DVD.
When a populist favorite registers with the independent crowd, that invariably spells mainstream awards success — which positions “Best Exotic” well with BAFTA voters, who have a habit of sidelining more arthouse-oriented homegrown fare. At least one top BIFA nominee — recently, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The King’s Speech,” “An Education” and “Slumdog Millionaire” — tends to rake in a hefty haul of BAFTA nods, so it seems likely that the genteel oldsters’ favorite will follow suit. Even if British studio films like “Les Miserables” and “Skyfall” wind up stealing its thunder in the larger awards race, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Best Film, British Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay and a slew of acting bids for the “Exotic” crowd when the British Academy unveils their nominations in January.
Of course, the enthusiasms of the wily Brit contingent aren’t always reflected in the awards race across the pond, but I can’t help wondering if “Best Exotic” mightn’t be a stronger dark horse in the Oscar derby than we’re currently giving it credit for being. The British voting bloc within the Academy is not to be underestimated, often giving UK contenders a boost in the Oscar voting even when they stumble with the Guilds and other US-centric precursors: they’re the ones who showed up for “Atonement” in 2007, and who helped “Tinker Tailor” star Gary Oldman come from behind to land a Best Actor nod earlier this year.
Most pundits are predicting a Best Supporting Actress nod for Maggie Smith — more in recognition of her recent, “Downton Abbey”-assisted career surge than anything spectacular about her schticky performance — but is that where the film’s Oscar prospects end? One might think the Best Actress race has become too crowded for Judi Dench’s similarly unremarkable turn, but could the film’s increased momentum, assisted by “Skyfall” fever, boost her chances? There’s still room for maneuver in Best Adapted Screenplay. And is there a chance that 5% of Academy voters might like the film enough to put it atop their Best Picture ballots?
Right now, the smart money says no — as do those who like to imagine that the film is too televisual and too disposable to merit consideration as one of the year’s finest examples of cinematic craft. Yet it’s hard to ignore just how much people out there — particularly those in the senior demographic that is so crucial in the Academy — really love this film, which has had a long time to reach voters.
Golden Globe voters are likely to be generous in the Comedy/Musical categories; added to the likelihood of BAFTA attention, Fox Searchlight has the basis for a strong campaign across multiple avenues in the season, and they’ll be aware of that. How will it stack up in their priorities against “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” seemingly the studio’s top Best Picture prospect, “The Sessions” and “Hitchcock?” The latter, though a US production, might have seemed an obstacle to the British vote, but with last week’s muted reception having seemingly relegated it to performance awards consideration only, “Best Exotic”‘s larger squad of British vets could yet make it the stronger player. Keep an eye — peering over half-moon reading glasses –on it.
I think that Skyfall might be a viabler movie for the brit vote. It didn’t release super early like ‘Marigold’, it’s been better received by audiences and critics, and out of the two movies it has the better Judi Dench performance by far — and not to forget the 50th anniversary of Bond, so there could be a sentimental value behind it, too.
That said, I wouldn’t bet on a BP nod for either of them.
We could do with finding out other solid British contenders for the BAFTAs next year. No way near as strong as 2011’s group of films.
Last year was indeed a banner year for British film. These things come in waves, though I hope the government’s dissolution of the UK Film Council doesn’t have a lasting impact.
I’ve been wishfully ignoring all the Oscar talk with this movie. Surely there are very few people who actually think that this is among the BEST of the year though, right? It is just cliche after cliche after cliche. I mean I know there’s lowbrow films that do well often enough like The Blind Side, but this was on an even lower level (besides a few minute burial sequence that was tonally out of place). I’d be bummed if anything associated gets deemed as awards worthy.
Hey, I’m pretty much with you — but I do know many people who would put this among their favourites of the year.
I’d be understanding of it being a favorite of someone who maybe doesn’t see alot of movies or for someone who just enjoyed it for purely entertainment value. I wouldn’t understand someone voting it as one of the best artistic achievements of the year…at all. I honestly think it would be the most superficial movie to get a Best Picture nomination in decades.
Marigold is pretty, conventional movie. But still, I am amazed as how much the movie has stuck with me and it is surprising that it is turning out to be one of my favorite movies of the year. Perhaps, it’s conventional approach was just too ho-hum. And it’s not really cliche–really, it’s not. It’s about old people and what happens to them–in India, in a run down hotel, the Tom Wilkinson surprise.
I bet the DVD screeners will make this movie greater, in a smaller, more intimate TV screen.
Very good point. It’s effect would be greater on screeners. I can also see it playing well on tv for years.
I watched this just a few days ago and even though it’s an enjoyable, sweet movie, I wouldn’t rank it with Tinker Tailor, Slumdog, An Education, or The King’s Speech. I think it deserves whatever Golden Globe nominations it might get but it’s not good enough for Oscar nominations.
I usually watch films that are possible for Oscar nominations even if I have no interest in them. This is an exception to that though. Based on the cast I am sure there are places in the film that are enjoyable, but it just seems like such a let down for so many good actors to be in this.
Hey, some voters put “Chocolat”, “The Cidar House Rules”, and “Frost/Nixon” at the top of the heap… I wouldn’t put “Exotic” past them.
The thing is that Frost/Nixon is actually a fantastic movie whereas the others range from “good” to “okay.”
I ended up watching the film again yesterday on a long flight home and was thinking the same thing. It’s most definitely in the Academy’s wheelhouse with performers they esteem. Sad that Maggie Smith’s co-star from Downton, Penelope Wilton isn’t getting the love instead as she reaffirmed my earlier thought that she’s the standout in the cast. I doubt a Director nod but I can see it sneaking into BP and think Dench has a shot as well, Broadbent may just have too much competition in the category.
I say this as someone who absolutely adorrrres the likes of dench, Maggie, wilkinson, nighy, Wilton, etc ….. I liked the movie okay, but it deserves no nods :( I also wonder if the academy will bite anyway.