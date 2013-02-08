Is it ever appropriate for a filmmaker to fight back after a bad review?

Is it cool for a filmmaker to fight back?
I know there are film critics who genuinely enjoy writing bad reviews. Hell, I’ve met film critics (and music critics and TV critics and book critics) who seem to live for that moment when they get to roll something over, find the soft spot, and tear the stomach out completely. The taste of blood is the thing that keeps them going, the thing that really turns them on as a writer.
I would not say I enjoy writing a bad review. I certainly don’t walk into films looking to hate them. I will say that when a film is particularly hard to sit through, there is a satisfaction that comes from drawing a little blood in return, and some films seem to have such naked contempt for the audience that I don’t mind returning some of the same to them. And while there is something about the relationship between critics and filmmakers that has to be contentious, just by its nature, should it ever reach the point where Joe Swanberg or Uwe Boll are climbing into a boxing ring eager to actually hurt a critic because of something that was written?
At the end of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, I was asked (along with all the other critics who were there as part of our team this year) to contribute both my favorite and my least favorite titles from the fest for a gallery that we publish each year. At the time I submitted it, I had not written a formal review yet for Calvin Lee Reeder’s “The Rambler,” one of the midnight titles, but there was no doubt in my mind that it was my least favorite film from the fest this year, and I included it in the two picks that I sent. I still planned to write a review, and when it got added to the line-up for SXSW Midnighter, I made short mention of it. I certainly didn’t take a big pointed shot at it. I think it’s better to explain yourself fully when you really didn’t like something, especially when it’s something personal like the work of Reeder so far. Like it or dislike it, I can appreciate that there is something very specific he’s trying to do.
However, Reeder decided that he wanted to let me know how much he dislikes what I’ve published about the film so far. He posted a link to my SXSW Midnighters piece from a few days ago and wrote the following:
“Very proud and excited to already be an outsider in the wildly talented Drew McWeeny’s SXSW midnighters forecast. He already dubbed The Rambler an “embarrassment” and one of Sundance’s worst. Look him up, he would know.”
Okay. Zing, I guess? His friends quickly pile on and seem intent on repeating the phrase “dick sandwich” about my last name as many times as possible. Reeder takes some shots at “Cigarette Burns,” and seems to have decided that I should be embarrassed for some reason by the films I made with John Carpenter. Also predictably, his friends set up some straw man version of me in attacking what I wrote. “Why can’t you just make a nice normal movie with nice normal people doing things that everyone can understand? That’s what the people like!” Never mind that no one asked for that, nor do any of my issues with Reeder’s work have anything to do with how “normal” it is.
I like that Jarod Neece of SXSW shows up in the thread to repeat that he likes the film and is excited to show it. That’s the only thing that ultimately matters about the SXSW engagement, and keep in mind… here’s the entire text that I published in the SXSW preview about Reeder’s film:
“Saw this at Sundance. Was not a fan. I’m going to wait, though, and publish my review once it’s played SXSW as well. At that point, it’ll be a conversation worth having.”
Wow, I can see how that would make Reeder overreact wildly. I mean, the naked hostility in that. I’m surprised he didn’t get a restraining order out of fear for his life.
Yes, it’s easy to be sarcastic and crappy, and I could easily just turn this article into a one-sided attack on Reeder from the comfort of my bully pulpit. But I’m curious if you, the people who actively consume this online film conversation, see any value in a director firing back from an emotional place to defend their film. In general, when you create a piece of work and release it and agree to have it play a public festival, do you lose the right to be upset because people are discussing your work? Is there any advantage in firing back at critics?
One of the things that I’ve started to realize as I get older is that there is a vast world of film out there, and no matter how hard I try, I can’t review everything. I can’t even get close. There’s no point in trying. I have to pick and choose what I write about, what I choose to engage. I try to cover a majority of major studio releases and I also see a ton of festival fare each year. I try to write about most of what I see, good or bad. I think I spend a fair amount of time trying to advocate for smaller movies that might otherwise not get a break. I used to feel like I had to weigh in on everything, but after the “Red State” incident at Sundance, I realized I don’t actually have to see anything. I don’t have to see the films of Kevin Smith if I don’t want to, and I don’t have to write about his movies if I don’t want to. I’m not calling for a boycott of him, but I’m choosing to sit out the conversation entirely, and I’m happier for it. Twenty minutes into a Blu-ray screening of “The Paperboy,” I decided that I don’t need to see Lee Daniels films anymore. I just don’t like anything about his aesthetic choices or his taste in material. I find “Shadowboxer” repellant. I thought “Precious” was sort of phony. And “The Paperboy” went right back to repellant, and in a way I just don’t want to see again. So I add his name to that list and that’s that.
After seeing “The Rambler,” I told the rest of Team HitFix that I was hanging it up for Calvin Lee Reeder films as well. I don’t plan to spend tons of time writing about a dislike for what he does because it’s another full-system recoils, another case where I don’t like anything about what he does or how he does it, and recognizing that is better for me and, ultimately, better for him. I think there’s something self-serving about intentionally punishing yourself with films that you aren’t interested in or that you are actively unhappy about seeing just so you can write a bad review. I went into “The Rambler” hoping I would like it more than I liked “The Oregonian,” and the opposite happened. It just reinforced everything I didn’t like about that movie, and it found all sorts of new ways to be actively unpleasant. I thought the script was a total stiff, and Reeder’s got no sense of tone, no sense of how to sustain any mood or idea for more than one scene. Surrealism is hard, harder than straight narrative in many ways. When you see someone who is comfortable with the absurd, the results can be sublime like my favorite film of last year, “Holy Motors,” or preposterous, as in “Rubber” and “Wrong,” or beautiful and authentic like “Escape From Tomorrow.” But when someone pushes too hard or tries to make a “crazy” film in a calculated way, I genuinely find that to be embarrassing. I find it hard to watch. “The Rambler” is a case where the low-rent “Carnival Of Souls” premise and the studiously “weird” environment that Reeder builds from scene to scene both seem wrong from the start. I don’t buy Dermot Mulroney. I don’t think any of the absurdity is funny, nor do I think it has any sense of thematic weight. Reeder’s philosophy seems to be “When in doubt, do something gross and silly,” and it’s numbing after a while. There’s only so much goop you can ladle on before it’s a bore.
I don’t begrudge it playing at SXSW, though. I know there are people who didn’t like the first “V/H/S,” who have no interest in a second one, and who are actively irritated at the idea that anyone would recommend either part in the series. Even so, I would hope they don’t begrudge “S-VHS” its spot in the line-up. If you liked “The Oregonian” or “Jerkbeast” or the original short film that inspired “The Rambler,” then you should feel confident booking your ticket during SXSW for this new one. It is, in every way, a Calvin Reeder movie.
Being a film critic isn’t about “winning” anything. I don’t “win” if I give Reeder’s film a bad review. I don’t “lose” if his movie gets picked up for distribution. All I can do is review a wide array of types and titles so that you can get a sense of how you feel about the things I like and use that to gauge your own reactions. More than that, I can describe “The Rambler” and set it into a context in a way that makes my opinion about it irrelevant. I’ve read plenty of negative reviews that made it crystal clear that I would like the film being described, and I don’t feel the need to be a giant asshole to the critic when that happens.
When I reviewed Joseph Kahn’s “Torque,” I was just plain rude about it. Kahn took offense, and rightly so. It took him years to make a follow-up, and when I went to see “Detention” at SXSW, I did not expect much from it. I ended up really enjoying the film, particularly ironic since there’s a line in the film that would indicate that Kahn not only remembered my slam of “Torque” but that he expected more of the same time time out. Since my review went up, I’ve been somewhat chatty with him on Twitter, but I’ve seen him go head-to-head and get personal with critics who didn’t like “Detention,” like Scott Weinberg. With Kahn, I think it’s clear that I walked into his follow-up and gave it a fair shot, than I didn’t just coast on my feelings about his earlier work. With Reeder, I gave him a try, and it’s clear it’s not for me. Now that he’s gone out of his way to make things personal, though, hasn’t he somewhat bulletproofed himself? After all, if I write a negative review now, then I’m just trying to “get him back,” right? Now that it’s personal, anything I write is suspect, never mind the actual order of events.
Kevin Smith spent almost a year working through his reactions to what I wrote about “Red State,” and it was fascinating to watch the evolution. On the night of the screening, he and his close circle of friends went nuts attacking me about certain points in the review. Then for the next few months, there were repeated comments that Smith made on his podcasts in which he twisted the facts of what was written, including a particularly breathtaking episode in which he called me mentally ill for not liking his film. Finally, he modified the story further, and the way he now tells it, he only read part of one positive review, and then he decided to never read anything else. He took almost a year to work himself around to “no comment,” but before he got there, he got as ugly-personal as anyone I’ve ever seen respond to a critic, and watching it happen from the other side, the one thing that seemed very clear is that I really, really, really, deeply upset him, and the only way he could handle it was eventually pretending that he never read what I wrote. He had to go through attack mode and slander to get there, but he got there.
Ultimately, the reason criticism can cause such strong personal responses is because what we are writing about tends to be personal in nature. Say what you will about Calvin Reeder’s work, but it’s not “The Avengers.” He’s not spending a ton of money, and his work was never meant to appease the broadest possible audience with ease. I would think a filmmaker like that would be even more attuned to the broad reactions his work might generate. After all, I saw well over 30 people walk out of the movie at Sundance, so I’m certainly not the only person to have a strongly negative reaction to his aesthetic. And while I may have zinged him back on Facebook because, after all, I am human and it’s never a great feeling to wake up and have yourself dragged into a “conversation” that consists of a handful of people doing their best to negate any value any work you’ve ever created might have, the solution for me is the same as the solution for him. He should say what he has to say with his films, I should say what I have to say with my reviews, and everything else should be tabled as needless noise that detracts from us both.
Tell me what you think… should filmmakers hold their reactions for friends and family only, or in an age where everyone is interacting with their audience more, should they feel free to jump in and have their say? I’m genuinely interested in your take on this.
Even if your name is Calvin Lee Reeder.
SXSW kicks off on March 8th, and I can’t wait.
It may not be the smartest thing in the world career-wise for filmmakers to get pissy about reviewers not liking their work, but they’re human beings who get personally invested in their art and it’s totally understandable. I’m a graphic designer, and if there was an industry of people who got paid to publicly judge every website I made instead of making their own websites I’d probably develop a short fuse about it.
Criticism comes with the territory of making art and/or entertainment. Anyone who can’t handle that should get into another business, for their own good. You need a thick skin to be an artist of any kind. Some people are going to like what you do, some people are not. That’s just the way it is. If you go berzerk over every negative review or comment, you’re going to be pissed off ALL THE TIME.
I would say that if a review is framed as a personal attack on the filmmaker, then it is appropriate to fight back. But if the review is all about the film – 100% about WHAT’S ON THE SCREEN – then it is not appropriate to fight back. Take the hit and accept that not every critic is going to like what you do. That’s life. Very few filmmakers get universal acclaim. If you can’t handle criticism, go work at Pottery Barn. Sounds to me like this guy was hugely overreacting.
Sometimes the critics could hide personal attack (even unconsciously) in a film review. Sometimes people dislike things because of a lack of understanding. There are multiple things that can influence your mood when you watch something. It is hard to make a review, but it is harder to make the actual work of art. That’s the main reason to pass on bad reviews as a guide of what you should or shouldn’t watch. I only pay attention to a bad review if I don’t like the thing by myself. But… as you said, it is easier to make a bad review. Honestly, I like when filmmakers give their point, just because they do know why they do what they do. Critics don’t. BTW I care about the words of the critics that tend to like what I like. And I can say that critics can give good reviews for the same kind of reasons. You can see that every critic has his own taste, and that’s the point, it is his own taste. It is not the reality.
If you make art for the world to see you better have a thick skin. Critique is part of the artistic process. Artists who don’t understand this can often come across as hyper-sensitive, over-compensating children. On the other hand, there are quite a few movie critics who behave the same way. They get paid to pass judgment. That rubs some artists the wrong way. I get it. But that’s the world as it is. I think a director always runs the risk of looking bad when they show an extreme sensitivity to bad reviews.
I commend Drew for being a critic who chooses to remove himself from the future films of directors with whom he cannot find anything nice to say about. I feel that more critics should do that. It’s ridiculous for a film critic to take the time to review a science fiction movie when he absolutely loathes the genre. It’s not a balanced or fair assessment. Most of us pick and choose films and directors to follow and those to stay away from. The art of critique should be no different.
Your comments about Kevin Smith and The rambler being low budget and not appealing to all tastes reminded me about something.
I always found it fascinating that while Kevin Smith hates PTA’s Magnolia for many reasons the biggest reason I always heard him say was that there was something irresponsible about making such a personal film with such a large budget. Not realy related to anything just reminded.
All in all fantastic article.
Drew: I read your review of Red State, and you heavily implied Pro-Life was superior. Is that professional, to in a film review more or less declare “I did it better”? I don’t think so, but I’m not a writer, let alone a film reviewer. Honestly, I’m not trying to start a shitstorm, just curious since you brought Smith up. As someone who respects both of you, I always found it curious how you both (over)reacted. You said you’d never write about Smith again, so I’m happy to have the chance to bring it up. (Oh, and where the heck is the rest of your ‘Best of the 90s’ list?!?)
Review reread and comment rescinded. My two year old memories of your review weren’t up to snuff. My apologies.
I was going to write more about all this (I’ve deleted quite a few paragraphs that were going to go right here), but I’ve decided that your opinion is your opinion, so why should I argue? Doesn’t seem appropriate. ;)
Drew: The BS “You’re not allowed to do what I do unless you do it” stance is common in sports, too. Many an athlete have taken writers to task simply because ‘they were never professional players.’ It’s a bogus retort.
I like to use the comeback: Who walks out of a bad meal at a restaurant and says “that’s the worst food I’ve ever tasted, but I can’t really judge it because I can’t cook.”
Long time reader first time writer.
As an aspiring film maker I appreciate having chances to have such an open dialogue and to defend a film I directed or worked on.
TWhat this director has done amoong other you mentioned seems completely unwarranted.
The beatuy of film and having this tools to communicate at ease at our disposal is to generate and take advantage of the dialogue betweem critics and film makers o fans a critics, or fans and film makers.
Dude… the reaction of an adult. Funny how this is not the norm anymore.
And I act like a 2-year old sometimes, too… the internet makes us retarded. I mean, really mental.
Anyway, the Kevin Smith stuff is easy to explain: pot makes you really, really paranoid, and completely unreliable as the narrator of your own life.
I love Kevin Smith’s films through Zack and Miri. There’s an honesty and heart through all the dick and fart jokes that so many film makers more successful than Smith never have and just aren’t interested in having (I’m thinking of one Worthless Shit director in particular, but there are way more famous ones who love ‘splosions or dressing in drag or directing awful Ben Stiller movies who seem to make more money than Smith, but don’t have 1/10th his talent in writing).
But all that changed after Zack and Miri, and really, I blame Harvey (as does Kevin, and rightfully so). Harvey put Z&M out on Halloween Weekend. It should’ve been a summer film, or perhaps late winter. It might’ve had a chance. But once it opened badly, the film had no shot, and did “Kevin Smith money,” even though it really is his best film since Chasing Amy.
So after that, Smith said, “Fuck it,” and started smoking copious amounts of weed.
Now, even though I don’t partake, I don’t judge and think it should be legal so we can tax the shit out of it, but all the same, any pothead who claims marijuana is “harmless,” just look at the last two films Smith has directed.
Aimless. Pointless. No heart. No soul. No sweetness. Empty… like a stoner’s head after a few too many bong hits.
And of course, everything else suffers, too. Smith could be what Adam Carolla is now: the King of Podcasting, but his podcast, SModcast, which was fantastic in the beginning, became, much like Cop Out and Red State: unbearable to sit through.
Have you ever tried to listen to a stoner talk for an hour and a half? I have. While Smith’s podcast before Zack & Miri and his descent into stonerdom was appointment listening, afterwards it just became, well, the ramblings of a stoner. I guess if I got high and listened to it, it would be the greatest thing ever. But I don’t, so it isn’t. And now I listen to Carolla and Jay Mohr, two guys who keep it straight and are at the top of the podcasting game.
I miss Kevin Smith. I miss that dude. You can kinda see the old Kevin Smith in his Spoilers show on Hulu, and it’s a really good vehicle for his lovable, big bear of a personality. When Smith is on and invested, his charm and enthusiasm is infectious.
But I still hold out hope for the day when Kevin retires his bong, and brings us another masterpiece of dick and fart jokes with more heart in 90 minutes than Michael Bay has ‘splosions in 2 and half hours. Or even a more personal film like Jersey Girl, which was much better than the Bennifer shit-storm it inherited (seriously, Smith can’t win for losing sometimes).
Please Kevin… don’t pass the dutchie on the left hand side… pass ON the dutchie. Get straight. And start making great, although criminally under-appreciated, films again.
BTW… I just realized my first sentence could be misunderstood… I was PRAISING your reaction here as the reaction of an adult… and not like the temper tantrum thrown by Reeder.
This is pretty much what I think as well. I was a huge fan of his stuff and even his previously worst work (Dogma, which simply had too much going on for his directorial chops) was miles above the tag-team death blows of Cop Out and Red State.
I agree that the failure of Zack & Miri knocked him off his axis. His words + Apatow actors + View Askewniverse actors = mad chedda, amirite? When what should’ve been a pretty sure thing flopped, he imploded, smoked down, took a crap directing gig for money, smoked farther down, then finally made the legendary, long-gestating dream project (think: QT’s Inglourious Basterds) and not only did it suck, he made a sideshow of it and as Drew noted, spent a year lashing out about people not going “Attaboy!” with sufficient respect. Dude, the movie was gawdawful. Own it!
But more than the weed is behind Smith crawling up his gigantic culottes-clad arse and dying: it’s the 2.3 million Twitter followers and legions of people who will pack his Q&A shows and hang on his every utterance about being thrown off a plane or how he eats his wife’s ass or make so many gay-ish comments that you wonder if he’s about to come out because no one straight talks about blowing dudes that much. Everywhere he turns he’s surrounded by the love of the masses, so why should he struggle for a couple of years to make a movie that could be ignored when all he needs to do is show up and say “Snooch” for a couple of hours and have Harley’s grad school tuition covered?
See, Defref, I don’t necessarily have the same reaction as you do, but I agree about his sycophants, who are the same as anyone’s sycophants.
All the other stuff, the shtick, is admittedly much MORE since he started hitting the bong… more unfocused, more profane, more gross… and also less, as I said… less heart, less soul, less coherent (the gay stuff? who cares, doesn’t bother me, and has always been part of his humor).
Anyway… back to sycophants… we saw the outright blindness and stupidity of sycophantic behavior surrounding Joe Paterno and all his followers who overlook his 1) illegal cover-up of a child-rapists’ actions or 2) his choice to ignore the warning signs of a child rapist’s actions.
Now, I understand comparing Kev’s twitter-nation to those Paterno sycophants is not the best of comparisons, as those loathsome people in PA and around the country are the absolute worst kind of people.
But the self-righteous indignation those people where screaming at the top of their lungs, making a football coach and a football team more important than the 20 lives that football coach could’ve prevented from being raped had he did something to stop Sandusky instead of covering it up to protect his legacy…
… well, that kind of thought process comes from the same place as those who get on facebook and twitter to attack any film critic not named Armond White (because let’s face it, that dude is the OG internet troll, and must be destroyed).
And the funniest thing to me is… in Smith’s actions against Drew regarding Red State, and they way he whipped his following into a rabid, foamy fervor, well… it’s very similar to the kind of things he was trying to say about the cult in that film, and its leader.
I hope the irony of that wasn’t lost on Kevin.
One of the funniest things I heard in some time was Kevin smith explaining how he was asked to write Superman by Jon Peters. Just fantastic – check it on youtube…
so easy to explain: pot ! pot!
I don’t know. There MUST be a way for filmmakers to examine and comment on their own press without coming across as petulant, self-entitled crybabies but if anyone has, I can’t think of them. In this case…he saw a negative blurb about his movie and started a Facebook whine-fest? Really? This is an adult who interacts with other human beings?
Whatever. A critic owes no allegiance to the artist or to the audience. The only thing a critic owes is to have as honest a reaction as possible to the art. ANYTHING else that that reaction elicits is on the reader who chose to engage with that material. If a critic pissed you off, well, don’t read that critic.
So ignore these clowns Drew, and just keep doing what you do.
(BTW, was it you or Scott who came up with the fetal-spider thing? And did whoever’s wife give them a stern talking to afterwards?)
That’s a good point, and I think some of the more interesting reads are when directors address their criticism head on, with intelligent discourse. Not this bullshit, but more like when QT set up the interview with a US newspaper editor (was it LA Times? don’t remember) to discus what QT thought was a misunderstanding about something from DJANGO UNCHAINED. It really helps give insight to a director’s artistic choices, sensibilities, and life experience that could enhance a film (or detract from it).
Good call, uh, Perc, I should have remembered that. Yeah, QT’s interview with that guy was perfectly handled. Even if both parties walked away still feeling the other was in the wrong, both were able to see where the other was coming from in clear, cordial terms. But that’s QT for you, showing up the rest of the film industry even when he’s not making a movie.
I used to review DVDs for a Major Media Site and one movie was a small dramatic indie starring a pair of actors known for comedies. The title character was part of the Biggest TV Show of its time; the co-star was known for indie comedies and being snarky. The rest of the cast was filled out with familiar TV faces, several playing hard against type. It was a maudlin mess hit in two directions by a thin script and tonally-varied direction. My review wasn’t a malicious beatdown as much as a “this doesn’t work very well” autopsy. I wrote it up, filed it, got on with life.
Shortly after it ran, I received an email from the film’s writer/director that started with a couple of corrections and then rapidly got unhinged, braying at me that Roger Ebert had liked the film and who the hell was I to pass negative judgement on what ROGER EBERT liked?!?
I was taken aback, but replied thanking him for flagging my errors and trying to engage him about where I was coming from. His response was angry, bitter, defensive, sending me other positive reviews as evidence of my failure to properly exercise my opinon. Looking up the email now I see that he echoed Drew’s comment above, “All I did is call him on his bullshit ‘You’re not allowed to criticize what I do unless you do it’ stance.”
This is how his final communique concluded (all typos in original):
“ultimately, your review just said to me: this guy needs to get a little bark on his tree. you’re so judgemental and glib in your take and you miss the heart and soul of the film, which, if you check the quotes I sent you, more experienced critics did not. on balance,, the film got good reviews, but had terrible distribution. now it’s on dvd and will soon be on showtime and other places. I’m not exactly sure what kind of films you do like, but, my suggestion for what it’s worth, is that you should immerse yourself in the form a bit more, maybe sign on as a p.a., get some experience in movie making, and maybe, life, before you waste more time deluding yourself that your opinion is worthy of print regarding your take on the work of someone who has sacrificed and had experience, and lived a little, and actually worked in the field for a while.
as robert duvall said “nobody ever erected a monument to a critic.” explore your true motivations, versus your qualifications, and what it means to criticize. to actually make a life choice to be known for criticizing other people’s work…. it’s not too late [redacted]. step up to the plate and try to make a living expressing yourself with the big boys, and then, if you get anywhere (a huge if), see how it feels when some little piss-ant knuckle head says what you’ve done is shit. it pisses you off. trust me.”
He has never made another film.
DEFREF — Was it Matt Mulhern, director of “Duane Hopwood,” starring David Schwimmer and Janeane Garafalo? Sorry… guess I’m bored and felt like playing ‘net detective.
It’s such a weird place to come from, having been on the screenwriter side of this.
I made it a pointed effort to read everything about the movie, read every interview, every reaction. A lot of people advise against this course of action. I found it a lot of fun. I especially loved the negative reviews. First of all, some of them were flat-out funny, reactions from people who didn’t like swearing or sex or drinking. Others were informative, because they were critical and I got a big taste of what some people find funny, and what some don’t. I was never offended by any of them. Comedy is incredibly subjective, and if you go into it thinking you can please everyone, you’re an idiot.
There were two times when I shot back at a critic. And it had nothing to do with their reaction to the film – both negative. It had to do with shit they just made up.
One was after a podcast I did with some guy named Adam Lippe, who HATED the movie. I didn’t know that going into the podcast, and I didn’t mind it during the podcast, even though he kept goading me into saying I disliked my film, which I quite obviously didn’t. He wouldn’t let it go, and he dressed me down for the costume and set design and directorial choices, as if I had something to do with them. Afterwards, he wrote about the podcast and made a point to say something to the effect of, “He says he loves the film, but he has to say that, and I know he really hated it.” So I took the first chance I could to call him a douchebag, which I think he is.
The second was Peter Travers. Again, he HATED the movie, which was fine. But what he said in his review was that I “…fancied [myself] David Mamet…” because I wrote a profanity-laden phone sex scene. First of all, I’m not a David Mamet fan in the slightest. Second of all, how does writing a phone sex scene make someone a Mamet wannabe? I felt that an unmitigated attack on me, so I let him know I thought he was a douchebag also. Because he is.
So I think the line I draw is this: I will never be bothered by the fact that someone doesn’t like something I wrote. People have opinions and likes and dislikes, and it’s all good. But I will absolutely take on a critic who puts words in my mouth, or pretends something exists in my film that doesn’t, or feigns to have gleaned something about me based on their OWN biases. So I’ll always stick up for myself, but I’ll let my work be my work. I put it out there for people to judge, and judge it they should.
As for Calvin Reeder? That’s a paper-thin-skinned reaction to a pretty innocuous comment. Add one more douchebag to the world.
FWIW I’m a HS band teacher, where a decent part of my job is taking my groups to competitions and festivals where my students get judges and get critiqued (and in a sometimes obvious way, sometimes subtle so do I and the rest of the music staff). I never like a difference of opinion, and especially hate when I feel someone “missed” the intent of a presentation, or a judge misses even what I consider obvious, rudimentary issues. But I understand that the critique is useful for helping students improve, and to help me improve as a teacher.
That being said, I think it’s silly when a filmmaker attacks negative criticism, especially criticism that is “honest” and thought-out, instead of being a snarky, cynical ass to get hits or look cool. To let emotions run amuck and fly off the rails because of criticism never really accomplishes anything except helping an artist feel better about their work (i.e. I put my heart/soul into something, someone dislikes it, I lash out in order to justify to myself and my peers that what I did was “good”).
I also kinda think it’s silly for critics to retaliate over the retaliation. While I can understand and appreciate your intentions for this article, it can come off as also being a little self-serving. Even if you’re running a pseudo-blog (I say that because I think it’s much more than that, but posts like this amount to blogging your personal feels on this issue, and not necessarily constructive criticism, deconstruction or something, etc), I think it’s best to stay focused on the “job” of critiquing and reporting on the visual arts and not let YOUR emotions get the better of you. Best to take the high ride, let a pissed off artist/director get his feelings out, and move on.
Just as you don’t have to see or review every movie, you also don’t need to comment on directors whining about your reviews.
To be fair, Drew hasn’t gone nearly as far as Reeder and his friends went, and had way more leeway to do so. After the crap he and other critics have taken from filmmakers for writing negative reviews, I think this is a very appropriate blog post. He’s more asking us to contribute to the topic than he’s actually contributing to the topic.
Also, as Drew noted (and I can relate), it’s very hard not to say anything at all when someone attacks you in such a public way.
I think it’s ridiculous for a filmmakers to engage film critics on this level. The internet and social media have really made this too easy because these people say things they most likely wouldn’t say in person, or would at least approach in a more respectable way.
I swear to god there needs to be a setting before you post anything online that says: “Take 24 hours and REALLY think if you want to post this.”
For guys like Reeder and Smith, the only thing their reactions tell me is that they’re not secure enough in their film or filmmaking abilities to take a critique. You didn’t write, “Because of this film, I think that Reeder murders children for fun.” People take this stuff so personally and as someone who wants to make/write films, I truly don’t understand how they haven’t been conditioned to take criticism. You’re not Armond White/Rex Reed baiting them with random insults and near-meaningless criticism.
If Reeder wanted to have an honest conversation with you about his film, he should’ve given you a call or shot you an email. Tarantino did the same thing with a film critic a few weeks back and it resulted in a great, non-confrontational Q&A.
Hopefully Reeder and his friends wake up tomorrow and realize how immature they were acting. But somehow I doubt that will be the case.
There is only one instance in which I feel it is appropriate for a filmmaker, actor, writer, etc. to react to a negative review of their work. That instance is when the reviewer personally insults them and says things that have nothing to do with the movie. For example, yesterday I read a review of Identity Thief in which Rex Reed referred to Melissa McCarthy as “tractor-sized,” a “hippo,” and stated that she had “devoted her career to being obese.” I’ll be the first to admit that Identity Thief looks ridiculously stupid, but to write about someone’s personal appearance like that when it has nothing to do with the movie is utterly reprehensible. Here’s a link to the review: [observer.com]
Its worth reading just so you can read the utter shit-storm that erupts in the comments.
Last spring Rex wrote a review for The Cabin in the Woods that clearly demonstrated he hadn’t seen the film. I’m not sure how he keeps his job.
Ho. Lee. Cra. Up. That Rex Reed review sails past bitchy and snarky into hate speech territory and what to make of this passage: “Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) is a gimmick comedian who has devoted her short career to being obese and obnoxious with equal success. Poor Jason Bateman. How did an actor so charming, talented, attractive and versatile get stuck in so much dreck?”
tl;dr version: “I love you Jason honey cutey smoochy kiss kiss kiss! Stay away fatty taco crotch!”
The headline talks about Bateman’s “bankable billing” as if anyone outside of the Bateman family is eagerly awaiting “the new Jason Bateman movie.” Look at Bateman’s CV of playing Michael Bluth over and over and while some have been hits, they weren’t because he was in them. (I guess Rex Reed believes Denis Lawson is a bankable star because all the Star Wars made money.)
Meanwhile, McCarthy has been been working over a decade as a TV actress and was a member of The Groundlings and, oh yeah, Oscar nomination. Hardly a “gimmick comedian” with a “short career.”
Reading Reed’s Wikipedia page includes this ironic bit: “Rex Reed appears in the 2009 documentary For the Love of Movies: The Story of American Film Criticism explaining how important film critics were in the 1970s, and complaining about the proliferation of unqualified critical voices on the Internet.”
It’s also amusing to see how he got busted for shoplifting, started the rumor that Marisa Tomei didn’t really win the Oscar, and what others are saying about his hateful review: “Film critic Richard Roeper said, “This just smacks of mean-spirited name-calling in lieu of genuine criticism.” On Twitter, Paul Feig, who directed McCarthy in Bridesmaids, wrote, “I cordially invite Mr. Rex Reed to go fuck himself.”
Me-ow!
Rev Slappy, I was thinking of TCitW review by Reed as well. A good review will let the reader know if they will like or hate the movie, even if the reader’s tastes are dissimilar to the reviewer’s. A bad review is like Reed’s, where the description is completely different than what is on screen. (A “positive” review can still be a bad review.)
Rex Reed and Armond White fall into that category of critic that Drew has already mentioned. They write bad reviews to get off on bad reviews. Their writing comes across as bitter, petty, and childish. And it’s gotten them a lot of attention, which at the end of the day, is all they really wanted in the first place.
To answer your questions as simply and efficiently as possible (this is like a fifth draft of a message board comment, which makes me wonder if maybe I’m not using my Friday nights correctly):
A creator does not lose the right to be upset when a critic critiques their work. Human beings are fully entitled to human reactions. But you’re also putting a creative work on display, and not everyone is going to like it. Period.
You can focus on the people who do like it, or you can focus on the people who don’t, but both roads seem to be dead ends to me. If you have a creative vision, you see it through regardless of what people say (good or bad, because they’re both traps in their own way), and you move on to the next thing.
You do NOT, however, post shit on Facebook. It is a very, very high school thing to do.
Drew, the best person to ask is yourself: considering you too are a filmmaker, how have you felt in the past when you’ve had to deal with unwarranted arguments made against “Cigarette Burns”, et al?
I don’t think there’s much of a benefit to filmmakers entering the conversation, myself. They made their statement with the film, whether that statement is “people will always lower themselves when faced with authority” or “petulant Norse Gods are bad news”. Then it’s up to critics to lead the discussion over that statement’s effectiveness. When a filmmaker has to weigh in on the discussion over interpretation, it usually means that statement wasn’t effective enough initially.
The same goes for when viewers and critics attack a filmmaker personally, rather than appraise their work – filmmakers aren’t going to please everyone, and it’s often damaging to how they’re perceived if they stoop to that level. Plus, a lot of filmmakers may be experts with a camera, but not so much with written arguments. Even a well-thought-out response to an underhanded review just makes the attacker look more justified, since the diatribe was apparently dignified enough to deserve an answer. It’s often better to just ignore the nasty remarks and win over more fans with another film.
So in my opinion, is it appropriate for a filmmaker to fight back after a bad review? Sure it is, they’re entitled to express their informed opinion like anyone else. But it’s the critics and viewers who are fighting *back* – the filmmaker opened the argument with their film and we respond to the statement they made. If they want to keep the argument going, fine, but no-one will come out of it looking like a winner, what’s the benefit? Just open Final Draft and knock ’em dead with the next film.
I think there is a fundamental misunderstanding (by filmmakers) of the role/job of any reviewer. Reviewers/critics wouldn’t exist without the readers that read their reviews. Drew and the other writers here at Hitfix are employed because they have readers that view their writing. If this post received 0 comments and less that 20 page views, who knows how long Drew would stay employed. Critics jobs are to inform the public about a movie/tv show/album/etc and based on that review the readers can decided if they would like to see the film/show/etc. A critique is not (or at least should not) be an indictment of the creator of the material, rather a way to encourage or discourage paying customers to see or skip that material based on its shining moments and its blemishes. It is understandable that a filmmaker would be upset with an unfavorable review, but that doesn’t give them the right to tarnish the reputation of the reviewer. Not everyone is going to like your movie (or this article, or even this post.) A better tact for filmmakers would be to have an open and honest back and forth interview where both parties can discuss the pros and cons of the film and ultimately let the viewing public decided if they want to commit 2 hours of their life to a particular piece of art. If filmmakers would understand that critics aren’t snobby know-it-alls that decide what is “good art” and what is “bad art” but rather serve as “expert moviegoers” that the rest of us go to for “advise,” I think the relationship between filmmakers and critics would never get to such a nasty level.
The term fight back is vaguely aggressive and if you mean it that way then I’d say no unless they are badly and overtly insulted. Judging from the article you do seem to mean them being aggressively jerky.
But if you include the possibility that critics civilly respond and take issue with reviews, that would be a welcome change. For example if (just to pick a name) Rian Johnson had a personal website and a section on it where he quoted negative reviews and explained how he saw it differently? Awesome, no problem.
I loved 2 out Kevin Smith’s first 3 films …but have since determined he’s not that great a film-maker. I could forgive that but his whining about negative reviews is so childish.
That being said, while it wasn’t a classing, I enjoyed Red State more than any of his other films the past 15 years
It’s pretty obvious that in most of these cases they start reading a review, know it isn’t going their way, focus in on a particular phrase or word (like ’embarrassing’) then the red mist descends and they don’t really comprehend anything else that was written. That is how a well written and reasoned article becomes a “your movie sucked and you suck” tweet in the reviewee’s mind.
Have to say I think any filmmaker who has a film reviewed is entitled to comment on the review and the critic publicly. I’m not saying the should act like assholes and when they have in the past (Kevin Smith, I can’t count how many times) they tend to get called on the carpet. Hang tough Drew, douches win all the time, but whe they do it in public it tends to backfire.
Drew, did this quote come out before or after Reeder’s reaction?
“This shaggy dog joke of a movie takes a long, gross time to get to one of the oldest punchlines in the book. The only reason I stayed seated for what I’m pretty sure was the full 957 minute running time is because I wanted to see if they were really going to wrap it up the way it appears they’re going to wrap it up from the very first scene. Sure enough, they do, and I can honestly say this is the one film I saw at Sundance this year that felt like a real embarrassment. ”
If you wrote this before Reeder had his temper tantrum, then in my opinion you should have included this quote in your article, not the mildly polite one about reserving your criticism until your full review. When I read the quote you included in the article above, I thought that Reeder was completely off chart by attacking you for it. But if he was actually responding to the quote i’ve posted here then you probably should have included that instead, as it is obviously a lot more direct and quite harsh.
Yes you mention that you wrote something in the best/worst picks, but then you went and added the quote from your SXSW coverage, and it seemed to imply that that was what Reeder was upset about.
But to answer your question: No I definitely don’t think a Director should ever get involved with responding to a critics review. Kevin Smith is the best example of that.
Post a comment…
Drew: Was this the quote Reeder was responding to? If so you should have included this in your article, not the quote you actually put in.
“This shaggy dog joke of a movie takes a long, gross time to get to one of the oldest punchlines in the book. The only reason I stayed seated for what I’m pretty sure was the full 957 minute running time is because I wanted to see if they were really going to wrap it up the way it appears they’re going to wrap it up from the very first scene. Sure enough, they do, and I can honestly say this is the one film I saw at Sundance this year that felt like a real embarrassment. “
Drew, you’re being deceptive. That is exactly the quote that prompted his initial Facebook lashing. He even references it in the comment thread.
Oh come on, Drew. I think Reeder is in the wrong with his reaction to you regardless so I don’t know why you’re pretending that quote isn’t what Reeder is reacting to. The whole time I was reading your article, I was puzzled as to why you weren’t mentioning. It’s only common sense to realize that your original slam is what set Reeder off. Think there’s any chance he DIDN’T read it?
George, if the original slam is what set him off, then he probably should have linked it, instead of the SXSW preview. The fact that it wasn’t brought up until later in the thread suggests that either he hadn’t read it, or didn’t remember it (in which case it wasn’t what provoked this reaction).
Personally I think he didn’t link to that particular quote because he didn’t want people to read it who hadn’t yet read it. I mean it would be a bit embarrassing for him wouldn’t it. I think he wanted to have a jab at Drew, but didn’t want to show people the worst parts of the criticism.
No, he references the earlier review in the post but I don’t think that was what upset him. I think what really pissed him off was, Mcweeny had written a negative (and some would say “nasty”) review of Calvin’s movie. Then, when he saw it was going to be in another festival, he wrote another negative review of the film, and in that review, he stated that after it plays the next festival he was gonna write YET ANOTHER negative review of the film. I mean, at some point, you’re just picking on the guy. Calvin and his friends decided to take the piss out of a negative reviewer, a time honored tradition amongst filmmakers and their friends. Sure, they tagged you in the post, but I’m guessing your triple negative review warranted special attention. Why that comes a surprise to anyone is beyond me. You were clearly gunning for this film in a way that was above and beyond your duties as a critic. If a guy works on something for years and puts it out and it gets accepted to Sundance and you tell him he should be embarrassed by it? Seriously dude?
Sure, there can be a right way for filmmakers to engage their negative critics. Being bitchy and snarky isn’t that. Having an intelligent conversation seems reasonable. Case in point: [www.huffingtonpost.com]
My problem with your negative reviews is that they come off as very fat, humongous and tractor—sized. I don’t think filmmakers like reviewers who have made a career of writing fat reviews viewing and critiquing their films.
I’m not going to toot my own horn but i was in a brilliant film in the 70’s and my negative reviews were mostly from fat critics and the raves were mostly from hunky, well built males (I’m not gay for the record ) and female critics who weighed what every female who does not want to be considered fat, 86 pounds
I agree, drew writes very fat reviews sometimes even obese. What kind of example is he setting for children who want to review films? I can only hope his reviews go on a diet and start exercising
I understood that reference.
What you did there, I see it.
Drew, your logic is maddeningly circular here. You saw a movie that you hated and called it Sundance’s worst, and an “embarrassment.” The director took offense to that and posted something on his personal facebook page. His friends defend him and slag you, then you chime in and slag him again. Then, you write this missive questioning whether it is appropriate for filmmakers to react to negative reviews.
Okay. I get the idea that if a filmmaker creates a piece of work, they should be comfortable having it critiqued when it is out in the world. Of course they should. Critics react to a filmmaker’s work, that is the dynamic. But you characterize HIS reaction to YOUR work as a “drive by” and that he is “bulletproofing himself,” and then you write this long article basically defending yourself while pretending to be on an existential search for the true balance of the relationship between a critic and a filmmaker. Don’t your original negative words – “Sundance’s worst; an embarrassment” also amount to a “drive-by”, and one that took place in a public forum rather than a personal FB page?
I can see your reasoning at each step of this conflict, but my basic question is – why should his work be open to criticism and yours not be? Of course a film should be open to criticism, but so should any piece of published writing. And as you know, a film is a much harder, more emotional, personal, time consuming endeavor than writing a review – or blurb for that matter. When someone spends years of their life – and some also expend all their mental, physical and financial resources – in creating a film, can we not allow them their pissy reaction to having it called an embarrassment right out of the gate?
Honestly Drew, I mean no disrespect, but it seems that you are the one that needs a thicker skin when it comes to how you handle such reactions to your writing – proportionately, you seem to be taking it much harder than he is (he wrote a short fb post about your negative blurb of his feature film, you wrote this long article about his fb post about your blurb.) Actually, all critics, maybe aside from those that are also serious film theorists, are probably all this way, given how used to being off-limits they are in terms of having their own work analyzed and critiqued. I wonder if this stems from an insecurity that might reside in the subconscious of critics that casts self-doubt on the validity of their own opinions or the extent of their actual basis of knowledge of filmmaking and cinematic storytelling, because they themselves are not filmmakers. Yet you would be a special case in this regard, in that you apparently have some film/tv writing your credit. Hm.
I was nodding my head until your last paragraph. Never a good idea to make half-attempts at psychological generalizations.
You were doing so well, too..
There’s a few valid reasons for a filmmaker to fire back at a critic.
1. If the criticism is factually wrong and/or based on assumptions about the filmmaker or film’s intent that are untrue. Ridiculous example: if a critic implied Lincoln was right-wing propaganda and Spielberg made obvious his conservative bias by depicting democrats as being against abolishing slavery.
2. If a filmmaker knows a critic has a personal bias against them and is basing their criticism on their feelings about the filmmaker and not on the work itself. (And one of the problems is some filmmakers assume this is what’s going on when it isn’t.)
3. If the critic is being unprofessional and/or crossing a line with their review. Recent example: Rex Reed being needlessly insulting to Melissa McCarthy in his Identity Thief review.
For the most part, a lot of these filmmakers just come off like they’re too thin-skinned to handle criticism. Art is subjective. If you go on IMDB and look at the page for anything that’s considered a great film, there will be at least one message board topic that starts off, “Am I the only person that hated this movie?”
You have to be mature enough to know everyone’s taste is different and if you’re going to read the reviews to something, there’s going to be positive and negative ones.
We also live in an age where we know more about the critics and think critics have hidden agendas when there isn’t one.
Take Harry Knowles as an example. This summer, if he writes a rave review for Pacific Rim, a sizable section of the talkback for that review is going to be snarky comments along the lines of, “Big surprise! You liked a movie your friend directed!” and when he writes a negative review like with Dark Knight Rises, there’s a sizable section of the talkback about how he didn’t like it because he didn’t get to visit the set or because Nolan or the studio didn’t kiss his ass beforehand.
If a filmmaker trashes a critic simply because they gave a negative review, maybe the smart move would be for the critic to react to it with the maturity the filmmaker lacked and just take the high ground and move on.
Fair or not, I am always a bit more suspicious of positive reviews from bloggers who have been wined and dined by studios or directors beforehand. That’s why it’s probably a better idea for certain writers to stick to reporting news about a film and let the critic’s job to be critique (no set visits, no cameos in the film). Maybe some bloggers do refrain from critiquing movies in which they appeared in cameo. But the reviews are still posted on their sites by other writers. It’s just questionable in my opinion. Situations like those are best avoided for integrity’s sake.
Not that his level of reaction was in any way justified, but I also think there’s a certain self-righteousness that occasionally creeps into your reviews that can be, quite honestly, off-putting. I particularly remember your review of Red State which, while not a mis-reading of the film, never failed to invoke your experience with Pro Life. As if that somehow gave you a leg-up on the subject matter; it read as a kind of intellectual chest-beating, not necessarily as the pertinent bit of background from which your thoughts on the subject matter itself were emanating…And the truth is that you devoted several thousand words here to an otherwise simple question largely because you were bruised by his reaction. You’re no stranger to internet slander or inconsequential trolls, but in relaying a personal experience to offer up a broader question, you managed to write an article largely about yourself and how you were wronged.
To actually address the query, I think a filmmaker has the right to expand upon his approach and enlighten both audiences and critics on why particular creative choices were made. If not simply to learn why they did or didn’t work, then to attempt, however slightly, to re-orient one’s reading of the film. I’m not sure if that’s the same as “defending” your film as if it were an objective, inarguable thing, but in as much as it’s a defense, it’s a reasonable one. To make it about anything other than a gentlemen’s disagreement of tastes and to lower it into the realm of blow-trading name calling is pointless.
You are both as bad as each other, period.
Drew is bad for doing his job as a film critic? You’re going to have to explain your logic.
I think it’s a losing proposition for filmmakers to ever respond to a review, not because I think there’s anything wrong with it, but because of the numbers. There’s a lot more people reviewing a movie then there are directing it.
Any film you make that receives a respectable release is going to get something like a hundred reviews. Even if you keep your mouth shut on all but one of them, you’ll still get a reputation for being thin-skinned just for responding to that one, no matter how diplomatic you might try to be.
As long as the reviewer doesn’t make it personal, i don’t believe they should be attacked for writing a negative review. Being a filmmaker is a choice, and i don’t think there has been a single film made that pleased every single person who watched it. I remember reading a interview with Diablo Cody and when the interviewer mentioned the negative reception to Jennifers Body, she didn’t go on a tirade attacking those who didn’t like it. That made me respect her so much more
And as for Kevin Smith, while i loved Red State i find his personality to be equivalent to a hypocritical whiny man child at this point. I remember on twitter he kept complaining about some people not liking Red State, and then on his internet show(which he said was NOT about being negative to movies), he criticized towards Rock of Ages…and that is when i unfollowed him. If you can’t stand people criticizing your stuff, don’t go around criticizing others.
The thing is that while I sort of like the idea that a filmmaker can “come out swinging” at critics, it seems like a better idea when it’s a daring filmmaker genuinely challenging the medium instead of a situation like THIS where Drew simply and honestly didn’t like the guy’s movie. And in this case, what does this guy gain from focusing all this attention on a bad review? Is it to bully dissenters from also disliking his stuff? I don’t get the guy. I see artists around where I live who act like that, and it’s usually because they know their work isn’t really worth as much as they want it to. They want the acclaim without really having much to offer. And friend will stroke the ego because not so much “us vs them” as much as well there can be something in it for them if this guy’s movie gets really noticed. Natural impulse to kiss ass. At any rate, I doubt Drew’s review invited the tone of the director’s response. He’s a professional. He wants to like movies, which is one reason I keep coming here. The director should just be happy anyone is talking about his work and think about, like if Drew was mistaken, what he can do on his next film to convey his voice better or more clearly. Only hacks blame the audience for failure of his film’s meaning to carry.
Hey, it could’ve been worse. Drew could’ve criticized Richard Marx, and then there’d REALLY be hell to pay: [www.salon.com]
I kinda get it though – for the first time, the artists themselves have a way of “fighting back” against critics, in a way they simply couldn’t do before. I understand why they do it. And maybe when critics see this, they take this potential reaction into consideration when writing, which could be both a good and a bad thing.
Good, because maybe more of them stop throwing out phrases just to be cool and witty. Bad, because many might just hold back, in order to not have to get into some annoying Twitter bitch-fest or worse.
It’s funny that Drew is singled out here though. IMO, Drew is usually very precise, levelheaded and constructive in his criticism – points out which choices he believes were wrong and why, what he expected of the movie, and why it failed, etc. One thing I love about Drew’s reviews is that they feel very technical and contain very professional analysis. Sure, the “this is an embarrassment” quote in the blurb in question here is direct and negative – but really, I would’ve expected a director to have thick enough skin that even something like that wouldn’t merit a response, at least not to somebody that obviously gives a lot of thought and consideration to the real reviews he writes. But I guess it just hit a nerve, and like I said, I get why the urge to respond comes up now with social media being the way it is.
FWIW, I liked “Red State” a lot… finally seemed like Smith had learned the basics of how to direct, and the tone of the movie was unsettling. I’m not a huge fan of Smith, so I had low expectations, maybe that helped.
Drew, I just wanted to say that I visit this site specifically to get your thoughts on movies. I used to check in to RT for a quick and easy summation of what a movie was worth but quickly realized that it was a terrible resource. There are a lot of critics who write from a weird mindset or objective. I was relieved when I found this blog and your writing. Intelligent, well-informed and fair reviews with little bits here and there that describe the person you are and the place you’re coming from as a family man and critic. It’s an admirable way to run this blog. I imagine this is a partially thankless job but I wanted to say keep up the good work.
As for the filmmaker/critic relationship, I don’t think it can be contained. Some filmmakers will be professional and adhere to a certain code of ethics and rules, others won’t. I think it’s a tad childish to do what Reeder did but who cares? You have your opinion and he can’t diminish that as much as he’d like to. Ultimately, Reeder is adding another level to the way you would experience his movies from here on. Whether he realizes it could be a detrimental experience, I doubt it.
If you are allowed to criticize the film makers’ work, why cant they criticize your work? What makes it so you are protected from their criticisms?
They can, but it’s petty and small, and ultimately self-defeating.
The question is, did the film maker make valid criticisms of the review (inaccuracies of the details, personal agendas), or was it a personal attack on the reviewer because they didn’t like the film?
Unless there is a blatant misunderstanding on the part of the critic, I’m not sure there is any value in the filmmaker commenting.
I direct regional theater productions, and I’ve made it a rule never to respond to reviews, whether they are negative *or* positive. It’s the reviewer’s opinion and he or she is entitled to it in the same way that I am entitled to the artistic decisions I make.
The only time I felt like commenting was after I directed a production based on The Shop Around the Corner. The reviewer Googled the story beforehand and and found a site that listed it as a screwball comedy (it’s not), and panned the show for not being zany enough (it’s a sweet romantic comedy). It irked me and I wanted to comment in a public way, but I didn’t see anything of value coming out of the conversation…it would have come back to bite me later.
As a director, the real value of a review is one that encourages people to purchase a ticket. If it isn’t helping in that area, a comment on my part isn’t going to change any minds, so I say ‘let it go’.
Another long time reader, first time commenter, Drew.
I’ve been reading on the site for quite awhile and I am always interested in what you have to say because it seems like in most cases, if nothing else, you are able to probe matters intelligently and from multiple perspectives. In other words, I appreciate your curiosity and your willingness to HAVE conversation.
Having said that, I am with some of the other people here where I do not neccessarily think that filmmakers and critics need to interact so personally, and certainly not with the amount of vehemence that was on display here. I think it is quite clear this was a case of an overly-sensitive filmmaker having a temper tantrum.
I understand the argument that art is personal and it’s easy to get offended when someone doesn’t respond to your work, and I subscribe to that, but I also believe it’s an implicit (if unspoken) understanding that in making art, you accept that your voice is not going to connect with everyone. That’s why we have different genres, flavors, colors, etc.
I suppose the bigger question in this day and age is not should critics and filmmakers interact, since the advent of the internet seems to have made it easier than ever, but HOW. I think it’s important always to show respect to one another and seek real conversation-intelligent discourse, even when there is disagreement. The fact that there are adults calling people “dick sandwich” is pretty damn silly.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion about everything. Art is subjective and personal. It takes a lot of courage to put something out there for people to judge, and it hurts when they judge it as poor. I get the impulse to fight back. But I think it is unprofessional to fight back with name-calling and schoolyard taunts.
In a perfect world the art would speak for itself – the film would be the argument of the filmmaker, and others would be free to discuss it and to judge it for themselves.
But we don’t live in that world. But perhaps rather than being a child about it, the artist (whoever it might be, and in whatever medium) should have an adult conversation with the viewers/critics.
After all, if something does not connect (in any way it was intended to) it is a poor craftsman who blames the audience.
Something to consider: this article was longer than many of your film reviews (excluding gems like certain “Film Nerd 2.0s” and the Dark Knight Rises pieces). I wish you had left this hack by the roadside and dedicated this energy to, say, the Cloud Atlas second look we’re never gonna see.
It is pretty lame that Drew and some commenters here are misrepresenting this entire conflict. To read this article and the majority of the comments one would think that Drew was actually being the mature one here. But an objective view of the entire thing makes it clear that is not the case.
First, like an above commenter pointed out, it is blatantly deceptive for Drew to imply that Reeder is reacting to the tiny SXSW blurb and not the hateful “worst of Sundance” post that refers to the film as an embarrassment. Drew can point to the literal fact that Reeder linked to the SXSW article, but any logical human being can infer with certainty that it is the worst of sundance article that is what Reeder really took issue with. For Drew to imply otherwise is a dishonest way for him to make Reeder look irrational.
Also, if you actually read the facebook thread in question, Reeder never refers to Drew as “dick sandwich” – it is only other people who commented on his original post that mentioned that. Reeder in fact refrains from such name calling, the worst of it coming from him is when he calls McWeeny a “conformist.” To which Drew then responds by telling Reeder that he is a “a third-rate David Lynch rip-off artist.” Reeder’s jabs toward Drew actually are all directed toward the quality of Drew’s own work as a screenwriter (he implies that Cigarette Burns is boring at one point), and also to his perceived quality as a film critic.
Though Reeder has been painted as a bratty, thin-skinned filmmaker throwing a tantrum and Drew as being some kind of victimized paragon of film analysis, an objective view of this whole thing gives a strong impression of Reeder as a perhaps overly sensitive filmmaker who took issue with Drew’s opinion of the film, which appears even less relevant when considering the quality of Drew’s creative work (in Reeders eyes), and decided to vent on HIS OWN FACEBOOK PAGE. Drew comes off equally defensive, condescending, and ill-equipped to handle criticism the likes of which he dishes out. He also seems manipulative, writing this article with the pretense of it being a questioning, searching topic, but using it as an outlet to further paint himself as a victim and Reeder (and Kevin Smith, etc) as overly sensitive assholes (that said, Kevin Smith seems like a whole other story…). Even in his pithy, defensive comments to people posting here it is obvious – he is not actually interested in having a conversation, he just wants people to agree with him. Okay then – Drew, it is so unfair that a filmmaker wrote a relatively critical facebook post linking to your article and tagged you in it. How awful for you.
Absolutely spot on. I like a lot of Drew’s writing, but there is often a sense of riding the high horse at times with Drew. This article is no different from a facebook rant. It is just presented with a veneer of philosophical chin stroking to hide his little digs at the other bloke. Really, not dissimilar to Kevin Smith lashing out time and again to heal his bruises over Red State – to make it feel like the world is back in its right place again.
James, Tom, that unfortunately seems to be exactly what I picked up from this longer-than-a-lot-of-his-reviews “article”. And this coming from someone who generally finds value in Drew’s reviews and hadn’t heard word one about this little butthurt debacle before now.
Actually, the very first thing that came to mind when I read “Is it ever appropriate for a filmmaker to fight back after a bad review?” was: “Gee, Drew, I dunno. Is it ever appropriate for a movie reviewer to fight back against the people who leave dissenting comments on his reviews?” I understand Drew correcting something factually untrue, but it seems like every time someone points out how Drew’s tone comes across, or something being implied, he’s right there to say “Nuh-uh!” Meanwhile, a lot of actual questions left in comments get ignored.
All good points. Everyone here is human. And we don’t always react in productive ways. I’ve also gotten the impression that Drew is a little “too” sensitive to criticism. He even responds to deliberate trolling, which has always shocked me a bit. I would assume someone who makes his living on the Internet would abide by the Internet’s #1 rule: Do not feed the trolls. Once or twice is understandable. But it happens here more than just a little. Still, let’s not gang up on Drew. Of his peers he tends to be one of the more thoughtful, logical ones who contributes something interesting to the conversation. I can think of and name quite a few others who are worse offenders.
It just seems like this post is a scornful rebuttal phrased as a “I’m rising above things” and “let’s talk about this on a meta level” or something. I mean, the gist is that both of you should just chill out and let your work do the talking, except that you just spent a bunch of words talking about it, ostensibly within a pseudo-review, but nonetheless outside of “your work”.
Some third party might be able to make the post you just made, and it wouldn’t be self-indulgent/self-aggrandizing; but doing it yourself lacks tact. Wasting a HitFix front page spot with this seems purposeless, even though I’m inclined to agree with your position – but, its in an uncomfortably voyeuristic way. It just comes across to me as a very calculated way to riposte without seeming like you’re engaging in a petty, ad hominem internet fight.
Do they have right of reply in a free society? Of course they do, although they should avoid being nakedly offensive. To be honest, going off his quote in the article, he didn’t seem to be the latter. He was just a bit sarcastic and he can’t be held accountable for the comments of his ‘friends’ in subsequent posts (just as you can’t be held accountable for some of the stronger opinions posted below your articles – particularly the really personal stuff from your time at AICN where the moderation was pretty poor).
I generally really enjoy your writing, but this article seems like an attack piece on both this guy and people like Kevin Smith who you claim to have pledged to avoid, cloaked as a discourse with higher purpose. It just feels a bit like you are doing what you are accusing them of, failing to take the higher ground (slightly based on what you perceive to be a slight on your own film work, which does add slightly to the irony).
The most thoughtful thing I’ve read on this topic was by Neil Gaiman. Someone asked him, on his blog, I think, what he thought of Anne Rice taking to the Amazon reviews section to “explain” to people how their negative reactions to her last LeStat book were “wrong.” Gaiman’s response was that it was, for her, probably very satisfying and about as useful as kicking the tar baby.
I think it’s one thing, as an artist, to try to clarify something you think has been wildly misunderstood; although I think at the same time, you should be asking yourself if you communicated in your work as well as you think you did. However, it’s another thing entirely to react with ad hominem attacks. As a reader or viewer, those kind of responses really turn me off to the original work.
Drew,
Let me start by saying I read most of your reviews and, because I tend to agree with your opinion, you assist in letting me know what films are worth my time and which I can avoid. I am not in the industry and don’t have time to see tons of movies, so I thank you for sifting through the junk and letting me know where the gems are. Please don’t stop doing this because somebody out there is, frankly, not mature enough to listen to a negative criticism and then restrain themselves from lashing out.
That being said, I own a bakery. And there’s a little forum out there known as Yelp. On this forum, everyone is allowed to say whatever they want about your product, directly affecting your business that, most times for small business owners, means attacking something you are not only passionate about, but that can directly affect the cash flow you make. These people are not even recognized critics, but simply anyone who wants to say something and they can be brutal.
Want to know what Yelp advises when you even click on “respond” to one of your reviews? A screen pops up that suggests you stop and think about what you’re doing and make absolutely sure you want to respond. Why? Because people are entitled to their opinions. And, at the end of the day, when you, as one person, put out a product (any sort of product) you are going to connect with a large number of people that sample it. Some will like your product, some will not, some will be vocal about their opinions, many will not, but if you are not able to take the good with the bad, you best stay away from any and all opinions, because somebody out there is not going to like what you make.
You yourself know this because your own criticisms are your product. This filmmaker is entitled to his opinion (of your opinion) as much as you are entitled to write your review of his film. However, I agree with many of the comments here (and in your own article) that suggest you, more often than not, make solid arguments about a film and tend to stick to the product and not get personal about who makes it. Your opinions are your trade and people come to this site to hear what you, as an individual, have to say about something. But, everyone reading your reviews understands that they are simply that, opinions and simply because you do not like something, there is no reason to attack you at all. If they did want to express what they think of your opinion, attacking, of all things, your name, is childish and moronic.
To answer the question you pose in this article, I say “fighting back” against negative reviews relating to a product you make always, always, always comes across as you not being able to handle negative opinions, giving you the stink of immaturity. I say, grow up or don’t play the game, you child.
Now, if there is a fact in a review that is flat-out wrong (say, you mentioned the film was shot in Bulgaria and it was made in New Orleans), by all means, set the record straight. But an opinion is an opinion, even when someone states it as though it were a fact.
Being an adult means making decisions and everyone is going to have opinions on every decision you make. And being in a business means making a product that everyone is going to express their opinion about. My opinion is your reviews are excellent, eloquent and show a keen eye for quality film making. Please keep writing Drew.
You’ve dealt with children throwing tantrums before. It’s best to ignore it. People can see it for what it is.
Filmmakers can’t win, if they respond to your superior criticism by correcting their faults and channel it in to a new movie you presumably won’t be there to see it.
Drew,
I think that your article brings up an interesting topic in today’s media age. What is the interaction of the creator to those who comment on their work? I don’t have an answer, as I believe that this is one of those paradoxes where no one answer is appropriate. However, I would posit a thought that someone, the creator in this case, who would claim that it is their right to express themselves would attack so personally and visciously this smacks of the worst kind of hypocrisy. As an aside, your comment was not even a personal attack, you simply state that you did not enjoy the film. What a shock? It is not plausible that others might have the same reaction.
I may not agree with all your reviews, but stick to your guns Drew.
Sometimes, it can make filmmakers better. Though sometimes it does seem that critics have an agenda that I don’t understand – I read Clint Eastwood’s biography by Richard Schickel and the critic Pauline Kael always seemed to give Mr Eastwood bad reviews – even The Outlaw Josey Wales!!
You can’t please everyone all of the time!
With regards to the main question posed here, Drew is clearly in the right. Even if Reeder didn’t participate in the worst of the name-calling, doing a hit-piece of a film critic, merely for doing his job, is extremely immature and in poor taste.
I also disagree with the commenters who think Drew should have ‘taken the high road’ and completely ignored Reed. When someone makes an unwarranted personal attack on you, you’re completely within your rights to respond. While it’s unfortunate that Drew initially followed Reeder’s example by lashing out on Facebook, his current article is the right response. Factual, honest, but not personal, this IS Drew correctly ‘taking the high road’.
With all that said, Drew’s deceptiveness definitely hurts him. As others have pointed out, Drew strongly implies that Reeder’s diatribe was a wild overreaction to Drew’s innocuous, brief statement: “Saw this at Sundance. Was not a fan. I’m going to wait, though, and publish my review once it’s played SXSW as well. At that point, it’ll be a conversation worth having.”
Drew subsequently defends this choice in the comments by stating over and over again that Reeder linked to that statement, therefore that was the statement he was reacting to. Except that, in Reeder’s initial statement, he clearly attributes the word “embarrassment” to Drew, a word which only appears in Drew’s later statement: “This shaggy dog joke of a movie takes a long, gross time to get to one of the oldest punchlines in the book. The only reason I stayed seated for what I’m pretty sure was the full 957 minute running time is because I wanted to see if they were really going to wrap it up the way it appears they’re going to wrap it up from the very first scene. Sure enough, they do, and I can honestly say this is the one film I saw at Sundance this year that felt like a real embarrassment.”
In other words, Reeder’s initial anger is clearly directed towards Drew’s subsequent, harsher statement, even if he accidentally linked to the previous, harmless statement.
Thus, Drew’s malicious misrepresentation of the facts as well as his frantic insistence that because Reeder Facebook tagged Drew in a link to the first piece, there’s no possible way he could be responding to the second piece, lead us to conclude that either:
a) Drew is a socially clueless, overly literal idiot, or
b) Drew saw a chance to sneakily and unethically skew the spat even more in his favour, and he happily took it.
Either way, it’s petty and underhanded, and frankly unnecessary: you were already, legitimately in the right — why distort the facts?!
Reeder may be in the wrong here, but we expected better from you, Drew.
EDIT:
a) Change “hit-piece of a film critic” to “hit-piece on a film critic
b) Change “Factual, honest, but not personal” to “Informative, assertive but not personal or aggressive”
c) Change “Reeder Facebook tagged” to “Reeder Facebook-tagged”
In Drew’s defense its possible he didn’t connect Reeder’s initial response to his more elaborate “review.” As Reeder did link to the “not for me” comment instead. But you’re right, Reeder clearly read the more elaborate version as he used the quote “real embarrassment” in that same post.
This is a dicey one for me because I co-host and co-produce a film review show on the internet. And, man oh man, do we get our share of criticisms from the the viewers. To the point where I had to remind my colleagues that this is the business we’re in, if we insist on dishing it out online, we have to be able to take as well. Although we’ve never had a filmmaker come down on us, yet.
But on occasion even I myself have responded to the occasional troller, etc. You know, because I’m human and all that. Let my ego get the better of me. Etcetera. And oftentimes it just comes down to waste of energy responding to things like this. In Drew’s case, however, he was tagged on Reeder’s post thus eliciting a response on Drew’s part. And that was uncool. And Reeder’s comments came across as childish (as did his supporters) – far more than Drew’s. After reading the Facebook thread the one conclusion that I derived from Reeder’s comments is that if you attempt to do a surreal movie and you have a problem with it, then that’s YOUR problem because you don’t understand surreal film. In other words his film is “critic proof” because it’s supposed to be surreal.
That’s a pretty disingenuous stance to take. Not to mention arrogant. And there was no attempt on Reeder’s part to allow a constructive conversation on the subject. All he did was bait.
Now it begs the question “should Drew have taken that bait?” Perhaps, perhaps not. But it was Reeder who called him out on a public forum in a childish way AND tagged Drew to his comment. How Drew decided to approach this was entirely up to him and I don’t think anyone should blame him for his response.
Frankly, I’m more disappointed with Reeder. I didn’t love THE OREGONIAN but I respected a lot out of it. I’d never thought a guy like that would be so thin skinned. Unless he saw this as a PR opportunity and isn’t offended by it at all.
Dude, you are an established and trusted film critic. All the guy did was tag you in a FB post so you wrote a 2000 word article about it just to continue to trash the him? How are you not the bully in this scenario?
I think responding to criticism of one’s art is a lose/lose situation, even if the criticism is harsh or snarky. If you display your art publicly, people are going to comment on it. You can’t control what they think or say, and if you take it personally, you’re giving them control over your thoughts, feelings, or worse – your creative impulse itself, which lives in a fragile enough place to begin with.
When the issue shifts from artistic criticism to personal attack – a fine line, since art is so personal – I don’t think it’s inappropriate to strike back, although you should still probably be prepared for a shitstorm (as some of the comments here illustrate). By all means, stand up for yourself, but try to have some objectivity before clicking “post comment”. Are they being mean to YOU, or to your art? Because art, once it’s made public, belongs to all of us. Read the negative press if you want, but be prepared to swallow the hurt and cry on a good friend’s shoulder. Responding in public reveals your insecurities about your work and maybe even yourself.
As for the validity of this article and Drew’s motives for writing it, it seems like a natural topic for discussion when a writer finds himself personally involved in a situation relevant to the Internet Age. I never thought about the distinction of blog vs. film site until reading this thread, but Motion Captured IS a blog, it IS personal, and not just because his kids are involved with Film Nerd 2.0. I love reading Drew’s work because he’s so emotionally invested in everything he writes about, whether it’s movies or his kids or his readership. I appreciate that he engages us and I’m not so cynical that I think he’s doing it just for an ego stroke, especially given the shit he has to slog through when he opens up a can of worms like this one.
If you’re getting paid and making a living creating art, you’ve won, and criticism is irrelevant. If you’re not, then maybe taking some criticism to heart might help you get to that point. Either way, attacking the critic is tacky and obnoxious, and I lose a lot of respect for anyone who does it.
And as fun as it might be for fans and critics to engage directly with the creators of the work they enjoy/despise, artists need to keep some kind of boundaries to avoid getting dragged down into discussions/arguments that ultimately trivialize the work more than illuminate it.
To answer your original question: No, it really isn’t.
It makes both sides look like fucking immature assholes of the lowest order and is the quickest way I know of to make me lose respect for both people arguing. I find filmmakers who argue with their critics and fans online to be among the largest of assholes currently occupying the planet. (Looking right at you Kevin Smith. Jesus Christ, man. Stay off the fucking internet when you’re stoned. Have some dignity.) And critics whether they know this are not are in fact doing the EXACT SAME EMBARRASSING shit when they write articles like this or god forbid fight some dipshit like Uwe Boll in public. All credibility RIGHT OUT THE WINDOW!
So for god’s sake, Drew! In the future treat these guys like I treat Scientologists and disregard them altogether and just GIVE US YOUR HONEST OPINION! That’s your job. If they can’t see that and take it personally? It’s not your fucking problem. It’s theirs.
It’s true that your original criticism didn’t amount to much but let’s be honest here: Reeder’s original response didn’t amount to much either.
It’s true that any artist should be prepared to deal with criticism but that’s true with any work that’s public, including art criticism. Reeder shouldn’t have reacted that way for the little note you wrote but it’s no different than when a commenter write something rude, or when an artist gets an unfair review. You just have to deal with it.