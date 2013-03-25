Is it time for Elisabeth Hasselbeck to leave ‘The View’?

After Joy Behar’s announced she would be leaving “The View” after 16 years on the daytime show, it was only moments before the rumors about Elisabeth Hasselbeck following her out the door began. Barbara Walters even went so far as to attempt to dismiss them while on air, saying, “We have no plans for Elisabeth to leave this show,” before ominously adding, “When one of you makes the choice to leave, that is your choice, and we will support your decision.” Uh-huh. Most people interpreted that as a Hollywood way of saying Hasselbeck shouldn’t let the door hit her in the butt on her way out as she makes “the choice to leave” her parking pass with the front desk and let security escort her to her car.
Hasselbeck, who has been on the show for nine years, has frequently been a lightning rod for controversy, especially when the show has tackled political themes. During Rosie O’Donnell’s stint on the show, their quarrels over the war in Iraq became the stuff of split-screen legend. After O’Donnell left, Hasselbeck still had plenty to disagree about with co-hosts Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, though sometimes found common ground with Sherri Shepherd and always a referee in Barbara Walters, who made it clear her journo status required she remain mostly neutral. It turns out that all that bickering may, if you believe Us Weekly‘s unnamed source, be her undoing, at least on “The View.”
“The viewers they polled all said she was too extreme and right-wing,” a show insider told Us Weekly. “People did not watch the show because of Elisabeth.”
I can’t say I was ever a fan of Hasselbeck’s. Maybe it was because she was so clearly outnumbered on the show, but she tended to play a high-pitched defense whenever a political hot topic was tossed onto the table, seeming more Chihuahua-like than truly insightful. It wasn’t that I did or didn’t agree with her as much as she seemed too easily whipped into a frenzied state in defending her beliefs. While it could be argued her willingness to duke it out made for dramatic television, it wasn’t actually good political debate. Watching her and O’Donnell scream at one another never made me want to root for either side. It just made me want to turn off the television and take an Excedrin.
Still, Hasselbeck served an important role on the show in that, as a staunchly Republican mom, she gave voice to beliefs that are probably held by many viewers but are otherwise unrepresented on the show. Given that she was up for “The View” job against another devoted Republican (Rachel Campos-Duffy of MTV’s “The Real World,” whose husband is Republican congressman Sean Duffy), there was an understanding by top brass that someone had to provide an alternate view as the show increasingly tackled politically-themed current events. Maybe they’d felt Lisa Ling was too eager to find common ground and they wanted someone to mix things up. They definitely got that with Hasselbeck, who seems as happy to discuss her gluten-free diet and her kids as she is to defend conservative policy.
To her credit, Hasselbeck doesn’t just toe a party line, having been a passionate supporter of gay marriage (not exactly a beloved topic for most of the Republican party). She’s fought for her beliefs without getting too nasty or personal with the co-hosts she has to see day after day. Even O’Donnell claimed she and Hasselbeck were political rivals while “personally friends.” Of course, that could just be more of the spin “The View” puts on any off-screen unpleasantness (which accounts for why Behar got a chance to paint her exit as voluntary when rumors have suggested her contract just wasn’t renewed).
But I guess after nine years, it’s all started to wear a little thin. Hasselbeck is cute and upbeat and ultimately one note, a note that’s been playing an awfully long time. More than that, though, I think “The View” is looking to mix things up in a different way. While the show (thanks to Walters) has had more influential politicians taking the couch than you’d expect on other non-news network daytime programs (hey, the President and his wife have both stopped by to chat more than once), I wouldn’t be surprised if producers and ABC are looking to change focus.
The more hey-we’re-just-gals-talking-about-stuff “The Talk” has been nipping at the heels of “The View” in the ratings. Having struggled through its own staffing issues (I think viewers may have given the show a second chance once seemingly hyperactive Leah Remini was given the boot), “The Talk” has found its rhythm. No one’s likely to learn much watching “The Talk,” but it’s questionable how much anyone was learning from “The View”‘s political pieces, either. Ultimately, daytime TV viewers want to be entertained, sometimes by watching on-screen personalities to whom they can relate. Maybe these days, even if they can relate to a particular point of view, they can do without the screaming.
Do you think it’s time for Elisabeth Hasselbeck to go?
I was skeptical when I first heard the rumors of Hasselbeck being pushed off the show. I totally understand the desire to update the View with some fresh faces; but I can’t believe they would fire her for her political conservatism, especially when that was part of the reason she was hired in the first place.
Even if this was the case, would Barbara Walters really make that motive public? It would outrage viewers who were only moderately conservative and those who were interested in balanced conversation. Why seek bad publicity?
My guess is that the “show insider” who first spread the story is Hasselbeck`s own people, trying to forestall the planned cast turnover, and rile up her own supporters.
Given that Behar was also pushed off the show, I don’t think it came down to firing her for her political views per se. I think she has been a polarizing force on the show, and that just may have run its course. I suspect there’s going to be a change in focus going forward, with less of an emphasis on debate in general.
Nothing Barbara does these days surprises me. She’s been slowly losing it over the past couple of seasons. She’s now taken to talking over the other co-hosts — creating the same exasperating, unintelligible cross-talk that she always previously admonished them for — to make her point and get in the last word.
@Hundleyfan — At 83, you’d think she’d want to retire. But seeing that it’s technically “her” show, I think the only way she’s going is on a gurney.
If Elisabeth goes the show won’t be far behind. I’m not sure where they polled but it would seem to be NYC or some other heavy liberal area. Not the best gauge of the actual audience. If they change The View into yet another Democrat echo chamber I and everyone I know will abandon them.
It is interesting that highest rated cable political shows are conservative hosts. I could truly not care less about politics in general, but it would not surprise me if they do lose the middle-american housewife.
I like liz.think woppie is the worst.why I quit watchen.like all the ladys except woopie.she’s butt ugly inside&out
Write a comment…Elizabeth is why alot of people don’t watch the view.
Sadly I have to admit she’s the reason I don’t tune in to The View very often. I thought she was adorable in Survivor Australia, and the reason I first watched The View – but nowadays I find her annoying and often trying to be the centre of attention. At the end of the day she was a cutie who did “OK” in a reality show and is living off of that…but then again…isn’t half of Hollywood these days?
I will be so happy once Elisabeth is gone. I don’t care that she is a Republican, I hate her delivery. She is whiny, misinformed and irritating. I actually hope Sherri goes, too. Sherri is a dimwit. Barbara is wonderful and the only credible person on the couch. Bring back Meredith Viera and Star Jones and Rosie ODonnell.
I will be happy too…maybe I will give the show another chance. I was a “Viewer” from day one and because I work from my home, can watch it every day. I stopped watching it completely over a year ago…well, when they forced Rosie off because of Elisabeth. Elisabeth is so hard to watch without being annoyed. She is not made for TV….so I am going to be so happy when she goes! Woooooo Hooooooo!
All I can say about this show (and The Talk) is: ugh
It is no secret that Barbara Walters adores Rachel Campos-Duffy. Could a big lucrative contract be enough to pull the Congressman, who undoubtably yearns to be with his six kids, to a much more comfortable and relaxed lifestyle in California. Me thinks the writing is on the wall.
I only watch the view because of Elisabeth being on it…,I hate the way joy,Sherri,and woopie talk over her and cut off her opinions on everything..I am so glad to see joy leave,but please keep Elisabeth or it will be the last time I watch it….
I don’t watch *because* she’s on. I agree with the author of this piece and other commentators here. It has nothing to do with her politics. It’s that shrill over-the-top soap box that she hops onto. She usually seems like an uninformed dittohead. There’s also something very staccato about the way she speaks. I arrived at a point where I stopped watching because I got tired of muting the television when she spoke. If I happened to be channel surfing and found that she was away, then I’d watch. On the other hand, very sorry to hear Joy is leaving — I smell age discrimination. She’s certainly remains very relevant. I was stunned to learn recently that she’s in her 70’s. Wow!
Oh, it’s time she leave! Just her voice alone is enough to shut down every TV. The dogs go crazy when they hear her voice. And when she talks, she really says nothing, well, certainly nothing important.
She should have never been hired.
You’re missing the point: It’s not that she’s Republican, it’s that’s Elizabeth Hasselbeck is uninformed and uneducated. She adds NOTHING to the discussions they have on the show. She just makes rehearsed comments then has nothing with which to back them up. That is what I – and many others – find so disconcerting. There’s just not a lot there …. Get Ann Coulter or someone like that if you want an intelligent right-winger. I don’t agree with much of what she has to say, but at least she has a brain in her head and there’s depth … to back her contentions.
The writer is missing the point. It’s not that Elizabeth Hasselbeck is too Republican, it’s that she’s too unintelligent. She has these talking points, but that’s it – no backup or solid arguments. It’s painful watching her “interview” guests – fawning all over them, saying “we love you” and such. It doesn’t matter what her political affiliation is – what matters is that she’s a ditz. Get someone with a brain, like Anne Coulter. Even though I don’t agree with many of her right-wing positions, she’s smart, well-read and funny – all of the things EH clearly is not.
Write a comment…It isn’t that Elizabeth Hasselbeck is a Republican, it’s that she’s dim-witted. She contributes NOTHING to the show – she’s not bright, not funny or witty, offers nothing during guest interviews (she always says “we love you” and such – so embarrasing) … if they want someone with a conservative bent, get Ann Coulter or someone like that who actually has a brain in her head.
I love Elisabeth….she is definitely not uneducated, has more education that four of the others……but I don’t like my day filled with controversy……stopped watching because of the controversy….life is too short…..and I like happiness and laughter…..Joy has much no joy……they need to just cancel the show……period….it has run it’s course….
If Elisabeth leaves, I’ll start watching again. She’s the reason I quit watching in the first place! The woman can say less in more rapid-fire WHINE than anyone else on TV.
Elisabeth is THEE reason I stopped watchig. She is so annoying, so uninformed, bratty. Nothing she says is important. I never understood why she was ever on this show at all. Bring Joy back, kick Elisabeth out… I will watch again.
Love Joy, can’t stand Elisabeth. Don’t enjoy Whoopie, she is not a good moderator, not very interesting and Im really tired of hearing about her pot habit and teenage pregnancy……..
…..not interested.
The only reason that I enjoy watching “The View” is because topics are discussed much like they would be in my own family or at a party. I don’t dislike any of the hosts or favor any of them. I think they provide an excellent example of how strong personalities can interact peacefully and kindly. Also, the hosts can laugh at themselves and enjoy a poke at each other without getting in a huff. Sometimes by watching the show, their point of view challenges me to rethink my own view or reinforces why I feel so strongly about a particular issue. The format on this show is much more pleasant to me than watching a news show that has experts with opposing views – I can read articles to get that. Again, I like to watch the different personalities interact while being themselves and then moving on with life. If the show ends up with women that all think alike, I will have no interest in watching…..boring ! Years ago when a clash of opinions on how to proceed with business broke out in a boardroom with colleges, our boss looked around the table and announced that if everyone had the point of view all the time she would know she needed to fire someone because they were not needed. Our creative and individual process was encouraged and yet we were given by the end of the day to come to a mutual decision and let her know what it was. The show resembles this part of real life and one of the main problems I see in the world today is that people do not know how to disagree and still treat each other with respect. I hope Elisabeth doesn’t leave. She has guts to go against the current.
No, she is the only conservative on the show which gives some balance to 4 liberals ! I stopped watching the show because of the liberal sway, whoopi’s & joy’s big mouth & not enough conservative guests!
No, it’s not time for Elisabeth to leave the show! She gives some semblance of balance with4 liberals that often gang up on her. They need another conservative now that the big foul mouth joy is leaving! They need to boot whoopi next; they lost many viewers because of these 2 big mouth liberals!!
All I can say is if Elizabeth goes so do I
If Elizabeth goes, so do I.
Elizabeth is HARDly “upbeat” she has been immature – rude And so annoying! A GOOd reason NOT to watch – she is from a dumb show she didn’t even win – she should be grateful – unfortunately she started wayyy too young and was clueless