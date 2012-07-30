Is it too early to talk about Oscar and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ again?

In the early hours of July 20th, I found myself starring at a tiny video screen inches from my seat. My JetBlue flight had just landed at LAX after a five-hour flight from JFK and I’d randomly turned to CNN as my plane was taxing toward the gate. There I discovered that a shooting had taken place at a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” in suburban Denver. Turning on my phone, I discovered twitter was being overrun with messages of disbelief and anger. Only a few hours before, on the same plane, I’d completed a lengthy article on “Rises” Oscar chances. My intent was to post it when I got home, just in time for the film’s opening day. As the details of the shooting became more and more horrific, it became clear publishing my commentary anytime soon would be incredibly inappropriate.
It’s been less than 10 full days since one of the worst single shootings in American history, but even for someone not dealing with the tragedy on a day to day basis it feels more like 10 weeks. Cable news networks devoured the story like the fire that enveloped the Hindenburg. Within half a day the shooting had been politicized and over-analyzed in everything from theater safety to the depiction of violence in movies. However, like so many events in our 24/7 news cycle, the public’s attention has ultimately been diverted – mostly to the non-stop barrage of Olympics news and imagery (HitFix included). And to be frank, while the thriller’s box office has been slightly under its processors haul, its 60% drop this past weekend had as much to do with the nation sitting in front of their televisions and watching tape-delayed opening ceremonies and swimming from London than the Aurora shootings. And for every friend or acquaintance who admits they are weary of seeing “Rises” because of Aurora, there are there or four who have already seen the film multiple times. Make no mistake, James Holmes is as disturbed as they come, but what happened in that theater could have taken place in a health club, a shopping mall or your local McDonald’s. The reality of how it could have been prevented is another conversation entirely and will no doubt become a bigger issue when the story circles back when Holmes eventually faces a jury of his peers.
In Hollywood, the industry has been so shocked by the events that it’s seemingly been frozen like a deer in headlights. The other major studios quickly realized they needed to join Warner Bros. in keeping the box office grosses for that weekend under wraps, but many of them are trying to quickly forget what could have been their own greatest nightmare. Warner Bros., the studio behind “The Dark Knight Rises,” has been taking what can only be described as a day by day approach and trying not to over publicize its charity efforts. This is uncharted waters for any entertainment company or corporation. Some might see their conservative actions as callous, but the legal ramifications for any public move the Time Warner division makes at this point is serious business.
Happily, Christian Bale took it on himself to visit the survivors of the shooting and the only real evidence of his trip was the Facebook and twitter photos he took in the hospital, because this was for the fans, not the local or national news media (as one publicist friend at a rival studio remarked, “He can now pretty much run for president now,” which of course he can’t because he’s British). The tributes continued Friday when the consistently remarkable composer Hans Zimmer released an original track titled “Aurora” from which digital sales go directly to a victim’s fund.
So, with the Olympics in full swing and social media more obsessed with the Olympics and Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s “break-up,” does it break the bounds of good taste to discuss the awards season chances for “Rises” now?
Other pundits had weighed in “Rises” chances before the film opened. One respected Oscar expert even reported on the film’s triumphant response at the official Academy screenings on opening weekend after the shooting (and “moment of silence” or not, its something I personally would have postponed, if possible). At the moment, Warner Bros. is trying to delicately walk the balance of convincing moviegoers to return to the movie theater without disrespecting the victims. Sort of like the fear of flying for some. You have to remind everyone a major jetliner hasn’t crashed in over a decade. This “shouldn’t” happen again tomorrow. Truth be told, no one will know the true effects on movie going habits until after the Olympics. Or, at the tail end when “The Bourne Legacy,” “The Campaign” and “Hope Springs” debut on August 10. So, wondering whether a full fledged awards campaign is still in the cards for “Rises” has to be the furthest thing from the minds of anyone on the Warner Bros. lot. Will that be the case two or three months from now? We’ll see. “Rises” earned somewhat unexpected rave reviews from influential critics at the LA Times, Time, Salon, the Hollywood Reporter and the New York Times (it got a solid B+ in my book). It’s likely to land on the top 10 lists of a number of major critics and will have grossed over $425 million in theaters when all is said and done. All notable facts and figures for most tentpole awards season contenders. But, still. Even writing this post we wonder: Is it too early to talk about awards season and “The Dark Knight Rises” again?
When victims of Aurora are still in the hospital? Perhaps I’m oversensitive, but that’s the easy reminder that Oscar should always take a back seat to the real world.
“Rises” and its Oscar chances can wait.
BS… talking about a movie’s Oscar chances have nothing to do with disrespecting the victims of this tragedy.
Hear, hear.
You must be dreaming! Only if Bruce Wayne was a crippled blind man played by Tom Hanks.
Sadly, TDKR is not Oscar worthy.
TDK? Totally, but not this one. Wasn’t a bad movie either, but it’s not at that level.
I think Rises is a far superior movie, and one more likely to tickle the fancy of the Academy.
I agree with you, Mr. Floppy… I have no problems with other people enjoying TDKR (and believe me, given my love for the first two films I wish I could say I loved it too), but I thought it was bloated mess of film that was riddled with plotholes, a heavily cliched final hour or so, and just a colossal disappointment compared to BB and TDK.
TDKR just isn’t an Oscar-worthy movie, and although Bale was fantastic (and Hardy did good work too) I don’t know that there was an a single performance truly worthy of nomination either.
OTOH, after TDK’s snubs (apart from Ledger, of course) maybe they’ll look at Nolan’s trilogy as a whole and recognize it the same way Peter Jackson/LOTR won pretty much everything for Return of the King. That’s possible, but I just don’t think TDKR is strong enough to nail those nominations. We’ll see.
Hardy was much better than Bale.
I’ve taking to calling it The Dark Knight Reloaded. That pretty much says it all.
I find the blind enthusiasm for this profoundly disappoint and lackluster film baffling and am chalking its support up to the good will Nolan has from the last entry and his career overall. Sorry, but even the greats occasionally make a stinker and Nolan thoroughly screwed the pooch with Reloaded starting with making Batman an insignificant minor player in a freaking Batman movie! When all is said and done, he’s little more than CATWOMAN’S SIDEKICK! She does more to liberate Gotham City (along with Gordon and Blake) than Batman does and saves him at the last moment.
I’d rate Batman Beginds a 7/10; The Dark Knight a 9/10; but The Dark Knight Reloaded is a 4/10 movie and a career worst from Nolan. He’s 6-1 for his feature career, but let’s stop the wishful thinking about an Oscar for this sad mess of a movie.
*disappointing
To me, Rises is Nolan’s best film, followed by Inception. Opinions are like assholes.
@JonnyBon, They stink? They proliferate on Aintitcool talkbacks? They itch if they aren’t wiped properly?
Precisely!
“One respected Oscar expert even reported on the film’s triumphant response at the official Academy screenings”
Ummm, no. Unless every other article has been wrong, the word was that the Academy screening reaction was mixed. Very mixed.
Wait I’m confused, are you saying that a respected Oscar expert didn’t report this? or that you were there and that is not how it went down?
A VERY misleading title to an article that has little to do with Oscar.
Early or not, it’s not going to happen. Although many people prefered TDKR to TDK, the response has been far more divided. There’s no Ledger-type of performance to carry any buzz and the movie should be out of the conversation come Oscar time.
I’m not totally convinced about the response being so divided. Sure there are detractors, but for the most part response has been pretty positive. 87 on Rotten Tomatoes, 78 on Metacritic. These aren’t bad scores. I’m not saying that it will win best picture or even that it deserves to, just that news of its extremely mixed critical reception is greatly exaggerated.
I agree with what you’re saying. My point is, in the context of an Oscar race, it’s too divided. A blockbuster with a 87% tomato rating is very good but it’s not exceptional. And it’s not enough to warrant Oscar buzz.
There have been several best picture nominees with lower or similar ratings, though. Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close 47%, The Tree of Life 84%, War Horse 77%, The Help 76%, Inception 86%, Avatar 82%, The Blind Side 70%, A Serious Man 87%, The Reader 60%, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 71%, and that’s just from the past four years.
Couple the generally positive reviews with a movie series that already has Oscar pedigree, and the feeling by many people that the last film was robbed of a nomination, I think it would be silly to bet against TDKR come nomination time. Its not guaranteed by any means, but with the academy’s newer rules and increased nomination field, it is highly likely.
Other than Avatar (which was crap but an achievement in 3d technology) all of those films were either Oscar baits or Art films. For a genre film to get a nomination, you need a lot more than that.
Having no contender in the acting category is a problem, having a significant amount of people prefering the Avengers as the best superhero movie of the year, another.
I was part of “TDK should have been nominated” crowd but to me, this one is just a solid blockbuster and I see too many people getting off the bandwagon to believe its chances are better than slim.
You’re ignoring the other non-art, non-oscar bait movie in that list, Inception. And what do you know, that also was directed by Christopher Nolan. There is precedent that is in favor of a nomination. Again, its not a foregone conclusion, but it is more likely than not.
Also, I think the problem you are having is separating a discussion about nominations from a discussion about actual quality. If the two went hand in hand, there would be no discussion, TDKR would not be nominated. But there are tons of other factors (studio politics, perceived slights, campaigning, age of the academy voters, etc.) that go into the Oscars.
Inception non-art? There was a lot of action in it, sure, but the movie was complex, original and very ambitious. It was considered a huge risk by the studio, not a sure hit like TDKR.
As for me not separating the quality with the campaign, I believe I did. The buzz and the enthusiasm for this film is just not the same as TDK.
Inception is not an art-film in even the loosest definition of the term, and I unabashedly love that movie. Also, it wasn’t really that big of a risk. It was written and directed by a proven blockbuster director, and starred one of the most popular male leads of the last decade. People call it risky because it was an original sci-fi property with emotional underpinnings, and that risk was represented by the movie having a $100 million budget instead of a $200 million one.
It was a risk in the same way that Jurassic Park was a risk back in 93…as in not at all.
I guess we will just have to agree to disagree. We aren’t going to convince each other of anything. I think it has a better than average chance at one of the possibly ten best picture nominations, and you don’t.
Anyways…moving on.
Wow. We completely disagree about Inception also. That is totally a sign we should move one, lol.
The tragedy will become an excuse for the Academy to ignore Nolan and the film in serious categories.
I wonder … many of us looked past the very convoluted plot the Joker orchestrated by getting caught and timing his escape with the prisoner’s stomach/cell phone bomb but found it hard to contemplate the cops being trapped underground or Bruce’s quick return to Gotham? I don’t. Those kind of massive plot moves are all-day Nolan … forgiven in Inception and TDK, but not here? I think too many people are battling their own expectations here. I loved TDKR. Loved it. It had so many comic-book nods and did exactly what made the first two so great: Nolan, Inc. took seriously the subject matter and put that into the real world. If a man like Bruce Wayne existed and became a crime fighter today, what kind of threats would he face? Mindless terrorism and organized crime. Outstanding on all fronts.
That’s the thing though: the flaws of a movie you don’t like are always more noticeable than the flaws of a movie you like. If people don’t like the film as much, they don’t get lost into it and they start noticing all the flaws.
