Does Jennifer Lawrence have it right about fat shaming?

What’s so great about Jennifer Lawrence? Everything, duh. This week, we saw the Oscar winner as her usual unvarnished, unrehearsed self in a sit-down for ABC’s “Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2013.” Because Walters’ modus operandi seems to be trying to make celebrities cry or scream, the topic of weight had to be addressed. Guess what? J-Law had some opinions.
“Why is humiliating people funny?” she wondered. “And I get it, I do it too. We all do it.”
“I think when it comes to media, the media needs to take responsibility for the effect it has on our younger generation on these girls that are watching these television shows and picking up how to talk and how to be cool,” she said.
“So all of a sudden being funny is making fun of the girl that’s wearing an ugly dress. And the word fat! I just think it should be illegal to call somebody fat on TV. I mean, if we’re regulating cigarettes and sex and cuss words because of the effect it has on our younger generation, why aren’t we regulating things like calling people fat?”
She has a point. And, being the off-the-cuff kind of gal she is, I don’t think she wanted (or needed) to ponder the many complexities of the issue, especially not with Barbara Walters. But I hope that next time she brings up the topic (and she has repeatedly, to Elle and, most memorably, Harper’s Bazaar UK, in which she recounts being told she would be fired from a part for being too fat — and this is after winning an Oscar) she maybe addresses the big, knotty monster fat shaming really is. Blaming the media (or even just Joan Rivers) is fine, but it’s easy. While Lawrence has the world captivated, she might as well poke the bear.
I’m sure Lawrence is mostly talking about all the supermarket tabloids features on, say, bad bikini butts (usually run opposite reckless diet plans), but here’s the catch: fat shaming sells. The media wouldn’t do it if it didn’t. This can become a chicken and the egg debate pretty quickly, but as complicit as the media is in fat shaming, it’s not doing it in a vacuum.
Can we point a finger at fashion? Yes and no. Most designers would love nothing more than to just make size 0 clothing, but, as any fan of “Project Runway” knows, it’s easier to design an outfit for a human clothes hanger than a curvy figure. Television and the movies have long leaned toward casting lollipop heads (women whose heads bobble on top of unnaturally thin bodies), and the whole “the camera adds ten pounds” line hasn’t helped matters, either.
When Kirstie Alley came out with a series called “Fat Actress” in 2005, it was a shock that she was leading with a perceived flaw (too bad the series wasn’t funny enough to live up to the in-your-face title). It’s not as if we haven’t seen large-sized actors and actresses through the years. As much ballyho as there is about Melissa McCarthy and Rebel Wilson, before them was Roseanne (and a then-larger John Goodman); before Billy Gardell, we had Kevin James — there are always a few people in the mix, going right back to silent movies (Oliver Hardy, W.C. Fields, the list goes on). Every few years someone in the media picks up on a “trend” in actors and actresses reflecting “real” people, but the overall look of the people we see on screens doesn’t ever change all that much.
But Lawrence may have, in her offhand way, gotten to the root of the problem. “I get it, I do it too,” she said of fat shaming. “We all do it.” So, yes, they’re all to blame — the media, the fashion industry, Hollywood. Shame on them all, sure. Changes can and should be made. But aren’t they just a reflection? Aren’t we all at least a little to blame (as Lawrence implied) in this nasty, shameful habit, the last so-called “acceptable” realm of bias? Given that the size of the average American increases on an almost yearly basis, maybe it’s misplaced self-loathing — judging those in the public eye is easier and, yes, safer.
The idea that anyone would tell Jennifer Lawrence to lose weight is deplorable — but how many people say exactly that to their own teenage daughters or students or friends? Fat shaming is a many-headed hydra not easily changed, and even telling Joan Rivers to shut it won’t make much of a difference, even if she listened.
Who do you think is truly to blame for fat shaming?
This is such a great observation (and yes, it’s not possible to love J. Law even more). If we changed the dialogue from fat shaming to health celebrating, acknowledging that there are a broad spectrum of healthy weights, with size 0 often just as dangerous as size 24 and everyone’s body being different, maybe priorities would shift.
Excellent point about the market though. Media parents feed their kids what they want to eat, whether it’s good for them or not.
I think telling the Joan Riverses out the there WOULD make a difference. Being mean in private, especially when the person you make fun of isn’t there, is bad but the the fact that you keep things private show that it’s bad, at least on some level. What the tabloids and Joan Rivers are doing is removing that culpability and making bitching people look fun. Less bitching on TV would probably translate in less bitching in private.
That’s a really good point — the secrecy (or at least not doing it in a public forum) does underscore that it’s not okay.
Well, as far as the tabloids go…I don’t think it will ever go away, because it sells.
The average woman sees on the cover of Star that Micha Barton has cellulite, and it makes her feel good that even the skinny girl from the OC has the problem.
Yup, schadenfreude will never go out of style. Very true.
No I don’t agree it’s a chicken and eggs situation. Modern media are accessible everywhere even when one is not looking for them. Young children with no ideas on what “normal body shape” would be are surround with images everywhere and raised by parent’s view of “normal” shaped by media, that often photoshopped to the max. To the point now that people are photoshopping children school photos. The media has distorted the definition of beauty to the point that anything less than size 0 is consider fat is just wrong.
who is to blame for fat shaming? people like jennifer lawrence, who equate the word fat with ugly so much that she thinks saying it should be illegal. fat isnt a bad word, so no, we should absolutely not censor it. we get it jennifer, you arent fat. im tired of thin girls being made out to be gods gift to girls and women for loving their own body just because it isnt a size 0. ive never once heard jennifer lawrence talk about self love for every size, or really any kind of body positivity except for her own, for HER size. it must be nice to be as ‘fat’ as jennifer lawrence.
Man did YOU miss the point …
I just wish there was moderation with this. Being fat is unhealthy and should be frowned upon but we’ve gotten to the point where being just slightly overweight is considered fat too. Jeniffer Lawrence certainly shouldn’t be considered that by any proper definition of the word.
…I don’t really know where I’m going with this. On a slightly unrelated note, I just think if Lawrence wants to ban using words like ‘fat’ as an insult on TV, the same should go for other rude terms like ‘ugly’ too. I mean ugliness cannot be changed without getting into plastic surgery while exercising daily and maintaining a decent diet can fix your overweight problem, so if you’re just that lazy then you deserve to be teased about it. Or at least you shouldn’t get upset when it happens, unless you have a thyroid problem or something.
No! The obese aren’t powerless to change their diet or exercise, they’re lazy enough to think they shouldn’t have to. Jennifer Lawrence has access to some of the best personal trainers, and google, yet chooses to maintain a flabby physique — That is her prerogative, but nobody died and made her queen of anything.
You don’t get to sentence others for your failure to let go of your mental crutches. The world shouldn’t be mirrorless cause you can’t stop eating potato chips.The played sympathy card is a greater drug than heroine. I’m sick of the feeble, Col. Nathan R. Jessup, philosophy dictating the modern mental: You can’t handle the truth, therefore it must be eradicated. I’ve got a prescription for what ales her though, it’s called: get over yourself.